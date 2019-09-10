Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: OTTERBOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Smartphones can cost upwards of $1,000 nowadays, so it makes sense you’d want as much protection on them as possible. Today’s Gold Box features a number of near indestructible OtterBox phone cases. Prices start at about $16 and whether you own an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy, there’s an option here for you.



Just remember, though, these discounts will last only until the end of the day, or sold out. So check out the main page for all of your options, don’t drop the ball...and shatter it.

#2: Savage x Fenty Lingerie

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bad Gal Riri revolutionized lingerie with her super sexy, size-inclusive Savage x Fenty line, and now you can bring home the singer’s designs for less thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. A selection of bras, bralettes, and undies of varying styles (plus one lace bodysuit!) are up for under $35. But unlike the seemingly never-ending wait for Rihanna’s new music, this deal will only last one day, so shop soon.



#3: RAVPOWER

Photo: Amazon

I thought I’d seen it all in the USB battery pack space, but RAVPower went and made something completely new: a battery pack that you can recharge with literally any phone charger you have lying around. Yes, it features USB-C, microUSB, and even Lightning inputs.



The 18W USB-C PD input will be by far the fastest recharge option, but it’s nice to know that any cord you have lying around will be capable of juicing up the battery pack overnight.

That USB-C port is also an 18W output port, which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes with the right cable. You also get two standard USB outputs, one of which features Quick Charge 3.0, all tied to a 20,000mAh battery. The lowkey nicest feature though might be the screen that displays your remaining battery life as an actual percentage, rather than an array of like, three or four dots.

The battery is priced at $50, which isn’t out of line for a USB-C PD battery of this size, but if you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KINJACBE at checkout, you can get it for just $35.

#4: INSTANT POT

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Literally all your friends who keep gushing about the Instant Pot can’t be wrong. If you need a larger model for a bigger family, or care about aesthetics and a few extra features, the Instant Pot Ultra is back on sale for its best price ever.



The standard 6 qt. model is down to $84 today, which is almost half off its original $150, and nearly $30 less than the going rate over the last few weeks. Compared to the standard Instant Pot, the Ultra has a few extra cooking modes, but you’ll honestly never use them. The differences that matter are the UI—the information-rich blue screen tells you a lot more than the Duo’s—and the fact that the pressure valve automatically closes when you close the lid, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting that crucial step. If you care about aesthetics, I think the Ultra looks like something Cuisinart or KitchenAid might make, whereas the DUO looks like something you might find at a flea market.

The actual cooking results between the two models should be identical, the Ultra just has a few quality of life improvements that may or may not be worth paying a bit extra for. It’s up to you; the only bad decision is to not buy an Instant Pot.

#5: CASPER

Image: Casper

Casper, maker of our readers’ favorite pillow in addition to acclaimed mattresses, is running a deal that you can wrap your head around. Through September 19, when you purchase either The Wave or The Casper mattress from the brand, you’ll also get two free down pillows, which happen to feature an ultra comfortable 5-chamber design. These pillows normally go for $125 each, so be sure to use promo code PLUSTWO to score this deal of your dreams before morning comes.



#6: SPANX

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to Nordstrom Rack. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs — so you can probably find the perfect undergarments for any outfit you’ve got.



#7: BACKCOUNTRY

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve been planning on your fall hike or camping trip, Backcountry’s taking 20% off camping and climbing gear with promo code CLIMBCAMP20. That means instant savings on that backpack, climbing chalk, rope, and climbing shoes you’ve been wishing for.



#8: CAST IRON COOKWARE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I’ve been told great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.



And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron 7 quart casseroles and chicken fryers in mint and terracotta orange colors to a solid $70.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.

#9: INDOCHINO

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



You can (almost) any of these seasonal suits for just $299 with promo code KINJA19. If your suit of choice is priced at $329 or less on this pace, the promo code will bring it down to $299. The only exception are the $399 Hamilton suits, which will drop the $349 at checkout. The Hamilton collection is built from “a more luxurious fabric that is blended with mohair to add lightness, lustre and durability,” but whatever suit you buy, all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

#10: KNIFE SHARPENER

Photo: Amazon

Is your favorite steak knife basically a butter knife at this point? If you’re anything like me, you probably haven’t been willing to shell out the money for a high-tech knife sharpener. If you love quality products but hate the prices, you’re in luck!



The Chef’s Choice electric knife sharpener is $50 cheaper than on Amazon. With over 1,200 Amazon reviews and 4.5 stars, this is a product that looks to be well loved. The first time you use this 3-stage sharpener, it will take 60 seconds, and every following sharpening is only 10 seconds.