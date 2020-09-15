The 10 Best Deals of September 15, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s Tuesday, September 15, and we at Kinja Deals are coming in strong to satisfy your tech and fantasy needs. With these savings, you can finally get around to replacing your MacBook with the cracked screen. Or celebrate a strong start to the week with a purchase of Avatar and The Legend of Korra. Whether you choose to go the practical or splurge route, we got you covered.

#1: Refurbished 16-In Macbook pro 2019

As a proud new owner of the base model 16" MacBook Pro—which normally runs about $2,400—I’ve gotta say, I might have considered going refurbished for this rare discount on Amazon that brings the price down to $1,879, a savings of $520 over retail. (Other models are up to 22% off, too.) If I’d saved $520 on my MacBook Pro just a few short weeks ago, I could have bought 520 cheeseburgers from the dollar menu at McDonald’s. Or, if I was feeling responsible, I could have put it toward my car payment.

Ah, but alas I did not and so I’m sitting here advising you not to make the same mistake I did. If ever you were thinking of buying the 16" MacBook Pro, now is the time to grab one. It’s got a six-core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of fast 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM, 512GB of flash storage, and a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro graphics processor built-in. Call it mitochondria because it’s a real powerhouse ... for a Mac that is! Graced with force-canceling woofers, the six-speaker sound system is impressive as well.

Although I’ve personally run into constant pinwheeling in Chrome ever since I got the thing, that issue isn’t unique to me or this MacBook specifically. My partner has the same problem on her brand-new 13" MacBook Pro and I had it on my 2017 version of that laptop before it. Otherwise, it’s been smooth sailing. Test it out for yourself, and remember Amazon has a 30-day return policy if it’s not up to snuff. I, for one, blame Chrome.

#2: Apple airPods PrO

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $50 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.

#3: Xbox game pass ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Graphic : The Inventory

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $28 from the site.

#4: Gooloo 1500A car jump starter

Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter WEGPF8HC + Clip on-site coupon Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There’s nothing worse than getting all ready for the day and your car battery being out of commission. And yet, this is something we deal with all the time. Well, no more! In 2020 we’re getting ahead of our problems and buying a jump starter.

This one is only $52 when you clip the coupon and type in the promo code WEGPF8HC at checkout and can be able to resurrect any 4.5L gasoline engine easily. It also comes with a dual USB-port to charge all of your electronic devices if you’re in a pinch. Plus, the jump start is equipped with a handy flashlight just in case you’re in the middle of nowhere.

#5: Proclamation Duo Sustainable Skillet

With everything going on right now, sustainability is on the mind. Everyone is wondering: How can we do our part to reduce the effects of climate change and shift gears toward a brighter future. And while consumerism isn’t the answer, how everyone spends their money, and how corporations respond to the climate crisis, does play a role in our efforts to save the dying Earth. Take kitchenware, for example. We aren’t blind to the fact that our readers are buying new kitchen gadgets amid a pandemic where everyone is cooking more at home, as opposed to eating out or ordering takeout every night.

Proclamation Goods’ environmentally conscious Duo skillet, available in stainless steel and carbon steel variants, isn’t the end-all-be-all solution, but the company that makes it does promise a “supply chain that prioritizes the environment and fair working conditions,” and since it’s multipurpose, you won’t have to run multiple pots and pans through the dish washer, or waste water washing them by hand. Instead, the Duo consolidates your kitchenware into one nifty tool, making it the ideal candidate for smaller apartments and houses as well. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, you can take over $50 off either model and try it out for yourself. Free your conscience from the remorse of buying environmentally dubious cooking supplies today.

#6: Proactiv Original 3 Step System

Proactiv Original 3 Step System Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I have seen first hand how Proactiv has been life-changing for so many of my pals over the years. It’s been tested and proven. Getting such a great bundle for half off is an awesome opportunity to stock up or give it a go. Today only at Ulta grab one of the best-reviewed acne relief systems on the market for just $30

This tried and true acne-fighting trio is what Proactiv built its name on. This original pack works with all skin types really but is a bit of a godsend for those with oily skin and/or breakouts. If you can minimize pores, deep clean, and cut grim preventing new breakouts is sure to follow. That’s basically how this works. The Renewing Cleanse has benzoyl peroxide that kills bacteria, Revitalizing Toner keep pores unclogged and skin softer, and the Repairing Treatment prevents new blemishes and returns your face to a lovely calm glowing status. A clear and clean complexion can really change how you feel and it’s improved my friends’ lives immensely. Proactiv is the real deal so grab it now as a steal.

Free shipping on all orders over #35.

#7: Dyson V10 Total (refurbished)

Dyson V10 Total (Refurbished) Image : Dyson

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you a little over $400, but right now you can get a refurbished model on Newegg for just $280, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.

#8: Hocus pocus Binx plush

Binx Plush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The whole month of September is just Halloween eve. It’s the set up for the best month, season, and holiday. Disney has done spooky and adorable like no other company and is basically the one you look to it that is your ven diagram. Hocus Pocus is a Hallow’s Eve staple even twenty-seven years later. And there’s no way you didn’t completely fall in love with cursed cutie Thackery Binx. This fifteen-inch Binx Plush is the puurrrrfect decoration to prep for pumpkin season. The detail is bewitching with his coffin-shaped name tag, witch hat (probably from Dani), and it’s all tied up with a sweet orange-colored ribbon to stay on theme. Binx is sure to horrify the Sanderson Sisters with how charming his expression is.

But that’s not all Disney is currently offering Mickey and Minnie Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Candy Bags for $12 with any purchase in the entire store.

Free shipping for orders over $75.

#9: Eufy’s 1080p Smart Doorbell

Advertisement

It seems doorbell cams have sprung up overnight. I feel like I’m seeing more and more in my neighborhood. My theory is honestly just with people staying home more they are ordering more and things go missing. Sometimes when you have a high volume of packages a few wander away. This is also what my neighbor said after she installed her Ring Doorbell. Well, whether you’re worried about missing deliveries or just curious about who’s outside you can save $30 on this 1080p Eufy Smart Doorbell. The total before tax is $100.

Advertisement

Eufy has made some great products over the years (looking at you RoboVacs) and this doorbell cam seems to be a favorite among Amazon reviewers. The cams have surprisingly high resolution and give pretty clear video in HDR with little interruption. With Eufy you don’t need an additional security package for monitoring, you control as much or a little as you want to monitor. The two-way audio allows you to interact with whoever approaches your home. I like that they point out very clearly that the AI tech is smart enough to tell the difference between humans and animals. But if there was a whole host of raccoons knocking over trashcans I’d think I’d like to know. You do get to pick your own fun ringtone from eight options but you will already need to have wires for that aspect of the cam to work.

Otherwise, it’s wireless and works with your WiFi. Connect it with you Alexa to ease communication and see who’s there quickly. Now it says that Eufy ensures that it’s secure and your data is kept private but there’s always a chance with any one of these they could be hacked. But that’s a maybe. All I know is I’d personally feel more secure with one on these outside my home instead of inside.

There’s free 1-day shipping for Prime members.

#10: avatar and the legend of korra (Blu-Ray)

Avatar is still wildly popular, and if you haven’t yet been briefed on why, it’s time to get caught up. Amazon has the complete series of both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra in one elemental powerhouse of a Blu-Ray collection for just $50. There are 17 discs in all to cover the hundreds of hours of alchemical mayhem and artistry these two and all their destructive peers are known for. Grab a copy and settle in for a long binge marathon.

