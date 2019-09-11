Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: AUKEY GEAR

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In one of the more timely Gold Boxes we’ve ever seen, Amazon’s discounting a ton of AUKEY USB chargers, speakers and accessories. The biggest deal here is the USB-C wall charger with 60W power delivery for just $28. This miniscule charger is powerful enough to charge a MacBook Pro, a Nintendo Switch, and, of course, the latest iPhones.



Another good bet is this tiny 18W charger, which is fast enough to charge one of the new iPhones (or any from the past couple of years) at the fastest possible speed with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

But if you’re looking for a mechanical keyboard, there are a couple in here, too. Alongside a couple of speakers and a pair of wireless earbuds.

While I’ve included a few options below, there are over a dozen items that are a part of this sale. So make sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals before these prices disappear.

#2: EMIRATES

Photo: Felix ( (Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $469 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until September 13, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between September and April. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

#3: ANKER POWER STRIP

Photo: Amazon

Need some extra outlets on your desk, by your nightstand, or at the airport? Anker’s newest and smallest power strip includes two AC outlets and two USB charging ports, and it’s down to $18 on Amazon this week, from the usual $24.



One nice touch: The AC plug is flat, so you can easily stick this behind a couch or desk where a regular power strip’s plug might not easily fit.

#4: JACHS

Photo: Jachs

We’re in that weird time of year, where it feels like fall in the morning, but it is back to summer temperatures by noon. Welcome to Second Summer! It lasts a few weeks and it is a confusing time. Take advantage of the ever-changing temperatures during the Summer Close Out Sale at Jachs. You can get short sleeves for as low as $10, shorts for $12, chambray shirts and henleys for $17, and more.



#5: EBAGS

Photo: STIL ((Unsplash)

One of the best parts of a vacation is preparing for a vacation. Sometimes, the anticipation can bring you more happiness than the trip itself. And part of that lead-up is making sure you have the right gear for your trip.



Luckily, eBags is taking 20-40% off sitewide today (with some brands excluded) with promo code JET. Any product page you visit will show the size of the discount you can expect at checkout, but we recommend starting with the Fortis Pro carry-on (which we think compares favorably with the Away bag), and the double-sided packing cubes, which will change the way you travel.

#6: MACBOOK AIR

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon is taking $200 off the brand new (released in July) 2019 model, which added a True Tone display, faster SSD performance, and a revamped keyboard that should prove more reliable. The deal’s available for both the 128GB and 256GB configurations, and in all three colors. For whatever it’s worth, my wife got one of the 2018 models when it first came out, and she loves it.

#7: SCALP MASSAGERS

Image: Daily Steals

Everyone knows that the best part of any haircut is the scalp massage you get while your hair is being washed. But with this deal on a pair of Vitagoods scalp massagers, you won’t have to wait until the next time you need a trim to experience that pure, cranial bliss. This two pack of gently vibrating, water-resistant massagers costs just $10 with promo code KJVITAG, so be sure to buy before this deal goes down the drain. After all, saving money feels almost as good as a scalp massage.



#8: FOREVER COLD

Photo: Waves

If you have a habit of pouring water into your bottle but taking forever to drink it, you’re not alone. Nothing is grosser than going to drink your water, only to find it has gotten warm. Avoid that by snagging 50% Off Forever Cold Water Bottles at Waves when you use promo code KINJAFC50. A Forever Cold bottle is 34 oz. and can keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12.



#9: POWERA CONTROLLER

Photo: Amazon

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Enhanced wireless controller is down to $35 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like my Pro controller, but with a few twists.



For one, it has red accents, but it also has a couple customizable buttons on the grip and uses AA batteries, in lieu of the internal battery of the Pro.

Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen, or about $15 off the going rate.

#10: CAST IRON

The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 10” model is down to $15 at Walmart. If you don’t own one, you shouldn’t hesitate.



But if you want an extra incentive, buying it today will get you an extra $5 gift card.