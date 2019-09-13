Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: DISH RACK

Photo: Amazon

If your counter space is very limited in your kitchen, you probably don’t have a dishwasher either. That makes drying your dishes a bit of a challenge. No one likes washing dishes, but it is 20x worse when there’s nowhere to put them after. You can save on space if you nab this over-the-sink dish rack drainer.



Advertisement

You can get it for $75, which is the cheapest we’ve ever seen this dish rack. It has room for your regular bowls, plates forks, and knives, as well as hooks to hang cooking utensils and a place to store your soap and sponges.

#2: FRUIT SNACKS

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone’s favorite bunny brand has some of the tastiest fruit snacks around. Never tried them? Now’s the time because you can get a box of 24 Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks for only $11 on Amazon. You need to select Subscribe & Save (which you can cancel at any time) and clip the 20% off coupon. Included in the box are these tasty flavors: Berry Patch, Summer Strawberry, Sunny Citrus, and Tropical Treat.

#3: JORDANS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Get some air, and save some cash with Nike’s latest deals on Jordans. There are loads of sneakers for adults and kids marked down significantly, along with all the apparel any rising basketball star might need. Just be sure to snag this slam dunk of a deal before the game clock runs out.



#4: FOREO LUNA

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $118 on Amazon. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



#5: FACE LASER

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s a light at the end of the breakout with this Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Targeted Acne Spot Treatment. The tool uses red light to calm inflammation and blue light to kill pimple-causing bacteria, no mess, pain, or side effects involved. And now, you can use promo code KINJALIGHT to get one of your own for just $14. Shop now, and finally see your skin in a good light.



#6: iPHONE PRe-ORDER

Today, the floodgates opened for pre-ordering the next batch of Apple’s flagship smartphones and with it, a ton of promotions from multiple storefronts.

Here’s what each store is offering:

AT&T is offering a BOGO promotion, where if you pre-order an eligible iPhone, you can pick up a second for free. (Just a heads up, you’ll find the details under the “special offers” link in the product page.)

is offering a BOGO promotion, where if you pre-order an eligible iPhone, you can pick up a second for free. (Just a heads up, you’ll find the details under the “special offers” link in the product page.) Apple , Best Buy and T-Mobile offer a maximum $550 discount with an eligible trade-in, while Verizon’s offer tops out at $500. Sprint will deduct the value of your trade-in from each installment payment via their Sprint Flex lease. Only certain phones are eligible for the maximum trade-in value and other phones will get you smaller discounts, just as long as they’re made by Apple, Samsung, Google and LG.



offer a maximum $550 discount with an eligible trade-in, while offer tops out at $500. Sprint will deduct the value of your trade-in from each installment payment via their Sprint Flex lease. Only certain phones are eligible for the maximum trade-in value and other phones will get you smaller discounts, just as long as they’re made by Apple, Samsung, Google and LG. Sam’s Club will send you a $200 gift card with your pre-order and activation.

will send you a $200 gift card with your pre-order and activation. Walmart keeps it simple by offering $100 off the purchase and activation of an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. This offer only works with an installment plan, but luckily, there’s no penalty if you choose to pay it off early.

#7: Smart LIghting

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s best known for batteries and cables, but their smart home gear is really well regarded. Today on Amazon, you can get their new, smaller smart light bulb for $16 (down from $20), and their smart light switch for $18 (down from $30).



Advertisement

Going with smart bulbs or smart switches is a matter of personal taste, but the bulbs in this case are tunable, meaning they can display different shades of white, which can transform how a room feels. Daylight can energize you when you need to focus, and warm white can help ease you towards sleep and relaxation at night.

#8: BOXER BRIEFS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Hanes boxer briefs aren’t made from merino wool harvested from some faraway land, and they don’t have a separate pouch built in for your junk. But they’re boxer briefs. They’re fine. They have a comfortable looking waistband. And at $11 for a pack of eight from Walmart, they’re cheap.



#9: ipads

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon offering discounts on Apple products? Not too surprising. Amazon offering discounts on Apple products that aren’t even out yet though? That’s something new.



Releasing September 30, the new entry level iPad features a 10.2" screen (up from 9.7" on its predecessor), a smart connector for Apple’s smart keyboards (also on sale), and...not a ton else that’s new. It’s an iPad. It’s good. It’s pretty affordable. The 128GB version is the one you want, and preorders are available for $400, down from the $429 MSRP.

#10: EDDIE BAUER

Image: Chelsea Stone

Summer is almost over, so get outside! But first, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code EXTRA60EB. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, and if you spend $49 or more, you’ll automatically get free shipping. Guaranteed, you’ll find anything you might need to enjoy the final weeks of nice weather in style.

