#1 pny gold box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you just had to delete a bunch of files to play Borderlands 3, like I did, maybe you should invest in some new storage devices.



Right now you can find a place to store all of those memories, work stuff, and, of course, games with this Amazon Gold Box sale on PNY memory and storage gadgets. There’s something from everybody here—microSD and SD cards, external and internal SSDs, and flash drives.



For what it’s worth, I think the deals worth paying attention to are the 128 and 256GB microSD cards that’d be perfect for your Nintendo Switch, as well as the the 250GB USB-C external drive, which would be great for transferring files back and forth quickly.

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, which means you’ll have until the end of the day to take advantage of these deals. So be sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

#2 stella chalice

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every year, Stella Artois sells charity chalices to benefit water.org. This year’s models feature gold leaf trim and etchings designed to celebrate Mexico, Peru, and Tanzania. Plus, for chalice sold, Stella Artois will donate five years of clean drinking water to someone in need in the developing world. So why wouldn’t you buy all three for $16?



#3 soundcore motion+ speaker

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t your typical soda can-sized Bluetooth speaker that can sort-of fill a medium-sized room with sound. No, the Anker Soundcore Motion+ is a 30W behemoth. An absolute unit. And with Hi-Res audio certification, it isn’t just loud; it sounds great too.



Of course, the Motion+ not lacking in features either. You get 12 hours of battery life, USB-C charging (can I get an amen?), IPX7 water resistance, stereo pairing if you buy two of them, and even the use of an app that can adjust the speaker’s EQ settings. Normally priced at $100 (and a bargain at that), it’s marked down to $80 this week on Amazon.

#4 kitchenaid mini

Photo: KitchenAid

No kitchen is complete without a classic KitchenAid stand mixer, but admittedly, they can be a bit bulky. Hence why you should take advantage of this deal on its little sibling, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini, now on sale for just $200, in a ton of colors. It’s 25% lighter than the regular sized version, but compatible with all the same attachments. Plus, aw, it’s so cute!



#5 taco holders

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $3 taco holder seems nice, and it solves a real problem, but even if you have no intention of buying it, take a few minutes out of your day and go read the reviews. As our deal researcher, Corey, put it, “reviews on that make me feel like it can cure cancer.”



These normally sell for $6 or more, so don’t miss your chance to take a bite out of this deal.

#6 44 drawers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For just $23, you can have 44 small plastic drawers to hold nails! Screws! Craft supplies! Rubber bands! Push pins! Marbles! Charging cables! Sewing supplies! First aid things! Other small doodads that I can’t think of that you can leave in the comments!



Pair it with a label maker, and you’ll basically be an organization deity.

#7 Thermapen

Photo: ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks Thermapen Open Box Sale | $57 | ThermoWorks

If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there. In fact, $57 is cheaper than the last open-box deal we saw on this thing.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so pick up one today.

#8 Pressure washer

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $145 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, way below its usual ~$270.



At 2800 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. Just remember, this deal disappears by end of day. So get yours before the deal blasts away.

#9 anker charging cable

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKER8436.) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward looking, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.



#10 household essentials

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you use paper towels? Laundry detergent? Ziploc bags? Assuming the answer is yes, you stand to save money from this limited time Amazon promotion. Just spend $50 on household essentials on this page, and you’ll get $15 off at checkout. Just make sure they’re all shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly to be eligible.