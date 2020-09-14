The 10 Best Deals of September 14, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals

It’s September 14th, and you know what that means! It’s Monday, and there’s no way of getting around the fact that the weekend is O-V-E-R.



To sweeten the blow, we at Kinja Deals are giving you a list of the top ten deals of the day. This way, you can start your countdown to the next long weekend with a pair of Beats headphones and some extra games to feed your Nintendo Switch addiction.



However, if you’re looking to scroll through some more deals in time for your next caffeine crash, take a look at Monday’s best deals overall.



#1: Baby Yoda Echo Dot Stand



To quote Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski when it was first announced, this latest accessory from Otterbox will let you “scoop out Baby Yoda’s brains and replace them with your Amazon Echo Dot.” Since my baby brain could not personally come up with a better headline if I tried, I’m cribbing his and making it my own. Just so we’re clear. The stand is designed specifically for the Echo Dot 3rd Gen, meaning it won’t work with the older Echo Dot 1st and 2nd Gen smart speakers. Of course, if you buy them together, you’ll save 5% off the list price.



While some of my colleagues would prefer to eat the Baby Yoda (also known as The Child, if you’re a narc), I adore the blatantly focus group-engineered little fella. Ripe for merch like this incredible stand, it’s the perfect ornament to gaze upon longingly every morning when you wake up. And with The Mandalorian striking back in season 2 next month, what better way to gear up Alexa for your next streaming binge? I know I’ll be there, mostly for Baby Yoda, because I am extremely susceptible to lazy marketing, and I wear it proudly.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: Apple Airpods pro



Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $50 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#3: KN95 Masks



KN95 20-Pack Graphic : The Inventory

If you’re running low on quality masks to protect you and others from germs since we’re still in a pandemic, head on over to Morning Save and get a 20-pack of KN95 masks for a decent $19. There’s really nothing else to say besides KN95 masks have five layers of fabric to protect you from 95% of air droplets, which means they are scientifically better at protecting you from exposure of COVID-19 than cloth masks are.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#4: Cuisinart electric knife



Cuisinart Electric Knife Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Before any of us knows it, the holidays will be here. It sounds so far fetched, but wouldn’t you like to be prepared with a Cuisinart electric knife from Morning Save? It’s only $49, and comes with two blades—ridged and straight—along with a wooden butcher board for display purposes. I have one of these, and in the beginning, I felt like my Nana at all holiday functions, carrying it in her purse, but as soon as it sliced through a fried turkey and whole ham like butter, I just went with the flow. What are you waiting for? Easier slicing is a click away.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher

#5: XCOM 2 and Borderlands for Nintendo Switch



2K is discounting some of its best collections on the Nintendo Switch. Snag two games in the Borderlands Legendary Collection for $30. You can also still grab the XCOM 2 Collection for the same price, which is not as sweet of a deal on paper as it only packs one game, but it comes with all the DLC, and considering I’d still pay $60 for the base game in 2020, I’ll say it’s worth checking out if you haven’t already.

These are two of my favorite franchises to sneak out of 2K’s studios, BioShock being a unique supernatural shooter with your initial dwelling being an old timey horror-filled lighthouse, while XCOM 2 manifests your alien invasion nightmares in a digital, interactive, turn-based, strategical, amazing, deep, and potentially endlessly fun game.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: Bellesa Air vibrator



Air by Bellesa AIRISBAE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The Air by Bellesa is the perfect way to treat yourself during these trying times. The Air has become a crowd-pleaser for one of our favorite vibe companies and seeing as how they designed it themselves this shouldn’t be a surprise. It’s hard for them to keep this tiny but mighty toy in stock. But while it’s here they want you to get $20 off of it.

As mentioned they designed this vibrator with the cinetic suction tech Bellesa has come to be known for. Their award-winning toy stimulates the clitoral region with the suction pleasure jet all while also hitting the g-spot. Who wouldn’t love a two-for-one experience? The Air is made of soft waterproof silicone, is durable, and flexible to literally fit your needs. Ten vibration modes and ten suction modes. Dual stimulation is the way of the future! And honestly who doesn’t want to live in the future right or any other timeline? At least Bellesa can help take your mind off of that and turn you on to something else. Bellesa Above Everyone.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Foodsaver vacuum sealer



FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me and if you can achieve those in one item all the better. Right now take $20 off the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer and achieve those aforementioned goals.

This model of the FoodSaver is designed to be more compact to save on counter space if you have a kitchen with limited real estate. In fact, it’s about fifty percent smaller than it’s competitors. But just because it’s smaller doesn’t mean it’s less efficient, this pint-sized saver still has full power. It’s easy to use to keep your leftovers delicious or prepped meals safe and fresh. No sweat in aligning the bags for a tight seal and the control panel keeps it simple for even the least tech-savvy. It’s compatible with 1-quart, 1-pint vacuum seal bags, and obviously its works with Food Saver zipper bags and fresh containers. You get an 8" X 10' Roll and (10) 1- quart vacuum seal bags in the purchase. You’re saving all around with this tasty deal.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Amazon echo Show 5



Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Another one of Amazon’s crazy combo deals is on tap with an Echo Show 5 that ships with a Blink Mini indoor security camera for $75. This combo is normally $125, and an Echo Show 5 alone typically sits around $60 and the Blink is usually $35, so this is a rare discount for sure.

The Blink Mini offers a 1080p wide angle feed to monitor your home’s most important areas, with motion detection on board to alert you whenever there’s movement about.

You’ll need a subscription if you want to record those moments and save them to the cloud for later viewing, but you currently get service through December 2020 with every purchase, which is more than enough time to decide whether it’s worth the long-term investment.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#9: Beats solo pro wireless headphones



Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If ever there was a time to disconnect from what’s going on an take some time for yourself this is it. Noise-canceling headphones are heaven sent in a myriad of situations. Traveling, jogging, sleeping, working, any and all the above these are the perfect addition to your life. Today take $100 off of the holy grail of wireless headphones right now. There are three color options of Beats Solo Pros available now at this price.

Light blue, dark blue, and red take your pick from and start on your path to true Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). Block out all external noise to help you concentrate or even just take a nap with some soothing tunes. I really like the ‘fast fuel’ feature that gives you up to three hours of playtime off of just ten minutes of charging. With a regular full charge expect at least twenty-two hours of smooth listening or forty if you aren’t using ANC. The transparency option is perfect if you’re on the go to help aid in staying more aware say if you’re in a bigger city with lots to be conscious of. The Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth allow for a longer range of connection and means fewer dropouts with crisper tones. They pair easily with iOS and Android devices plus you’ll get a million cool points and be in the rad celebrity club with your new Beats.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: samsung 1tb ssd



Samsung 1TB T5 Portable SSD Graphic : Jordan McMahon

All that glitters may not be gold, but this portable SSD from Samsung totally is; it’s also $30 off at B&H Photo right now. Whether you need it for travel, need to add some extra storage to your computer in a pinch, or just like having a backup of all your important files handy, a portable SSD with plenty of space will solve most of your storage woes without taking up much space on your desk.



This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

