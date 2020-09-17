The 10 Best Deals of September 17, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s September 17, and we only have a few hours to spare before Kanye West’s next Twitter rant. In the meantime, we at Kinja Deals have decided to bring you some of the GREATEST DEALS of ALL TIME, or at least of the day. Today we’re taking care of your tech needs with HP’s latest flash sale and savings on everything from an Apple Watch Series 5 to a Linksys mesh router.

Advertisement

However, if these ten deals don’t satisfy your desire to become an honorary member of the Geek Squad, check out Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: HP Flash sale

Advertisement

You only have 72 hours to take advantage of these fresh HP price drops. One of the best deals is for the HP Pavilion Laptop 15Z, proudly waving the AMD flag with a Ryzen 7 3700U chispset and VEGA 10 graphics, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage for $590. If you’re not in it for gaming, you could easily step down to the Laptop 15T for $100 less, which ditches dedicated graphics, but comes with a newer 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, which has a decent GPU integrated on the die.

If you’re a desktop person, there’s an HP Envy on sale for just $700 that boasts a prior gen Core i5 and the GTX 1650, a solid 1080p gaming card with 4GB of virtual memory to play with. HP includes a 256GB M.2 SSD for a zippy Windows 10 experience, and 8GB of RAM is plenty for gaming and light multitasking.

Advertisement

All-in-ones might be more your style, and there are plenty of those on sale, too. The HP Envy 32-A0035 is the option for gaming and God-tier editing, packing a 9th-gen Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 GPU, a solid 1080p gaming card. The star of the show is the 32-inch 4K panel all of it sits behind, making this a great machine for video and photo editing. It’s $200 off and still a bit pricey at $1,700 with the discount, so this 27-inch Pavilion model for $1,000 might be more your speed. It sheds dedicated graphics, but the integrated Radeon chip on the Ryzen 7 4700H it packs is decent enough for multimedia editing and light gaming.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Other compelling offers to shop include this HP Omen X 27-inch gaming monitor with Quad HD (1440p) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, a fully adjustable stand, and a rich blend of connectivity options, now discounted to $615.

Advertisement

Shop the full flash sale right here, but these prices will vanish in just a couple of days’ time, so don’t wait too long to get your order in!



This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#2: APple watch series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 (Rose Gold) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Named the best smartwatch by our sister site Gizmodo, the Apple Watch Series 5 improved on its predecessor by leaps and bounds. It may sound like a contradiction to say a smartwatch’s battery life was extended at the same time it was treated to an always-on display, and yet the latest Apple Watch pulls off both feats with ease. Over at Amazon, the GPS-only 44mm Rose Gold model is $100 off today. Sadly, all other models sit at their MSRP, but if you don’t mind the color (the bands can be swapped out) and size, this is a deal you should jump on.

Advertisement

In her review, Victoria Song wrote of the Apple Watch Series 5:

The Apple Watch is hands-down the best smartwatch out there. There, I said it. It’s a boring conclusion that is nevertheless the cold, hard truth. You can prefer a round face, or a different operating system. You can scream about better battery life and third-party watch faces until you die, purple-faced from asphyxiation. The Series 5 still reigns king. That’s true even if this time around, most of the updates are small tweaks rather than game-changers.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: Anker 100w charging station

Anker 100W 4-Port Charging Station KINJA100C Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Charging all your devices has never been simpler with the Anker 100W 4-port charging station. Only $69 with the promo code KINJA100C, which comes with two USB-C charging ports that are able to give power to two Macbooks AT THE SAME TIME. We love to see it. It’s also compatible with Android, so you’ll be able to charge your phones, tablets, and other devices in a fraction of the time. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#4: Samsung high-EFFICIENCY washer

Samsung High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

What’s one thing that always happens once you hit wash and the door locks? You find a rogue sock or pair of shorts you meant to toss in. The beauty of this Samsung High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer is that it has fixed that problem. Today take $330 of both styles from Best Buy.

So AddWash is a killer feature that every washer should have. This Samsung washer will also do a full load in about thirty-six minutes which has been determined as ‘super speed’. There are fourteen cycles, five speeds, and five temperatures depending on your needs. It’s easy to see where you are in the process to with simple to read LED controls. The Steam Wash feature is great for deep cleans, say if you have messy kids or dirty dogs. Samsung also uses VRT tech to keep this washer 40% quieter than others on the market. It even has self-clean tech. It will actually clean its own tub, you just need to give it a hand after it does that on its own forty times. The diamond drum interior keeps those delicates delicate. And of course, it has a Smart Care app for troubleshooting and general updates on wear and tear and maintenance. All you need to do is you choose between the sizes: 7.5 Cu. Ft. or 4.5 Cu. Ft. Both are $750.

