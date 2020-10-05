The 10 Best Deals of October 5, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 5, and it’s official. In case you didn’t know, wearing a mask can help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Shocking! To prepare you for more spooky revelations this October, we at Kinja Deals have compiled a list of the top 10 deals of the day.

For touch-free music listening, check out the Amazon Echo Dot. Avoid the crowds at your local party supplies stores by ordering your Halloween decorations from Wayfair. And vacuum your floors while troubleshooting your child’s Zoom class with the Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum.

And i f you’re still craving more deals, check out Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Cyberpunk 2077

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJA25 Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

With Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, there are no more delays to fear. If you’re on PC and ready to dive into what’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the generation so far (at least as far as hype and expectations are concerned), you’ll want to head to Eneba and place a pre-order with exclusive code KINJA25. That’ll get you a digital copy redeemable at GOG (activation instructions here) for just $45, one of the lowest pre-order prices we’ve seen yet for Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. But no worries: that date won’t change from here on out.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#2: Amazon echo dot 4TH GEN (2-pack)

Amazon Echo Dot (2-pack) DOT2PACK Image : Amazon

Smart speakers are a weird category; there’s a bunch of different options out there, from big booming speakers for rockin’ out to tiny little pebbles that can tell you about the weather. If you’ve done your research and decided to go all-in on Amazon’s Alexa, the Echo Dot is a good place to start. It’s tiny, and the new model looks pretty nice so it doesn’t have to be tucked in the corner of your bookshelf. It’s available for pre-order now, and if you need to fill out a few rooms, you can get $20 off a 2-pack using the promo code DOT2PACK.

This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#3: Wayfair pumpkin decor

Pumpkin Decor Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This past weekend it was so fun to see people still decorating for Halloween wherever or not little monsters will be out looking for candy on the day. My neighborhood has several houses that really go above and beyond for a holiday spooktacular. Pumpkins are the autumn signifier and to see them pop up on porches and stoops has been really nice over the last few weeks too. Grab everything you need from Wayfair for a lot less today to decorate your home with the ultimate fall symbol.

The first thing I buy as fall approaches is a pumping candle. Is it basic? Yes, but I just love to have my home filled with sweet smells of the most famous winter squash. Grabbing two perfect pumpkin spice candles for just $19 is not only a great deal but the ideal way to conjure all the good vibes that come with all the calm of changing leaves and cooler nights. And because there’s two you can share and spread the delightful scents of the season.

One of the easiest ways to show some creepy cheer is with a doormat. Take $5 off this Scary Pumpkins one from Taunya. It’s really pretty adorable if you ask me. This doormat is durable for all weather, is 29 inches by 17 inches, and is non-slip. The darker colors help with the illusion that it’s cleaner so it won’t show as much dirt if you do wipe your shoes in it. But if you do mess it up it’s easy to clean by just hosing it off in the yard or running water over it in the tub.

I’m such a sucker of kooky decorations and this Cat and Rat Jack-O-Lantern prop set definitely fits the bill. It’s a fun and easy way to turn a simple pumpkin into a supernatural centerpiece for the bewitching hour. In the set, you get a rat and cat head and tail that you just stick into any pumpkin you purchase. I jokingly suggested these for a friend’s wedding since she wants pumpkin decor. She didn’t find it funny. If this is your sense of humor grab these today and bring come eerie cheer into your abode.

Enjoy free two-day shipping on these items.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Anker roav dashcam duo

Anker Roav DashCam Duo Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Perfect for Uber drivers or your own amateur episode of Carpool Karaoke, the Roav DashCam Duo by Anker is now just $75 at Amazon, a 31% discount. This two-way camera has strong night time performance and records both the front of the road and the cockpit of your car.

It has all the bells and whistles, including built-in GPS for tracking your trips, collision detection with a 30-second total buffer, and parking mode, which snaps a quick recording anytime something comes within view of the 1080p wide-angle cameras.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#5: Sweese porcelain bowls

If you’re searching for some new kitchenware, check out Sweese porcelain bowls and plates, which are 30% off for today only! They’re colorful and can bring some personality to your space. Actually, I might buy these for my apartment, be right back.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: Roborock s4 robot vacuum

Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum Image : Roborock

Bid farewell to dusty floors and cat hairs with a Roborock S4, one of the best robotic vacuums in its range, for $100 off. That brings your total down to $300 (lowest price we’ve seen so far) for a powerful 2,000pa suction rating, which should carry along most visible particles right through to the internal dust bin. It cleans for up to 150 minutes on a full charge, and it can learn virtually any room in your home and store the layout in memory, allowing you to set up per-room cleaning schedules with virtual boundaries that don’t require any add-on devices.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: Better than any Finger vibrator

Better Than Any Finger Vibrator FALL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m a fan of these kinds of silly novelty vibrators. I covered an adorable Devil Bullet last month. Given it’s Halloween this Better Than Any Finger Vibe seemed pretty appropriate with all the giant bags of candy returning to the shelves of stores. Use the code FALL and save $5 on this but up 60% on other items at Ella Paradis.

This candy massager is functional as a hard and smooth vibrator to buzz your erogenous zones. The clever wrapper case not only keeps your toy safe but doubles as a dupe for discreetness. It’s about five inches long and requires one AA battery. Time to trick or treat yourself.

Free shipping on all orders.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Aukey b60 bluetooth earbuds

Aukey Key-Series B60 Bluetooth Earbuds Image : Aukey

At just $15, if you haven’t fallen in love with true wireless earbuds, these tethered Aukey B60 buds still give you enough wireless freedom to step away from your smartphone and keep the tunes going. That’s the price when you click the coupon at Amazon, saving you $25.



The Aukey B60 feature 8-hour battery life, which is rechargeable via the inline volume and track control over a fast USB-C line. Aukey advertises you can get back up to 80 minutes of listening time with 30 minutes of charging. These are ideal for working out thanks to IPX6 water resistance and ear fin attachments to keep them snug while you’re jumping your jacks. They also have a cool power function whereby you join the two buds together at their magnetic points to turn them off, and separate them whenever you’re ready to dance.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#9: Hershey’s halloween candy

Halloween Candy Bag Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This bag of Hersey brand fan favorites has something for everyone. It includes Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, Whoppers, and Bubble Yum so you can choose your own candy adventure from chewy to chocolatey. There are over seven pounds to share (because they’re individually wrapped) or to just toss in your bag for a little saccharin pick me up while you’re out and about. If you or house are Hersey lovers this is your deal and the time of year to shine in confectionery delight.

Prime members enjoy same-day shipping.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: anker 7-in-1 usb-c media hub

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Media Hub Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Because of a price drop, you’ll be able to get your hands onto an Anker Powerexpand 7-in-1 USB-C media hub for $25. It includes a 4k HDMI, a USB-C, SD card reader, as well as two USB-A ports. So plug everything you got into this bad boy. It’ll do you right.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.