We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: TILE STICKER COMBO

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can order a 4-pack of the just-announced Tile Sticker for a low $60. That’s a great deal by itself, but Amazon’s upping the impulse buy ante by adding the 3rd generation Echo Dot.



The tiny Tile Sticker can help find your lost stuff with its smartphone app. It’s super helpful feature available to things within 150 feet. The reverse is also possible, and you can ping your phone with a Tile Sticker, even if it’s on silent.

This current price is $50 less than it’d normally sell for and it’s an incredible deal and one that you need to pick up ASAP. I doubt this one will stay in stock for long.

You can also get a bundle with two stickers, a new Tile Mate with improved range, and a credit card-sized new Tile Slim for $70, including the Echo Dot.

#2: Backcountry FLEECE

Image: Backcountry

It finally feels like fall (in some places), so now’s as good a time as ever to start stocking up on everything you’ll need to keep warm this winter. Head over to Backcountry, where today only, the outdoor retailer is offering up steep discounts on tons of fleece and insulation. Pick up everything from jackets to snow pants, and do so, STAT: This deal will only last for 24 hours.



#3: BENEFIT COSMETICS

Image: Benefit Cosmetics

You face will reap the benefits of this sale on Benefit Cosmetics. Right now, the brand is offering up 20% off sitewide as part of their Friends & Family Sale. Just use promo code FRIENDS to save on tons of cult-favorite products, including They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, Boi-ing Concealer, and more. Not to mention, everything ships for free.



#4: PUMA

Now’s the perfect time of year to catch up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on orders $35 or more. Thus, trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code PUMACHI30 and stock up for a new season now.



#5: WALL CHARGER

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can get it for an all-time low $18 today.



RAVPower sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and a no-brainer purchase if you don’t already own a product like this. For example, I use one at my mother in law’s house, where there’s no outlet near my nightstand. I just plug it into an outlet on the other side of the room during the day, and come bedtime, I just bring it over and use it as a battery on my nightstand, where it has enough juice to recharge my phone and Apple Watch.

Today’s $20 list price is already a match for an all-time low, and the $2 coupon makes the deal even sweeter.

#6: V-Moda Crossfade Headphones

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, the Gunmetal variety is down to just $90, the *new* all-time low.



#7: ONSEN TOWELS

Photo: Huckberry

Waffle weave towels are the best towels. Thin enough that they’ll actually dry out over the course of the day and not be damp when you use them again, but with enough surface area to actually soak up all the water on your body after a shower.



Onsen’s waffle weave towels are made from environmentally friendly long-staple cotton, and will get softer and softer the longer you use them, and you can get a set for 15% off at Huckberry today.

#8: STEAMER BASKET

Photo: Amazon

Do your body a favor and stop microwaving frozen veggies. Get a Joseph Joseph Lotus Steamer Basket for only $5 and start steaming. The silicone basket is made of BPA-free polypropylene and silicone. It can fold away neatly for storage and will expand to 10" when open. And if you don’t have a colander, this can totally work as one when you’re feeling lazy.



#9: WITCHER FOR SWITCH

Right now, you can pre-order Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $10 less than the sticker price. In addition to the base game, the Wild Hunt edition includes the all of the expansions and DLC that released for this game on other consoles, stickers, a map and a compendium.



This game ships in a week, so get your order in before this discount disappears.

#10: D&D BOOK

Graphic: Shep McAllister

D&D is officially cool now, so gather some friends, clear off a table, and get started with this rulebook gift set, now down to $85, within $1 of an all-time low.



That includes three essential rulebooks (Monster Manual, The Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide), plus a DM screen to hide your secret dice rolls and keep track of the game. It’s not everything you need to get a game going, but it’s a good start, and we’ve got a guide to help you find the rest.