#1: Pasta Roller

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You could live your whole life cooking boxed Barilla pasta, and never once realize how fun and rewarding it can be to make your own. This Kitchenaid pasta roller and cutter set attaches to the accessory port on any KitchenAid mixer, and lets you create your own noodles with multiple shapes in just minutes. $102 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so I’d call this deal <kisses fingers like an Italian chef> delizioso.



You’ll probably want a drying rack to go with it.

Need a KitchenAid? Here’s a deal.

#2: Urban Decay

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I can’t say I’ve used Urban Decay’s Naked Ultimate Basics Palette, but I’ve been informed that it’s an essential component to many a makeup collection. Nordstrom Rack has it marked down to just $25 right now, and I know enough to know that’s a really good deal.

#3: 60" 4K

Graphic: Corey Foster

The fact is that picture differences in most sub-$1,000 4K TVs are unnoticeable by most of us unless compared side-by-side with other sets. For just $398, this 60-Inch Hisense 4K Smart UHD TV is a massive value. Sure it only has three HDMI inputs, and only supports HDR10 instead of Dolby Vision, but at this price and size, you’d be hard pressed to find a better value.

#4: Zelda Book

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Hero’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild—Creating a Champion looks like it’ll be the ultimate holiday gift this year for the Zelda fan with everything, and preorders just got marked down to $60, from the usual $100. And if you order now and it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically be charged the lowest listed price.

This deluxe slipcase edition features the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion and includes the Creating a Champion art book with an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a beautiful glass replica of a spirit orb.

#5: J.Crew Factory

Image: Zach Custer (J. Crew Factory)

Even without a sale, J. Crew Factory is typically a bargain, but when you get 40% off site-wide and up to 75% off clearance items using code QUICK, you’ve got legitimate steals on your hands. With the site-wide sale you can score new arrivals like flannels, sweaters, and denim, while the clearance offers up shorts, dresses, tees, and more. Both offers valid through 9.18.18.

#6: Kindle Cookbooks

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sorting through the deluge of (mostly mediocre) online recipes can be a slog, so it’s worth taking a look at this Kindle cookbook sale. All 140+ included books are marked down to $5 or less, including books from celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, and practical options like Instant Pot cookbooks. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

#7: Docker’s and Levi’s

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Levi’s and Dockers are associated with jeans and khakis, respectively, and you’ll indeed find plenty of those in today’s Amazon Gold Box. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll also find deals on wallets, belts, shirts, and more. There are dozens of styles on sale for men and women, all with Prime shipping available, but just note that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#8: Play-Doh

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any kids on your holiday shopping list (or if you just like playing with Play-Doh, we don’t judge here), Amazon’s running a big sale today on Play-Doh, including licensed sets from My Little Pony, Frozen, and more. I imagine the top seller will be the 36 color pack for $16, but head over here to see all of the options.

#9: Toilet Paper

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own toilet paper now (under the Presto! brand), and Prime members can save $3 on a 24-pack of the soft or strong variety when they clip the coupon and use Subscribe & Save. Because there’s just no need to flush your money down the toilet.

#10: Drill Bits

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your current bit set is missing a bunch of pieces, or just not very good, this highly rated Makita metric set is down to an all-time low $23 on Amazon. Not bad at all for a 75 piece set.