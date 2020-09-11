The 10 Best Deals of September 11, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

At Kinja Deals, it’s almost FRIDAYYYY NIGHT, and we’re here to bring you the top ten deals of the day because “Thisssss is how weeee dooooo it.” (Cue the ‘90s theme music.)



Today, we’re featuring deals that are both functional and worth the weekend splurge. We got you covered, so you can kick it back with a little CBD, buy those leggings you’ve been eyeing at Anthropologie, and maybe even upgrade your webcam for optimal views on that big Zoom call next week. However, if you find yourself still itching for more savings, feel free to take a look at Friday’s best deals overall.



#1: Lil Dumpster Fire pin

Lil Dumpster Fire Pin Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The mascot of 2020 Lil Dumpster Fire can now be adorned on shirts, bags, and whatever else you want to display it to reflect the feelings for a collectively crummy year. These pre-orders just went up so hop on it now if you want to reserve one.

We covered the vinyl figure before which you can still pre-order but won’t ship until January. You can nab a few other Lil Dumpster Fires while you wait. Everything in this list pre-order for October because there is a very real chance some will sell out. The enamel pin ($8) is what fans have been waiting for. This one-inch pin will light the way to a brighter 2021 or just keep it stasis in the hellfire of this year. Either way super adorable.

But that’s not all 100 Percent Soft has for us from this cute disaster, maybe you’re looking to spruce up a jacket. Trashy fashion for your garbage life with the Dumpster Patch ($15). The sticky adhesive backing makes it easy to iron one but I always advise on sewing. This embroidered bin measures two-inches wide.

If pins and patches aren’t your style make your keys easier to spot. When you choose to leave your house add the Lil Dumpster Fire Key Chain ($6) and never lose them again. The shiny happy waste receptacle is made of PVC rubber, so it can take a beating but keep on going. Just like all of us this year. It’s about two-inches in size and comes with a silver-tone keyring.

Pre-ordering is smart if you want any of these and by all accounts, they will ship in October. Free shipping on orders over $79.

#2: Depstech 2K Webcam

Depstech 2K Webcam VTU2YXZY Graphic : The Inventory

Need a super cheap webcam? Sitting at $21 with coupon code VTU2YXZY, this Depstech webcam boasts 2K (2560 x 1440) resolution through its CMOS sensor. It’s a simple little plug and play unit with dual microphones for clear voice communication.

There aren’t many other bells and whistles when it comes to camera tech, but one thing you may love is its 360-degree swivel base, allowing you to find the perfect angle without adjusting anything else on your desk. The brand isn’t massively popular, but it has far more positive reviews than negative. You can check out some image quality samples by reading those, and if you don’t like it, you can always take advantage of Amazon’s hassle-free return policy.

#3: Anthropologie Fall sale

Up to 40% off Select Fall Items Image : Anthropologie

If there is anything Anthropologie does well its cozy apparel for autumn. I personally have several soft big sweaters to sink into during the cooler months from them. I absolutely purchased each during their sale. This weekend they want you to be prepared for pumpkin spice season by giving you 40% off select Fall fashions.

Sweaters are where they shine. Tie-die was all the rage this year and I’m still seeing it seep into a ton of different styles. This cotton Lira Sweater ($59) comes in three colors (lime, iris blue, and pink) and is the perfect baggy item for some comfy fireside lounging.

What’s great about those big sweaters is you can match them with anything and still look chic, but hey it’s fall now and comfort is king. The Sanctuary Runway Leggings ($49) fit the bill and can be easily paired with this, a cute oversized button-down, or even your favorite jersey for the ultimate lazy Sunday. It’s not a maybe, the perfect black leggings are a must.

Anthropologie has always had awesome accessories for autumn. Hats, jewelry, bags, anything you could need. They are all in this sale too. I’ve got my eye on this beautiful Ellery Slouchy Tote Bag ($53) in the honey color. This versatile and well-made tote is causal and classy. It also comes in beige and green and would make a great day bag.

Free shipping on orders over $50.

#4: Cornbread hemp cbd

Start the weekend off right by taking steps to chill the fuck out. Cornbread Hemp, organic CBD oil straight from Kentucky is offering an exclusive of 25% off all products with the code KINJA25. Why not try out CBD capsules for $52, or even CBD lotion with added menthol for $37? It’ll change your damn life and maybe help you to stop sweating the small stuff.

#5: Cuisinart knife set

Six Colorful Cuisinart Knives Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you like our kitchen to be more colorful than a bed of spring flowers, these Cuisinart knives are a perfect addition. At MorningSave, you can get six stainless steel knives and their accompanying blade guards for just $29.

