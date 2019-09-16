Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 norelco shaver

If you’re curious about electric shavers, but aren’t ready to shell out $100 or more on a high-end model, the 4.3 star rated Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 is a solid bargain at $55.



At that price, you won’t be getting features like a charging dock or a free-pivoting head, but it does include a pop-up trimmer for your sideburns and mustache, which is a fantastic inclusion at this price. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.

#2 men’s goodthreads

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s in-house Goodthreads brand is always affordable, but for a limited time, a selection of its men’s shirts are even cheaper than usual.



I own a couple of their shirts (including this chambray, in a different color), and they’re both really great quality for the price. Today, you can save on fall flannels, classic Oxfords, fashionable dobby shirts, and a lot more. Most of the shirts are priced under $25 right now (you’ll have to select your size to see the final price, in many cases), so you won’t have to lose the shirt on your back buying them all.

Note: Many of the shirts are available in multiple colors, but not all of the colors are on sale.

#3 anker flashlights

The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.



Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $17.

If you don’t need a rechargeable battery, the 300 lumen LC30 runs off AAA batteries, and is on sale for just $10 after you clip the coupon code on the page.

#4 first aid kit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good first aid kit is one of the 10 things you need to take with you when you go on a long hike or camping trip, and this kit from Adventure Medical Kits is what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort recommends:



It can be easy to forgo first aid supplies on a day hike, and I totally get it. After all, we’ve all said those immortal words: What could go wrong? Don’t be that person and always pack a small first aid kit with you. The Mountain Day Tripper is affordable and includes all the basic stuff you’d need for an emergency: assorted bandages, blister preventions, pain medication, wound care and antiseptics, and gloves.

Not for nothing, it also includes a first aid field guide to help you use all this stuff, if you aren’t quite sure how. Normally $22-$28, the kit is down to an all-time low $8 today, easily an all-time low. May you buy it and never have to use it.

#5 sony soundbar

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a straight-forward way to upgrade your home theater’s sound, a refurbished Sony HTS100F Sound Bar will cost you just $47 today. That’s a ridiculous deal, when you consider how bad sound is on most HDTVs nowadays.



To be clear, this doesn’t have fancy features like a dedicated subwoofer, Atmos, or surround sound. But for less than $50, it’s a sound bargain.

#6 vacuum sealer

Photo: Amazon

Mueller didn’t save us from naked abuses of power and creeping fascism, but this Mueller vacuum sealer can at least save your food. Clip the $10 coupon to get it for $40, and you’ll find that it pays for itself in only a matter of months as meats, vegetables, and even cookies last for weeks and months instead of mere days in the fridge and freezer.



And yes, it works with standard FoodSaver brand bags.

#7 LEGo Advent calendars

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

#8 kindle

Photo: Amazon

Amazon Kindle | $65 | Amazon Prime

Amazon’s cheapest Kindle e-reader has a front light now, making it a great choice for value-conscious readers, and it’s on sale for the best price we’ve seen for Prime members today.



If you have Prime, you’ll only have to plunk down $65 to enjoy the paper-like reading experience and access to millions of books that Kindle has to offer. This model even supports Bluetooth headphones and Audible audiobooks, so you can switch between listening and reading seamlessly.

#9 oregon trail

Graphic: Shep McAllister

How cool is this? The original Oregon Trail on its very own retro handheld, now just $13. I recommend keeping it in the bathroom so you can play it whenever you’re dying of dysentery.



#10 rumpl/hydro flask

Image: Rumpl

Rumpl’s Nanoloft Puffy Blanket is already made from post-consumer recycled materials, but now, the environmentally friendly brand is doubling down on their efforts to save the planet: Through the end of the month, when you purchase any Nanoloft blanket, you’ll receive a HydroFlask water bottle—one of our readers’ favorites—for free. Not today, single-use plastics! Here’s what else we had to say about the feature-packed blankets on The Inventory:

