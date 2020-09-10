The 10 Best Deals of September 10, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals

It’s September 10. Out w est, the sky is still orange, and residents are starting to wonder if their N95 masks are for protecting against COVID-19 or smoke inhalation. The world is practically upside down, and no, I’m not referencing the common expression but rather the alternate dimension in Netflix’s Stranger Things. There’s chaos all around, but one thing you can rely on is your daily dose of the 10 best deals of the day.

We here at Kinja Deals prioritize preserving normalcy in the face of extremely abnormal times. So, kick up your feet, and take a breather from the current dystopia to scroll through some sweet deals.

However, if you’re looking to kill some more time before your next existential crisis, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Lexar SD Cards

Save up to 40% on Lexar SD Storage Image : Lexar

If you aren’t already swimming in SD cards, Lexar is giving you the opportunity to stock up on storage for cameras, computers, and smartphones, and gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. SD and microSD cards are up to 40% off at Amazon today only, including this 128GB UHS-II card that’s optimized for video for $46.

If you need to pack as much digital data as possible, there’s a 512GB bronze card that tops out at 95 megabytes per second for just $66, but if you’re working with 4K in a digital camera, you’ll probably want something like this 64GB UHS-II card with a V90 rating signifying up to 90 megabyes per second for uninterrupted 4K video recording and 300 megabytes per second read speeds. That one rings up at $64. Flash card readers are discounted, too.

Peep the full sale here.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#2: Animal crossing Switch Lite Case

The perfect gift for the Switch Lite-owning Animal Crossing fanatic in your life just might be this blue and green carrying case by PowerA. Tom Nook is the clear standout on this star-studded design featuring all your favorite characters. Complete with a sturdy handle and plenty of room for accessories, the case is down to $20. This is a pre-order listing, but the expected September 30 ship date is right around the corner.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: The Ordinary Peeling Solution

The Ordinary Peeling Solution Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for an easy way to exfoliate and brighten your skin, you should try The Ordinary Peeling Solution. Only $7 at Ulta Beauty, it has AHA 30% and BHA 2% to one, unclog your pores, and refine your skin. This at-home chemical peel is ideal for treating hyperpigmentation. It’s also totally vegan, so you’ll feel better about animals after you’ve used it. Overall it’s a great product, I personally use it all the time.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#4: Kingsley Vibrating Toy

Kingsley Vibrating Toy | $25 | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINGSLEY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We talk a lot about vibrators here and there’s no way you didn’t notice because I read the comments. As I write most of these deals so I know we are a bit concentrated on ladytown. So when I see a discount like this it’s a nice change-up. Our pal’s at Honey Adult Play want to give some butt love to the ladies and gents here. I love an equal opportunity sale. Take $33 off their top Vibrating Anal Toy just use the code KINGSLEY at checkout.

This Kingsley is an upgraded version of their old model. The dual motors are now more intense and the material is more durable. And it’s got a bit more flexibility to hit just the right spot. Speaking of... it’s not often I get to cover a toy that’s designed perfectly for gentlemanly bum play and also to handle a romp in the lady cave. The wave motions and structure of this toy means it’s actually engined for both prostate pleasure and indeed WAP. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

Free shipping on orders over $59.

G/O Media may get a commission Kingsley Vibrating Toy Buy for $25 from Honey Adult Play Use the promo code KINGSLEY

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Instant Pot Duo Nova

Instant Pot Duo Nova Graphic : The Inventory

Make cooking 10 times easier with a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova, made specifically for Macy’s. It’s only $60, which is 52% off the original list price. It has 14 smart programs for anything you’d wanna cook including rice, ribs, soups, and more. Why guesstimate when this baby does it for you? The Instant Pot is also dishwasher-safe and can cook for up to eight people. Upgrade your cooking game and get one.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: Tacklife T8 800A Peak Jump Starter

Tacklife T8 800A Peak Jump Starter 4NHR3PTJ Graphic : Gabe Carey

The first thing my dad ever bought me when I started driving in my mid-teens was a pair of jumper cables. Little did he know I’d probably never have the courage to ask someone to help me use them, even in the most dire emergency situation. Which is why I recommend buying a battery booster like the Tacklife T8 800A peak jump starter instead of basic, battery-less clamps like dad used to lug around. Self-sufficient, this pack doesn’t require a second vehicle to operate since the current derives from the pack itself. An LCD display indicates how much charge is left on the device at a given time.

To power it back up, you can charge it by plugging it into a wall outlet, a car cigarette lighter, or anything supporting its Micro USB to USB Type-A connection. Juice it up, and the Tacklife T8 doubles as an 18,000mAh power bank designed to restore your phone battery to full health. Two ports, one of which delivers 9V Quick Charge speeds, let you charge a second device—such as a laptop or tablet—at the same time. The versatile, multifaceted Tacklife T8 booster normally costs $80, but for a limited time only, it’s priced at just $48 using the promo code 4NHR3PTJ. This deal expires September 13, so act fast.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#7: Batman Beyond: The Complete Series

As a fan of Robert Pattinson’s performances in The Lighthouse and the Safdie brothers’ Good Time and definitely NOT Twilight (ok I watched and enjoyed the first one, sue me), watching the trailer for The Batman over the weekend got me hyped for a brooding heartthrob take on a classic comic book character. And to get you in the right state of mind for yet another superhero movie, Batman Beyond: The Complete Series—Funko Pop included—for $60, down 28% from what it cost last week. While this isn’t the lowest price for the Blu-ray + digital collection, it’s still a pretty compelling offer given the timing.

What’s more, Batman: The Complete Animated Series is down to $45, down 54% from September 1. Don’t miss out on some of the best Batman stories in the franchise’s history, and beware the bat, for he might knock your shit in if you’re not careful, judging by the latest trailers from DC Comics’ FanDome event. And while you’re at it, peruse some of the best, weirdest comics you can read this summer including a lighthearted romp starring the Dark Knight himself, courtesy of published author Tres Dean, since we’re stuck inside anyway.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#8: sony noise cancelling headphones

Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Nothing disrupts a good rhythm at work like the clanging of construction work outside, or the chatter of your neighbors echoing through your frustratingly thin walls. You can’t put a stop to all the noisiness of the outside world, but you can block some of it out with a good pair of noise cancelling headphones. Sony’s WHCH710N wireless headphones are down from $200 to just $98 on Amazon, and Sony claims up to 35 hours of battery life, so you’ll have plenty of charge to get you through the work day.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#9: Bellapierre Hand sanitizer

Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer (12-pack or 24-pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Even if we weren’t in the midst of a global pandemic keeping your hands clean should just be standard. But given where we currently are it’s probably not a bad idea to have a few bottles of hand sanitizer around. Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer has two different options available today. Grab the 12-pack (10.4oz bottles) for $18 or the 24-pack (3.3oz) for $28.

I live in a pretty big apartment with two floors a roommate and two dogs. We have hand sanitizer in just about every room. So the 12-pack would be great for a situation like that. If you’ve got a big household or are out a lot I’d recommend the 24-pack. Those ones are travel size bottles easy to toss in a bag or keep in your car. Plus you can share with your family. Bellapierre’s formula has vitamin E and aloe so your hands won’t dry out, which is always a big concern with sanitizer in general. It’s slightly fragranced but you are greatly reducing your chance of spreading gross bacteria that leads to sickness and disease so kind of worth the smell.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Cubii Pro Under-desk Elliptical

Advertisement

If you could stand to shed more pounds or build up the endurance in your legs, the Cubii Pro elliptical might change your world. You can work and exercise at the same time with its under-desk design. According to reviewers, it’s well-built and gives you a proper low impact workout for your lower regions. Today only, you can save $100 on this wondrous little contraption, bringing the total way down to $250.

The Cubii Pro gives you six different resistance levels, Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone for tracking workout and goal progress, and an ergonomic design many say is built for lasting quality. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve ever seen for one, so take advantage if you’re ready to try something new.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.