Each knife is imprinted with a list of ingredients that it’s best fit for, which means no more shredding a tough loaf of bread because you decided to try and cut it with a steak knife, you silly goose. Here are all the different pieces you can look forward to:

1x 8-in. chef knife with blade guard

1x 8-in. slicing knife with blade guard

1x 8-in. bread knife with blade guard

1x 7-in. santoku knife with blade guard

1x 6.5-in. serrated utility knife with blade guard

1x 3.5-in. paring knife with blade guard

Grab some here.

#6: Destroy all Humans Bundle

Aliens beaten you so far into submission that you have no choice but to join their side? If you’re a Destroy All Fans faithful, this Crypto-137 Edition needs to be on your starship’s radar. And I totally understand if it wasn’t with its ridiculous $400 price tag. PlayStation 4 owners can get it a tad cheaper today, though, with a $20 discount sitting over at Amazon. That’s still a lot of money to spend on one game, so here’s everything THQ Nordic included to convince you to spend it:

23"/60cm crypto-137 Figurine with secret planetary compartment

Official Crypto backpack

Patented eye-popping anti-stress Toy

Change crypto’s in-game appearance with all in-game Skins available at launch

Crypto Key Chain

Steel Case

Six Lithographs

Then there’s the game itself, the premise of which you can liken to human genocide by an extraterrestrial race.

The way 2020's gone, let’s hope this isn’t a grim foreshadowing.

#7: razer huntsman keyboard



Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Mechanical keyboards are durable, comfortable, accurate, and they tend to have nice, clicky feedback no matter which you get. If you haven’t already tried one, the Razer Huntsman is an excellent entry point at just $90 today. This is the base 10-key model, which has customizable RGB lighting zones (including Razer Chroma integration in supported games) and programmable macro buttons.

This one uses Razer’s proprietary optical switches, a light-based system said to have 30% shorter accuation distance compared to typical switches. This theoretically translates to even more precise movement and response time, but good luck perceiving the difference as most mechanical keyboards are already plenty quick. Check it out at Amazon right here.

#8: Shark navigator swivel pro



Shark Navigator Swivel Pro (Refurbished) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Keeping things clean should be high up on your list, but what if you need to clean high up? The Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Vacuum NV150 (Refurbished) is here to help. Take 36% off it today and get your home back in tip-top shape.

This bagless vacuum is nimble, strong, and can tackle even the toughest dust lurking in hard to get places like on a ceiling fan. With anti-allergen tech and a HEPA filter give you or your fellow dwellers some relief from sneeze inducing matter. If you’ve got a few pets you know fur can collect in hard to reach places and it’s difficult to keep up when they are in their shedding period. The agility of this vacuum also means tackling stairs, large furniture, and high cabinets will now be simple. It’s time for a heavy-duty fall clean and the Shark was quite literally made for this. It’s lightweight (13 lbs. total) and easy to move around with it’s smartly designed swivel steering. While this bad boy is refurbished you’ll get a guarantee it’ll be fully operational. But once it’s yours let this Shark bite through dust, dirt, and debris and return your house to cozy and clean for autumn.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#9: Anker chargers



Save up to 35% on Anker Chargers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon’s Gold Box today features Anker chargers up to 35% off, including a stylish 15W fast charging pad with a metal base for $26. Need some charging cables? We have lightning and USB-C cables down to $12 and $14, respectively. Here’s a nice 60W PD to USB-C charger for $23 to power some laptops and tablets, too.



#10: Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game



Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I had zero idea Funko was in the board game business. But here we are. Looking at the packaging it’s beautifully designed. The retro vibe comes from the fact that you’re playing through 1960s Tokyo in this Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game. Today save 20% on it and live out all your “strange creature” fantasies.



As a kid, I loved Rodan because I’d watch the then Sci-Fi Channel Saturday mornings when the ran old Godzilla flicks. So obviously my major gripe with this game is the lack of a pterodactyl-like monster. But you can play as the other famous kaiju: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, or Megalon. They each come as an awesome miniature to stomp around the board. You’ll be battling your friend to become the ultimate monster ruler by strategizing to gain more energy by destroying select targets on the board. Your kaiju will need to take the others out before the people of Earth deploys game ending weapon to destroy you all. Recommended for ages ten and up for two to four players. The game takes about forty-five minutes, so it’s not a long campaign but definitely fun enough to get a few sessions in on a killer game night with friends or family. I’m interested to see what Funko does in this gaming space in the future.

Prime members get free one-day shipping.

