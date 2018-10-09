Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Dash Cam Exclusive

Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s $38 off today with promo code RV4KINJA, just for our readers.

The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

#2: Supplements

Rather than focusing on a single supplement brand, today’s Amazon Gold Box features products from a variety of companies that should “help you with your next race,” or, you know, whatever other fitness-focused stuff you do.



Protein powders are well represented in the sale, with options available from Gold Standard, Vega, and Isopure, but you’ll also find CLIF bars (including nut butter-filled ones!), BSN Endorush Energy Drink, and BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin exercise recover formulas.

Just note that all of these prices are only available today, so run, don’t walk over to Amazon.

#3: OLED TVs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the new 2018 models.

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $1,500, and the 65" to $2,100 (select the 65" option at checkout).You can also add LG’s SK9Y Dolby Atmos sound bar to your order for $420, or $277 less than Amazon.

#4: Red Dead Bundle

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

#5: Travel Charger

Photo: Anker

The wall charger that came with your phone just doesn’t cut it while traveling these days. In addition to probably being slow as hell, you likely have at least two or three USB-powered devices that you’ll want to charge every night while you sleep.



Luckily, Anker stuffed four USB ports (including a Quick Charge 3.0 port) into a tiny travel charger with folding AC prongs, and you can get it for $22 today on Amazon with promo code ANKERQCW.

#6: Strip Lights

Photo: Amazon

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and you can save on two different lengths today.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, these Minger strips include app control and a built-in microphone that allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed a similar strip—without the app support—above my kitchen cabinets (pictured here), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

Note: The 6' model can run off USB power, but the 16' one has to be plugged into an outlet.

#7: Ture Wireless Earbuds

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $50 today, or $30 less than usual.



Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

#8: Sam’s Club

Photo: Groupon

If you live near a Sam’s Club, but the membership fee has scared you off from joining, this might change your tune. Groupon is currently selling two Sam’s Club membership packages, plus a bunch of extras, for significant discounts.



Here’s what you can choose from:

$35 for a new One-Year Sam’s Club Membership Package



This membership package includes:

One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)

Complimentary membership card for a spouse or other household member

$10 eGift Card valid online or in-club

$15 eGift Card for purchases on SamsClub.com

Free Fruit Party Tray ($19.98 value)

$45 for a new One-Year Sam’s Club Membership Package ($114.96 value)



This membership package includes:

One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)

Complimentary membership card for a spouse or other household member

$20 eGift Card valid online or in-club

$15 eGift Card for purchases on SamsClub.com

Free Fruit Party Tray ($19.98 value)

Free Gourmet Sampler Cheesecake ($14.98 value)

If you use the gift cards and free items, they’re basically paying you to get a Sam’s Club membership here.

#9: Organic Candy

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Halloween is tough for kids (and adults!) with common food allergies, which is why YumEarth created a line of organic sweets with no peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat, and, uh, shellfish. All of their treats have terrific Amazon reviews, and you can save an extra 15% today when you buy in bulk from Amazon. Just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout. Sign me up for 30 pounds of pomegranate candies.

#10: rosetta Stone

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve been meaning to learn Spanish for a long time, but today’s the day to finally do something about it. A lifetime Rosetta Stone membership normally costs $299, but today only, it’s down to $179, with a bonus $20 Amazon gift card thrown in for good measure. You even get to pick your language. ¡Muy bien!