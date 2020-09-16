The 10 Best Deals of September 16, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Welp, it’s Wednesday already. The week may be slipping past you, but we at Kinja Deals are not going to let it go any further without showcasing the best deals of the day. For those weathering the West Coast fires, we’ve got savings on air purifiers. If you’re finally going crazy from months of quarantining with your five roommates, we’ve snagged you a deal on a pair of top-rated noise-canceling headphones.

Whatever your mid-week apocalypse needs are, we’ve got you covered. However, if you’re one of those few with some extra cash to spend, feel free to check out Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: apple airpods pro

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $50 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#2: Aukey 1080p webcam

Aukey 1080p Webcam 4KUI7LVE Graphic : The Inventory

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with coupon code 4KUI7LVE at Amazon, the total plummets even further to $40. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: Dyson Hot + cool air purifier

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Dyson is known for quality in everything they make. Are they a bit pricey? Yes. If you’re looking for top-notch reliable products this is the company. But when you can save a substantial amount, heads turn. Today take $100 off the HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier at Best Buy.

It’s the perfect time of year where the weather is a bit in between. At least you can maintain stasis in your home with the 3-in-1 Pure Hot + Cool Link Purifier. Keep things so fresh and so clean with the HEPA filter. Designed with Jet Focus tech get heat or a cool breeze that clears 99% of allergens in a room up to 800 square feet. This is especially good for pet-friendly homes to help with dander, dust, and mold. The fan has ten speeds and the filter is easy to change. It’s user friendly and even tells you when you need to do so. The Air Multiplier tech gives a strong and steady airflow no matter the room you place it in. With hay fever season just around the corner, this might not be a bad investment.

This item ships for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It garnered a mixed critical reception mostly due to its content, but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner has to have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Amazon has it for $20 off, which is the best post-launch discount we’ve seen to date.

In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#5: CDC-Certified N95 masks

25% off N95 Masks KINJA25 Graphic : The Inventory

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!



Due to valid complaints about shipping, masks will now be shipped the same day they’re ordered.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#6: GE Soft white smart light bulbs

GE Soft White Smart Bulbs Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you like your lightbulbs smart, check out these from GE. You can easily pair them through Bluetooth with Google Assist so you can dim and turn them on and off with a tap of your finger! If you have a smart plug, you can pair these to Alexa to enable voice control. For $15 that’s not bad, especially if it’s $10 off the list price. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: Fairywill teeth whitening kit

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit BG589INB Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A pearly white smile is the dream, right? I’m an avid coffee drinker so whitening kits come in and out of my life and I’m always willing to try I a new one. This one crossed my path this morning and I’m intrigued. With over a thousand happy customers this is one of Fairywill and Amazon’s best-reviewed products. Until the end of the month take 50% off this Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit.

This kit has 25 treatments to return your chompers back to a pristine condition, well at least give the illusion of that. In this box, you get the Super Whitening Strips (4) and the Delicate Whitening Strips (21). The Super strips are worn for one hour but have the most intensity to get teeth whiter faster. The Delicate ones are for more sensitive teeth, so while the formula is more gentle they’re still strong enough to remove years of stains. The no-slip grip design always you to talk and be comfy. It’s just three easy steps to an award-winning smile. Peel, apply, and brush. Simple, safe, and sure to brighten your day.

This code works until September 30 and Prime members get one-day free shipping.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Eufy robovac 15c max

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX EUFY15CMAX Image : Eufy

Who has time to sweep with all the kids home? Especially when they’re running around the house, tracking in dirt from the outside, spilling Cheerios, and frightening the family dog into shedding record amounts of fur. Just let a robot help you out. Eufy RoboVacs are a great alternative to Roomba, and the RoboVac 15C Max is well fit for the job, especially at today’s price. It falls all the way to $180 when you clip a $40 coupon at Amazon and use code EUFY15CMAX at checkout.

That’s $80 in savings for a little helper with powerful 2,000-Pa suction capabilities, one of the strongest available in its lineup. It’ll clean anything from hardwood floors to most carpet, has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and it can go up to 100 minutes before needing a charge or bin dump.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#9: Baby Yoda figures

Baby Yoda 2-Pack Figures Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The new Mandalorian trailer means we are one step closer to season two. With Din Djarin turning up on every magazine cover it’s nice to see The Child tucked away as well. Without a doubt “Baby Yoda” has been the real scene-stealer so what they do with him next season should be interesting. Grab one of these unbelievably endearing 2-pack figure sets (or all of them) and be delighted by this curious cutie.

Choose from three sets in this official collection. Pick which pose warms your cold space heart. Is it the “Don’t leave” set complete with Ball Toy? Are you more a Froggy Snack/Force Moment person? Or is it all about being judgy and cozy with Sipping Soup and being Blanket-Wrapped. These will look sweet on any desk or shelf to remind you to do it for him. Of course, he’s pint-sized and no more than seven inches tall depending on which set you nab.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Sony’s WH-1000XM3 Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : The Inventory

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Newegg has these headphones for just $232, or $46 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges.

