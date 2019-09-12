Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: LIGHTNING CABLE

Photo: Amazon

The iPhone 11 Pro is finally going to ship with a USB-C to Lightning fast charger. But standard iPhone 11 purchasers, or anyone with an iPhone from the last couple of years, might not realize that they can fast-charge their phone too.



All you need is an 18W or greater USB-C charger (like this one), plus a USB-C to Lightning cable. Anker’s are MFi-certified, more durable than the ones Apple makes, and cheaper to boot. This 6' model will charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, and you can get it for $15 today, down from the usual $20.

#2: PLANTS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bring a ton of natural beautify into your home with today’s Gold Box. Choose from over a dozen house plans, with prices starting at just $16. Choose from a fancy succulent-like plants,a fiddle-leaf fig, a palm tree, and more.



For the rest of the deals, head to Amazon’s main page, not THE Amazon, and remember, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#3: CHARGING HUB

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $50, but Anker’s knocked that down to $35 today, no promo code required.



#4: SECURITY SYSTEM

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been on the market for a home security system, but didn’t want to shell out a ton of money for a high-tech system or pay hefty monthly fees? We’ve got you covered. Right now you can get the SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System for about 43% off, priced at $170 on Woot.



The SimpliSafe system comes with a base station, a keypad, three entry sensors, two motion sensors, a yard sign, and two window stickers. It is easy enough to set up on your own and does not come with a pesky monthly contract like some home security systems. There is a backup battery that will kick in during power outages for up to 24 hours of extra battery life. The SimpliSafe system was designed to detect the specific heat signatures of humans, so you won’t get alerts if there’s a dog on the monitor. Though, who wouldn’t want to know if there is a dog at their door?

#5: KATE SPADE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking 30% off sitewide. Plus, 2% of net sales from this event will be donated to the On Purpose Fund, which grants funding to nonprofits in a community in Rwanda, so you can feel extra good about everything you buy. Use promo code SHOP4GOOD to take advantage of this designer deal before it’s gone for the summer.



#6: BOXES

Photo: Amazon

If you’re putting away your sandals and water shoes for the winter, these Sterlite storage boxes are perfectly sized for the task, or for any number of other organizational needs.



This pack of 12 boxes is temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it from Amazon for an all-time low $18, and they’ll ship them to you when they get more. Bonus, at the end of the winter, you can take out your sandals, and replace them with gloves and scarves.

#7: POMADE

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Hair gel is canceled. Do yourself a favor and invest in pomade, if you haven’t already. Your hair will thank you when you buy a tub of Old Spice Spiffy Sculpting Pomade for $5. You can get it for cheap on Amazon when you clip the 30% off coupon.



#8: MOUNTAIN HARDWEAR

It’s still technically summer, but let’s be real: You’ll probably still need a jacket for cool nights, and you’ll definitely need one when fall finally arrives. And since Mountain Hardwear is taking 65% off the original price on select items, you could probably use many of the on-sale items right now and for future winters to come. So use promo code MHWSEP65, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.



#9: SNACKS

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You don’t need to be a little kid to know that Capri Sun is the bomb. Sure, a grown-ass adult needs to drink like three or four if they’re thirsty, but it is still delicious. Get 40 pouches of Fruit Punch Capri Sun for $7 (that’s four boxes with 10 inside) during today’s School Snacks & Drinks Gold Box. You can also get 12 cans of Cheez Balls for $16 if that floats your boat.



#10: BORDERLANDS 3

Screenshot: Amazon

Five years after Borderlands 2, we’re finally getting a new Borderlands game, and it’s out on September 13. If you know you’re going to buy Gearbox’s newest loot shooter no matter what, you can preorder from Amazon, and get a $10 credit added to your Amazon account 30-35 days after it ships if you’re a Prime member.

