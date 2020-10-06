The 10 Best Deals of October 6, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 6, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring some spice to your digital reality with the top 10 deals of the day.

Get ready to emerge from quarantine looking buff with the help of C4 Pre-Workout Mix. Cure your Zoom fatigue with a boost from Driftaway Coffee. And prep for a socially distanced outdoor lunch with Ilia’s Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint.

If you’re still craving more deals, check out Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon Prime Day isn’t scheduled to bring blowout deals until October 13, but we’ve already seen several Prime-exclusive offers for those who can’t wait another week. Today, Amazon dropped another bombshell of a discount, this time for the Echo Show 5, its Alexa-equipped smart display. It’s a full 50% off, bringing you down to $45 from its original $90 sticker.

The Amazon Echo Show takes its cue from the original smart speakers, but changes the game with a 5.5-inch display that keeps you entertained, informed, and connected. It’s great for checking up on the weather, watching recipe videos while you’re in the kitchen, controlling your smart home, seeing who’s at the door, and video calling family and friends. There’s a privacy guard ensuring your mic and camera are turned off whenever you don’t need them, too.

There’s just one catch: you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage. Thankfully, you can get started with a free 30-day trial that’s lengthy enough to get you in the door for Prime Day next week.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#2: Nordic Ware Sheet pans

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Three pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $33, down from their original list price of $45. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of this classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

This article was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#3: C4 Pre-workout mix

Despite resembling the chemical waste in Springfield’s nuclear chemical plant, C4 Sport—in my experience at least—works wonders. NSF-certified and designed to motivate higher rep counts, therefore helping you build lean muscle, the pre-workout mix is normally found at nutrition stores like GNC for around $25, but for a limited time, you can shave 20% off the already marked down $18 price tag simply by clipping a coupon on Amazon. With that discount applied, the Blue Raspberry flavor (the best if you ask me) comes down to $14 apiece. Fruit Punch, on the other hand, is a little pricier at $16, but it also has the worst aftertaste of the two, so why bother?



All three feature copious amounts of caffeine, in case that was a concern, to keep you stimulated throughout your workout, making the most of your limited time to work out given increasingly hectic work schedules. Take it before your workout and bolster your strength, thanks to creatine, an excellent and drug-free way to recover your aching body after particularly exhausting physical exertion. Make like Goku and take fewer breaks between sessions, work out longer and faster, and maintain focus on a budget with your pick of sugar-free pre-workout solution, all soluble in 6-8 fluid ounces of water.

You do have to tick “subscribe and save” on the Amazon listing to take advantage of this exceptional deal, so I’d only recommend signing off if you’re comfortable with a recurring order being placed in your name; however, you can cancel at any time, so it’s relatively non-committal, and you’ll eventually have to restock anyway.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: Driftaway coffee box

Save $5 on Your First Box of Driftaway Coffee Image : Driftaway Coffee

I’m a sucker for clever and cute packing and Driftaway Coffee certainly has that in droves. I was sent a review box and was pleasantly surprised when what I saw in pictures actually translated in person. Beyond that, the coffee is really good. Fresh, bold, and flavorful. They’ve become one of my favorite brands. Save $5 on your first box and join in a java journey.



This is for a subscription but I know you’ll fall for this company too. Each box comes with four coffees from around the world at different roast levels. I loved the EAC blend from Ethiopia in my trial box. Each bag is four ounces, so sixteen total in a box. The whole bean bags are fresh and shipped right from Brooklyn. Each bag comes with a card on the history of the coffee: who grew it, where it came from, and how to get the most out of the brew. Just because we can’t travel doesn’t mean we can’t open our palates up to new experiences. In this sample box, you’ll receive bags from Africa, South America, and Central America. This box is a passport to the ultimate perk up.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#5: Disposable masks (50-pack)

3-Ply Disposable Masks (50-count) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

“Mask up” isn’t just a statement, it’s a lifestyle. For $17, you can grab 50 disposable face masks to protect yourselves and others from COVID-19. Seeing as the president caught the novel pathogen, it makes it extra clear Ms. Rona isn’t going away with thoughts, prayers, or politics. So, as Spike Lee said, do the right thing and just wear the damn mask.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: uniqlo women’s flannel

Women’s Long-Sleeve Flannel Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A flannel is an essential part of any fall wardrobe. This weekend my pal had no idea what to pair her very cute silk cami and jeans with. As we stood in her closet I asked if she had a flannel shirt. Of course, she had the quintessential red plaid. It’s perfect for a casual, classy, and cozy look. Right now at UNIQLO grab any of their Women’s Long-Sleeve Flannels for $20.

There are seventeen color combos to choose from so you’re sure to find one that fits your style and the vibe of your wardrobe. These are so easy to dress up or down and use as an extra layer to not get chilly. They’re 100% cotton and have a skipper collar with sleeves that are easy to roll up. Traditional Scottish plaid has never gone out of style and neither will these so you might as well grab a few while their $10 off.

Free shipping on your first order or a standard $8 for any purchase under $200.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar

Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

This Samsung soundbar sitting for $30 off at Best Buy doesn’t win you the ultimate prizes in home audio like Dolby Atmos, but it does deliver 2.1 channels of quality sound. The subwoofer to help with that is wireless, and you expand the system later on with Samsung’s Wireless Rear Speaker Kit, offering you full surround sound with very few wires to trip over. Your pre-tax total for the soundbar today rings up to $230. Bluetooth is on board to beam your music over from smartphones and tablets, too.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#8: ilia liquid powder eye tint

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.

In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: playstation plus subscription

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription OCTOBERPS Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Eneba, you can add a whole year to your account for just $29, the full discount only applying with promo code OCTOBERPS. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like access to a growing list of quality games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play built into the cost.

For instance, this month you can play bloodsucking simulator Vampyr and revisit the streets of Need for Speed: Payback, and the freebies will continue rolling for the PlayStation 5 (if you can even get your hands on one). It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.

G/O Media may get a commission PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription Buy for $29 from Eneba Use the promo code OCTOBERPS

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#10: anker soundcore speakers

Save up to 30% on Anker Soundcore Portable Speakers Graphic : Gabe Carey

Ain’t no party like an Anker sale party ‘cuz an Anker sale party don’t stop... kind of like how the Soundcore Wakey doesn’t stop yelling at you when it’s time to wake up with its FM radio. It helps you get to sleep in the first place with a built-in white noise machine. You may come to love the digital display giving you a glanceable timestamp through the felt speaker covers, and with a Qi charging pad on top, it’s guaranteed to be the first unlucky inanimate object to feel the wrath of your daily morning blues. Get the Wakey and prepare thy blankey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.