Advertisement

Both of these will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Bellesa Aurora Vibrator

Take 25% off the Aurora AURORA25 Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Bellesa is really a wonderful company. Not only have they given away their bestsellers, the routinely give great discounts on their favorites. After painstakingly designing their vibes and toys they’re so generous by making it easier for all to enjoy the fruits of their labors. This week save $25 on one of the best-reviewed vibes on the site. Use the code AURORA25 at check out and grab the Aurora for just $74.

They joke that this vibe is “pretty enough to place on your mantle,” and honestly most of their toys are. I can personally say the soft silicone is like silk. All their vibes charge pretty quickly and hold that charge for quite a while. The Aurora is a great beginner toy because it’s simple to use with one-button operation. This makes it a lot less intimidating than others in the line up even in terms of intensity. Perfect for both g-spot and clitoral goodness, once you spend some time with it you’ll find what you like, need, and what can’t live without. You deserve the best my dear and this is the best.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

G/O Media may get a commission Aurora by Bellesa Buy for $74 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code AURORA25

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: super mario maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Fans of our favorite platforming plumber can snag Super Mario Maker 2 for just $40 at Amazon today. It’s the sequel to what has become something of a creator’s paradise on Nintendo Switch, allowing you to create your own intricate Mario stages with mechanics, characters, and abilities inspired by generations of previous games. If you’re not so creative, you can download others’ and compare scores between your friends. No two stages are the same and there’s probably more available than you’re interested in playing, so grab this if you haven’t grown tired of Nintendo’s classic gameplay loop.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: Dyson Multi-Floor Vacuum

Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

With over six months of quarantine under our belt, it’s easy to let things slip through the cracks. Maybe you forget to brush your teeth a little more often, or you just haven’t given your room a good dusting in a while. I’m not great at floor upkeep, at least not with a broom. Vacuums make the job notably easier, and you’ll probably pick up a few more specs than a good sweep. Dyson makes solid vacuums, but they can get pretty costly. Today, though, the Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum is down from $280 to $190, saving you $110. Newegg’s site says the vacuum is typically $400, but it’s been below $300 on Amazon for the last couple months, so if you miss this deal, you can still find it for a decent price (right now it’s $280).

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#8: Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi Router

Linksys Velop AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi System Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Although it’s not been updated with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the Linksys Velop AC2200 mesh Wi-Fi 5 system is still an incredibly popular router, posited as an alternative to Google Nest Wifi and the Netgear Orbi. Still, the Velop consistently ranks among the top routers on virtually every “best of” list you’ll find online. It’s a versatile option for anyone looking to boost their Wi-Fi speeds (and range) at home. Best of all, it’s on sale for $300 at Best Buy for a limited time. With tri-band connectivity, MU-MIMO, and directional beamforming, it’s a premium piece of kit, for $50 less than Nest Wifi in the same configuration.

Software-wise, the Velop integrates with Alexa for seamless device management and connection/disconnection on the fly. Parental controls are in place so you never have to worry about your kids perusing age-inappropriate websites or 4chan. A subscription service called Linksys Aware is also on offer, which allows you to use the Velop as motion sensor surveillance. Just plop all three mesh units in different areas of the house, and you’ve got yourself a trio of robust routers doubling as range extenders. Never again will you have to turn it off and back on again to stream 4K Netflix in the guest room.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#9: Nespresso Coffee maker

Espresso Maker by Breville With Nespresso Coffee Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

My favorite part of catsitting for my old co-worker is getting to use his Nespresso machine. It’s a fun and fast way to get premium hot coffee and the concentration juice I crave in the mornings. Today only take $40 of this Espresso Maker from Breville. This is an excellent deal because you’re also getting three packs of Nespresso’s top sellers. Normally just the maker runs for $150 so this is a real steal if you’ve been on the fence of adding one to your kitchen.

This easy to operate one touch machine can also be adjusted to fit your favorite mug no matter size. Well, it’s actually just five sizes but your good up to about 14 oz. What cool is that this maker has an intelligent extraction system where is knows how much water to use based on what blend of coffee you’ve selected. Robo-maker! As mentioned you’ll also get thirty capsules of Nespresso’s best sellers: Stormio, Odacio, and Melozio. These are both dark and medium roasts so you’re sure to fall in love with one or all just like you will your new Espresso maker.

Advertisement

Prime members enjoy two-day free shipping.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Finer Form Workout Bench

Finer Form Workout Bench Image : Finer Form

Advertisement

A simple workout bench can add a lot of possibilities for your workout routine. At Amazon, Finer Form’s gym bench is down to $110, a steep drop of about $40. The bench is made of steel and coated with a scratch-resistant material, and it’s sturdy enough to support 1,0000 pounds of weight. Topping all that metal is a three-inch-thick cushion. The thing I love most, though, is its folding legs, contributing to compactness and ease of storage. It also comes assembled in the box.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.