We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 powerbeats pro

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

We haven’t seen many deals yet on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking $50 off all four available colors.



If you want a solid pair of great-sounding headphones with the ease of AirPods, these are the ones to get.

With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

#2 brother printer

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was replaced last year by the HL2395DW, and the new model is back on sale for its best price.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

#3 cole haan

Image: Zach Custer ((Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a Semi-Annual Sale, it’s the perfect time to act.



Hundreds of popular products are on sale for 30% off, including a few of our favorites: 2.ZERØGRANDs starting at $98, the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool for $105, the versatile All-Day Trainer with Stitchlite, and a whole lot more. So shop now, and kick off fall with a pair of great new shoes

#4 Hershey’s candy

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Am I starting to overwhelm you with candy deals? Good. You know it is Halloween season when you can buy multiple bags of 400-count candy and no one bats an eye. Right now, you can get up to 25% select Hershey’s candy products during today’s Gold Box. If you’ve been waiting to buy your Halloween candy, don’t dilly dally. These prices are for today only.



#5 bidet week

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

As far as pseudo-holidays go, Bidet Week may be my favorite. For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones.

This week, however, we celebrate the wonders of bidet use with big time discounts on BioBidet’s entire line, with prices starting at a low $25. These models come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.

While a little sparse of features, the SlimEdge, the light-up SlimGlow and the nearly invisible Slim Zero are great entry points into this category,

But, for the already initiated, the Bio Bidet Ultimate and the beautifully designed Bio Bidet Bliss are the ones to consider. Both come with all the features you’d want from a modern washlet, including a seat warmer, a feminine wash feature, and water temperature control. (That last one will pay off when it gets colder.)

#6 silicone baking sheets

Photo: Amazon

If you use an overwhelming amount of tin foil or parchment paper when you bake, say goodbye to your old habits. Stop wasting tin foil (and money) and buy a set of AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets while they’re only $8. They’re easy to clean, require no cooking spray, and oven-safe for temperatures up to 480° F.



#7 leather wallet

A few years ago, our readers bought a bunch of Filippo Morato’s Swift wallets, which promised tons of storage, fast card access, and high quality leather at an affordable price.

Now, the company’s back with a 2.0 version called the Veloce, and our readers can order it for $49, down from the usual $60. Inside the full grain leather, double stitched wallet, you’ll find four interior slots that can hold eight credit cards, a couple of special slots for business cards, and a unique cash pocket with an exposed middle channel, allowing you to access your bills with a swipe of your thumb.

While all of those interior cards will be RFID shielded, a special contactless slot on the outside can hold a couple of cards like hotel room keys and office fobs, and will allow you to use them without taking them out of the wallet. This reader-exclusive deal is only available for a limited time, and the wallets are expected to ship out this month.

#8 adidas

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not a race, but you should definitely hurry over to Adidas to take advantage of an extra 20% off their already heavily discounted sale section. Use promo code FALL20 to snag this deal on everything you need for your fall workouts, from sneakers to athletic apparel. It’s a deal that will make you feel like you won a gold medal.



#9 switch + Amazon gift card

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We haven’t seen many big deals on the new Nintendo Switch with drastically improved battery life, but right now, Amazon will throw in a $25 gift card when you buy one. That’s pretty solid as far as Nintendo Switch discounts go, and about as good a deal as we’ve seen on this new model.



Hint: Spend your $25 gift card on a Pro controller. You won’t regret it.

#10 bowflex

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you hate driving to the gym before or after work, bring the gym to your house. A bunch of Boxflex Home Gym machines are discounted on Amazon right now. You can get a wonderful full-body work out using a Bowflex that eliminates the need for a monthly gym membership.



There is a $70 coupon on the Bowflex PR1000 bringing it down to $429. The Bowflex Blaze has a $107 coupon, bringing the price down to $693. The Bowflex PR3000 is $300 off at checkout, making it $699.