#1: Smart Lighting

If you’re smart light-curious, but don’t want to invest in the expensive Philips Hue ecosystem, these Sengled bulbs have most of the same features (the notable absence being Apple HomeKit support), and you can grab starter kits and spare lights for super-cheap today from Amazon’s Gold Box.

A two-bulb color starter kit will only set you back $60, and additional color bulbs are only $22 each. If you just want smart white bulbs, you’re looking at even lower prices.

#2: mountain Hardwear

Believe it or not, winter is coming, and you can layer up for a lot less money with this Mountain Hardwear sale. Several jackets and a few lighter tops are included in the selection, and promo code MHWSEPT1 will get you additional savings.



For example, this men’s StretchDown jacket is already marked down to $130, but the promo code brings it to $91. The precise percentage discount varies by item, but if you add any of them to your cart, add the promo code, then navigate to the sale page, they’ll all reflect final pricing.

#3: 4TB Hard Drive

I know storage gets cheaper over time, but damn: 8TB for $140? This drive even has a couple of USB ports on the front that allow you to charge your phone, or plug in additional external storage devices.



#4: Anker Headphones

Anker’s new SoundCore Arcs are, by my count, the company’s 47,000th iteration on wireless headphones in the last three years, and they appear to be one of the best sets yet for working out.

IPX5 water resistance is great for warding off sweat, the earhooks keep them firmly anchored in your ears while you run, and the oversized 10mm drivers should produce great sound quality. The standout feature here though is the 10 hour battery, which is about as good as it gets at this size and price point.

Even if you already have a set of Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s never a bad idea to grab a spare for your gym bag or luggage, just in case you forget your daily drivers. You can save $10 today with promo code ANKER361.

#5

Tactica TSA-Compliant Multitool | $30 | Amazon

Tactica is a wrench. It’s a ruler. It’s a box cutter, a screwdriver, and a bottle opener. And somehow, it’s TSA compliant to boot. It’s pretty much always sold for $40 on Amazon, but today, you can pick one up for $30. Needless to say, it’d make a great holiday gift if you stock up on a few now, to give away later.

#6: Duffel Bag

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag would normally cost you $85, but today you can grab it for just $55. It’s perfect for the weekend, touting a separate shoe compartment, top handles, and removable padded shoulder strap, plus a waterproof two-way zipper. It also doubles as a great gym bag, which is one thing your roller bag will never do for you.

#7: 25% Off Sperry Sale

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in any styles of shoe worth having with an extra 25% off sale styles with the code SAVE25. That includes their iconic boat shoes, of course, but also snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, dresses, coats, and sunglasses.

#8: SNES Classic Carrying Case

The SNES Classic has all the great two player games you used to play at your friend’s house way back when, but it’s small enough to actually...carry to a friend’s house. This PDP carrying case has multiple game covers that you can swap in and out on the cover, and keeps your console and controllers safe on the go.

It’s sold for $30 since it came out, but now you can grab it for just $20, at least until this deal runs out of lives.

Don’t have an SNES Classic? It’s in stock right now for $80.

#9: Cookies!

Let’s turn that Monday frown upside down with cheap cookies! Get 30 packs of Grandma’s brand cookies in six different flavors for just $10 by combining Subscribe & Save and a 30% coupon. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

#10: Hyddin Belt

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Hyddin claims that the belt was invented wrong, and that they have fixed it. That’s a pretty grandiose claim, but I have to say, they’re onto something.



As you might have picked up from the name, Hyddin belts store the flap at the end of the belt behind the rest of belt, rather than dangling out in front. It’s so simple and obvious (in hindsight, anyway), that I don’t really understand why all belts aren’t designed this way. It looks better without adding any complicated or expensive mechanisms, so there’s really no downside.

Hyddin is currently taking preorders on Kickstarter in a variety of colors and materials, and you can save by pledging now, while the earlybird period is still active.