#1: Protein Powder

Amazon usually front-loads its big protein powder sales in January, when everyone’s still sticking to their new year’s resolutions. But if you need a resupply heading into the winter, they’re running a big one day sale today on Isopure zero-carb powder, in a huge variety of flavors.



Prices vary a bit by flavor, but you’re generally looking at about $30 for three pounds, which is excellent. You can also save a little more if you use Subscribe & Save.

#2: Nordstrom Rack Columbus Day

It’s not technically a Clear the Rack sale, but it might as well be. Nordstrom Rack just added a ton of new sale styles to their clearance section for Columbus Day weekend, with basically all of your favorite brands represented. Nearly 20,000 items are available right now, but that’s sure to shrink as the good stuff sells out, so get in there!



Just pick your gender on the sidebar, then use all the dropdowns and other organization tools to sort through the deluge.

#3: Breville Smart Oven

Breville Smart Oven Air | $320 | Amazon

Breville added air frying and dehydrating features to your favorite line of toaster ovens, and the feature-packed Smart Oven Air is $80 off today, within $11 of the best price we’ve ever seen.



Trust me when I say that once you own one of these, you’ll hardly ever use your “real” oven anymore. It preheats significantly faster, it’s much easier to program, and it’s big enough to cook all but the biggest meals. They don’t go on sale often though, and the Air model hasn’t been this cheap since April. Trust me, it’ll really come in handy when it comes time to prepare Thanksgiving dinner.

#4: Arlo Security Cameras

Netgear Arlo Pro 2-Pack | $239 | Walmart

Netgear’s Arlo home security system is a lot like Nest Cam, except the cameras are waterproof and can run off battery power, so you really can stick them anywhere. If that sounds like something you’re looking for, Walmart will sell you a two-camera starter kit for $239 today, the best price we’ve seen.

#5: Uniqlo Columbus Day Sale

Now’s a great time shop at Uniqlo with free shipping all weekend, no minimums required. On top of that they’ve got the perfect seasonal discounts, taking $10 off select merino and ultra light down for both men and women. Choose from down jackets and vests, merino sweaters, full-zip fleeces, leggings, and more in the limited offer section.

#6: L.L. Bean

When it comes to fall-friendly fashion, L.L. Bean is at the top of the heap. For a limited time, you can save 25% on everything they sell (including sale items) with promo code BEAN25. That includes our readers’ favorite toiletry bag, and your next pair of iconic Bean Boots.



#7: Humble Monthly

Humble Monthly just began a new, and next month’s slate of early access games is one of the best yet. Sign up now to get instant access to Hollow Knight, Hitman Season 1, and 7 Days to Die. It’s just $12 a month to sign up (or less if you pay for multiple months in advance), and every game you download is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.



#8: Instant pot Accessories

If you own an Instant Pot, and I know for a fact that a lot of you do, this $19 kit (with promo code 35OFFKINJA) will let you use it in a few new ways. You get a steamer basket, an egg bite mold, and two oven mitts, all made from non-reactive, easy-to-store, and dishwasher-safe silicone.

Still don’t have an Instant Pot? They’re on sale right now for just $80!

#9: AeroGarden

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need a Miracle-Gro Aerogarden. These fully-integrated, soil-free indoor gardens can grow herbs, vegetables, and salad greens up to five times faster than regular soil, and one of the best models you can buy is cheaper than ever, today only.



The AeroGarden Bounty Elite can grow up to nine plants at once, be they herbs, vegetables, or salad greens. Its easy-to-read touchscreen makes the Ultra easy to program, and unlike most AeroGardens which use CFL bulbs, this model uses energy-efficient LEDs, which are tuned to a daylight hue to promote faster growth.

Today’s price is about $50 less than usual, and the best we’ve seen so far this year, so don’t let this deal wither on the vine.

#10: BedPhones

You like falling asleep listening to podcasts or white noise, but your partner doesn’t. How do you deal? DubsLabs Bedphones are extremely thin and wrapped in soft padding, making them ideal for falling asleep while wearing.



For a limited time, you can save 25% on both the wired (regularly $60) and wireless (regularly $100) models with our exclusive KINJA25 promo code.