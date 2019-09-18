Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 lego saturn v

In one giant leap for deal-kind, LEGO’s stunning Saturn V Apollo is back on sale for an entirely reasonable $100 right now, a $20 discount from its usual price, and the best deal we’ve seen since the 2018 holiday season.



Why is it worth over $100? Well, it has 1,969 pieces (get it?), the main spacecraft is more than three feet tall when assembled, and the set allows you to simulate an entire mission, from launch to splashdown. We’re kind of bummed that it doesn’t come with a pack of astronaut ice cream for extra realism (and deliciousness!), but you can always get that at Amazon.

#2 vizio sound bar

Complete your home theater experience by adding this VIZIO 5.1 Soundbar to your cart, today. For $120, this refurbished unit will provide a bonafide surround sound experience thanks to its rear satellite speakers and wireless subwoofer. Better still, it can act like a Chromecast and you can stream music directly to it.



The satellite speakers themselves aren’t wireless, but they do plug into that wireless subwoofer, meaning you can usually run the wires behind a sofa, and don’t have to run them to the front of the room where the TV is located. Our own Shep McAllister has had one of these systems for years, and loves it.

Listen, the audio coming directly from your awesome thin TV is probably pretty bad. And if you really want to watch those marvelous MCU movies, you should definitely buy a sound system.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this price is only available today, or until sold out (and there’s a pretty good chance of that.) This model comes with free returns, a 30-day manufacturer warranty, and a 90-day Amazon warranty for double the protection. So, there’s really no risk.

#3 nebula projector

Update: Working now with promo code KINJAPM2!

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $155 with promo code KINJAPM2.

It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $230, and that price was already a great bargain. Use exclusive coupon code KINJAPM2 to get it for an all-time low $155, and then start prepping your popcorn.

#4 Kyoku knives

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at to boot.



Now, you can save $20 on the blade with promo code KYOKUGOA, bringing it down to $80. If you’re still hacking away at onions with the dull, chipped knife you bought back in college, this will completely change the way you cook. And since sharp knives are less prone to slipping, it’ll be safer to use too. You don’t want to cut your finger off, do you? No? Buy this knife.

#5 anker qi chargers

Anyone that charges their phone wirelessly knows that having one Qi charger in the house isn’t enough. No, you want them on just about every horizontal surface, so that you can ABC (Always Be Charging).



Anker’s PowerWave stands hold your phone at a good viewing angle, support 7.5W iPhone charging (with a Quick Charge wall adapter - not included), and are only $15 each when you buy a two-pack today. Just use promo code KJEB2524 at checkout to get the deal.

#6 baked lays

Frito-Lay’s baked snacks trade a little bit of flavor for a lot less fat and calories, and you can get a 40-bag variety pack for just $9 today by clipping the $4 coupon. The fact that they’re healthier definitely means you can eat two of them at once too; those are the rules.



#7 first aid face cleanser

First Aid Beauty is one of my go-to skincare brands, since pretty much all of their products are simple, gentle, and downright pleasant to use. That also goes for this facial cleanser, which happens to be half off at Ulta, today only. It won’t strip your skin of its natural moisture, and it helps calm down irritation. Plus, it’s available in festive limited-edition packaging, so get yours today before this deal washes away.



#8 underwear drawer organizer

Are you tired of perfectly folding your laundry like Marie Kondo, but still want to be somewhat organized? Stop folding your underwear and instead get this organizer to keep things in their place. The Simple Houseware Foldable Cloth Storage Box is $14 and comes with six bins to help you get your underwear drawer in order. We can’t promise that your washing machine won’t eat your socks, but at least you’ll have a tidy place to put what socks you do have left.



#9 samsung qled

Right now, your Amazon Prime Visa card will get you 15% cash back on these two Samsung QLED 4K sets, and that’s amazing especially when you consider these two are currently at their lowest prices ever.



You’ve got two options, the $1,398 Q70 and the $1198 Q60. So what’s the difference between these two 65" units, other than the $20o? Well, the more expensive unit offers:

full array backlighting v.s. slim array, which offers more contrast between whites and blacks

HDR 8x v.s. 4x, which means more vivid colors

and a wider viewing angle

Both offer four HDMI and two USB ports, as well as all the smart features you’d expect from a TV in 2019. And, of course, the aforementioned 15% back, which amounts to about $210 on the Q70 and $180 back on the Q60. That’s a pretty sweet deal, don’t you think?

#10 ex officio

ExOfficio’s Give-N-Go boxer briefs were a finalist in our best men’s underwear Co-Op, and our readers have gone on to purchase tens of thousands of pairs (seriousy!) since.



If you have an Amazon Prime credit card (and you should!), you can get 15% cash back on your purchase of tons of ExOfficio underwear styles for men and women right now. To get the deal, you’ll need to pay for the underwear with your Prime credit card, and they’ll have to be shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly. Depending on the style/color/size combination you choose, there are a lot of third parties selling these through Amazon, but you can check the list of other sellers in most cases to find Amazon’s listing. You should see this 15% cash back language on eligible items:

Not sure what to get? The standard Give-N-Go Boxer Brief for men is legendary, and women can buy the equivalent Bikini Brief here.

