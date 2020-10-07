The 10 Best Deals of October 7, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s October 7, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals for your quarantine needs. Pop a couple of CBD gummies to quell your Election Day anxieties. Clean your car after a trip to the grocery store with a pack of antibacterial wipes. And kill some more time indoors with a game of Baby Yoda Monopoly. If, somehow after all tha t, you’ve still got a craving for savings, check out Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Playstation plus Subscription





PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription OCTOBERPS Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Eneba, you can add a whole year to your account for just $27, the full discount only applying with promo code OCTOBERPS. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like access to a growing list of quality games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play built into the cost.

For instance, this month you can play bloodsucking simulator Vampyr and revisit the streets of Need for Speed: Payback, and the freebies will continue rolling for the PlayStation 5 (if you can even get your hands on one). It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.

G/O Media may get a commission PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription Buy for $27 from Eneba Use the promo code OCTOBERPS

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#2: Amazon Music unlimited

If Spotify or Apple Music hasn’t won you over, it’s time to give Amazon Music Unlimited a try. Amazon is offering 4 months of access to its increasingly impressive music service for just $1, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. This deal is only available for Prime Members.



That’s a cheaper starting price than most competitors, though, and you may like what you find after signing up. Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer and Gabe Carey.

#3: Sunday scaries cbd gummies

Bra Berries CBD ESINV25 Image : Sunday Scaries

Folks, let me tell you, Sunday Scaries CBD makes a difference, and I’m not just saying that because we get a cut of the sales. I’ve been taking everything from oil droppers, gummies, and “Unicorn Jerky” for months now as a substitute for the, uhh, other substances I started to depend on during lockdown, and it’s made a huge difference. Gummies, of course, are the most fun way to enjoy a healthy dose of CBD—especially when they’re strawberry flavored and infused with vitamin C for an extra boost of immunity. For a limited time you can see what I mean for 25% less than you’d normally pay off the shelf using our exclusive promo code ESINV25, bringing your grand total to just $23.

Since it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for every purchase made, Sunday Scaries donates $2 to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization devoted to breast cancer research fundraising and raising awareness for the disease. Chill out while supporting a good cause and take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later, as this deal only lasts a limited time.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: Camelbak gold box

CamelBak BPA-Free Water Bottles Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So your kids are thirsty, get em’ a CamelBak water bottle. They’re 20% off for today only for today’s Gold Box. They’re BPA-free and come in a range of designs for even the pickiest, fashion-conscious kid, plus they have a straw! Get one for your child, they deserve!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#5: 1080p webcam

Amcrest 1080p Webcam LPP9CJX7 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

While you won’t often hear Amcrest’s name against industry stalwarts like Logitech and Microsoft, this brand of webcams has a longstanding history on Amazon of delivering solid picture quality and functionality at an approachable price. Its 1080p webcam is down to $34 with promo code LPP9CJX7. It has a built-in microphone with noise reduction technology, and there’s an integrated privacy guard to help your paranoia. You’ll also get the ultimate mounting flexibility with a monitor clamp that doubles as its own stand, as well as a 1/4th thread screw for attaching to tripods.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: Antibacterial wipes

Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this, you can literally use them on anything. You’re only paying $20 so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

480 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal, that’s something like five cents per wipe. With the six-packs, you can toss one in your bag and in every room you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. Each sheet is made of 75% alcohol so it’s able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes whatever it maybe these won’t go to waste. The multi-function aspect makes these a must buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Rael Beauty pimple patches

Rael Beauty Pimple Patches Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you have the occasional pimple, much like me, chances are you don’t want it to be there. You should check out Rael Pimple Patches. Only $13, they’re made with hydrocolloid that’ll extract all the nasty-ass puss straight from your pimple without ever having to pop them. Which means no acne scars! They also come in two sizes, 10mm and 12mm for regular and extra-large pimples. Shoot, I might buy some!



This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: Nintendo switch games

Advertisement

So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale. Not so right now, luckily. You can get games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Super Mario Party for $15 off, bringing the price down to $45. Other games, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are down to $50.



This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#9: Energizer coin cell batteries

Six Energizer 2032 Lithium Cell Batteries Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you have traditional watches, digital thermometers, or anything else that requires power in a small form factor, you’ve likely needed to replace the battery every once in a while. My roster of such devices is so short that I could probably get away with buying this $5 six pack to cover the next ten years, which is equivalent to their shelf life, according to Energizer. These are cell size 2032, so be sure to check what your devices need before playing your order.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#10: Baby yoda monopoly

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We are mere weeks away from season two of The Mandalorian. This show has produced the cutest thing Star Wars has done in years. Of course, I’m talking about The Child aka Baby Yoda. Spend the next few Fridays until the series drops by adding Monopoly’s Star Wars The Child Edition to your game night for 20% off today.

Instead of your classic Monopoly pieces like the dog or wagon, here we have The Child in a few poses. Choose from him eating the frog, using the force, drinking the broth, or sitting in the Hoverpram. The general rules apply of buying and trading objects and property so nothing is really different. Mandalorian fans will easily spot famous items from the show like the Mythosaur necklace. My only gripe is that “This is the way,” isn’t on the Go space, seems like a design miss. But other than that if you need a new version or an upgrade to a traditional entry of game night this is a good one.

Free 2-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.