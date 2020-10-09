The 10 Best Deals of October 9, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 9, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get your softest skin yet with Tree Hut’s Shea Sugar Scrub. Work off the quarantine 15 with this adjustable dumbbell set. And snag some spooky decorations from Wayfair’s Batty Sale.

Advertisement

Don’t miss out on that one thing you’ve always wanted to buy but couldn’t justify on a budget in Friday’s best deals overall.



#1: Adjustable dumbbell set

Save up to 30% on Shanchar Adjustable Dumbbells Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon’s Gold Box today features Shanchar adjustable dumbbells in a variety of configurations for up to 30% off. This 44-pound set is the cheapest at $148, and you’ll only jump to $205 if you need the to stretch up to 88 pounds, which is the heaviest. Find the full selection here.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#2: apple watch se

Advertisement

Apple’s new Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At $270 for the 40mm edition and $300 for the 44mm edition, you can now get an Apple Watch with the latest guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $10 off, bringing the price down to $270, and the 44mm model is down from $310 to $300. Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, though, so be wary of any customizations beyond that if you’re worried about racking up the costs.



Advertisement

This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#3: Hp laserjet neverstop printer

Advertisement

For most of us, it’s still not safe to be going out and about too much. Still, with things like leases, waivers, or any forms you’ve been meaning to fill out, many of us are stuck in our home offices without an easy way to get things to paper. Since venturing into the local library of FedEx isn’t a great option right now, getting yourself a good printer will solve your woes while keeping you safe. Right now, you can get HP’s Neverstop Laserjet Printer for $30 off on Amazon as well as the official HP store.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#4: infared forehead thermometer

Boncare Infrared Thermometer | $17 | Amazon | Promo Code 584QOUMU Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There’s no way being shot in the face with an infrared thermometer will ever be comfortable. I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art a few weeks ago and immediately when you walk in they take your temperate like this. In fact, there have been several establishments I’ve been in that are doing this. If you’re in looking for a way to find out if someone is running a fever without touching them this is for you. Save $23 on this Infrared Thermometer from Boncare for the next days. All you have to do is use this code 584QOUMU at checkout.

This forehead and ear thermometer is great for all ages and sizes so it’ll work for the whole family. Works within seconds for an accurate reading with minimal fuss which is great for squirmy babies or children. And because it’s all external its much more hygienic and allows for few germs to be spread. You can even save readings in case you are keeping track to make sure no one is getting sick or that someone is recovering. There is actually a fever warning system that will sound if the person in the question is running a little warm but the LCD screening is pretty easy to read as well. It comes with a one-year warranty but just remember to grab two AAA Batteries.

Advertisement

This deal runs until October 12. Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Kitchenaid hand mixer

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer Image : Best Buy

Advertisement

Bake your heart out with a KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer. It’s $20 off its original list price, bringing it to $80. It had seven speeds and can easily mix that cookie and cake batter and comes with a cute charger that’ll allow you to make up to 200 cookies on a full battery. What are you waiting for? Get to cooking!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: amazon beauty and grooming sale

Beauty & Grooming Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, if you spend $30 on beauty and grooming products, you can save $10 at Amazon. They’re featuring a collection of Tree Hut sugar scrubs, Eco gel styler, Dove body wash and so much more. Honestly, I’d go crazy, but the hand sanitizer is the best bang for your buck!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: xbox design lab controllers

Xbox Design Lab Controllers Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

When Xbox Design Lab launched back in 2016, it arrived with instantaneous fanfare. A first-party controller you can colorize yourself, by region, including the front, back, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and ABXY face and View/Menu buttons—where do I sign up? Turns out the answer is here on the Xbox Design Lab landing page, where you yourself can come up with a color scheme that suits your personality. Above you’ll find the one I created, complete with a baby blue body, a coral rear shell, and front-facing controls perhaps best described as Spongebob yellow. The Design Lab controllers are $10 off right now, but only until October 14 when the whole program gets shut down until next year.

With under a week to spare, if you were already considering mocking up a bespoke standard Xbox Wireless controller, now is the time to do it. Unfortunately, the Elite Series 2 controller is exempt from this program, though you can grab that one in a variety of colors on Amazon from a small custom controller shop fittingly known as Custom Controllerzz. This Baby Pink edition, for example, is sorta reminiscent of the one I designed, even if it isn’t quite a perfect match. For those horror fans out there, the Scary Party version features familiar faces such as Chucky, Jigsaw, and Jason Vorhees. However, while a custom Elite Series 2 will set you back a whole $250, the Microsoft-made Xbox Design Lab controllers are just $60 for a limited time.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#8: wayfair halloween decorations

Bat Decorations Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Whether you’re a vampire lover or a fan of the winged rats, October is these creatures’ time to rise an greet the world once again. Halloween decor is filthy with skeletons, witches, and black cats but I say the bat does that real heavy lifting. There are over 800 batty decoration on sale at Wayfair but I picked out three that really stand out.

I really love these batty lampshade drapes ($34). Just place them over any lamp you already have to enhance the level of spookiness. The bat design is also super subtle so this is exactly the kind of thing you could leave up all year if you wanted. The gauge lace is actually pretty classy and easy to clean in the washer.

Advertisement

I’m a sucker for a cute and clever accent pillow and honestly, I’ll probably be buying this Bat Lumbar Pillow ($39) to go with my Halloween bedspread. This polyester blend is just the right touch of cute and creepy. Again, if you wanted you could totally let the eerie cheer ride all year long and leave it out. Spot treat it if you have a supernatural oopsies.

Advertisement

Where my vamp lovers at? This one is for you. The Nihan Table Lamp ($106) is made from resin and has just the right amount of camp and macabre. The detail is pretty spectacular so you can really see the vampire slumping in his coffin, waiting for dusk so he can really party. The lampshade is black fabric with bat silhouettes to add to the chilling scene it’s setting. And it actually comes with a 40-watt bulb. How nice.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: amazon echo show 5 + blink mini

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Another one of Amazon’s crazy combo deals is on tap with an Echo Show 5 that ships with a Blink Mini indoor security camera for $50. This is one of the bigger Prime Day deals going which, if you don’t know already, requires an Amazon Prime membership (get a free 30-day trial here). If you’re signed into a Prime account, you’ll just need to cart one to see the discount at checkout.

This combo is normally $125, and an Echo Show 5 alone typically sits around $60 and the Blink is usually $35, so this is a rare discount for sure.

Advertisement

The Blink Mini offers a 1080p wide angle feed to monitor your home’s most important areas, with motion detection on board to alert you whenever there’s movement about.

You’ll need a subscription if you want to record those moments and save them to the cloud for later viewing, but you currently get service through December 2020 with every purchase, which is more than enough time to decide whether it’s worth the long-term investment.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#10: cowboy bebop funko

Cowboy Bebop Ein T-Shirt/Funko Combo Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Comic-Con exclusives are coveted items and Funko has been at the top of those lists for a very long time. With all cons going online this year exclusives have shifted to different companies and distributors. GameStop got, in my opinion, one of the very best for NYCC. This t-shirt/Funko of the beloved corgi Ein from Cowboy Bebop will surely be a fan favorite in no time.

As a huge lover of Ein, this is one I was really looking forward to. These versions are flocked also! I collect mostly dog Funkos so once they announced this cutey I knew I would be first in line for it. Funko does these combo packs every now and then with the POP! line and they usually vibe really well together. This shirt not only features the space fluffer but also kid phenome Radical Edward. This is a great gift for Bepop enthusiasts or even doggo lovers because let’s be real, how could you not love that sweet little pooch?!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.