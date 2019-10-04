The 10 Best Deals of October 4, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1 kamado grill

Lifesmart Deen Brothers Series 15" Blue Kamado Ceramic Grill Photo : Walmart

Ceramic kamado grills—in the style of the big green egg—offer incredible temperature regulation and consistency, making them great for smoking meats all day long with minimal fuss.



This 15" grill from Lifesmart is small. Cute, even. But if its 117 square inches of cooking surface are enough for your needs, it’s a steal at $200. As our resident pit master Corey put it, “Could definitely fit a brisket or pork butt on there. No ribs though.”

Personally, I think this would be a great grilling option for apartment dwellers who only have access to a small balcony, and not a big yard. You’ll have the best brisket in the complex, just make sure you don’t run afoul of any fire codes.

#2 miir camp cup

I know this thing is called a Camp Cup, but Miir’s popular drinking vessel will be your favorite mug whether you’re using it in the woods, at home, or in the office.



From our review on The Inventory:

The MiiR Camp Cup stays true to the classic form factor, while adding a generously-sized handle, snap-on sip-through lid, double wall vacuum insulation, and medical grade stainless steel construction that won’t sweat, burn you, or transfer flavor.

The handsome Red Speckled colorway is marked down to $19 on Amazon right now from the usual $30, and our exclusive 20KJDEAL promo code will save you an extra 20% at checkout. It’s a little early to start thinking this way, but at $15, this is right in stocking stuffer territory.

#3 pan organizer

SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan Organizer Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you just stack your pans on top of each other in your cabinet and call it a day? That is if you even bother taking the pan off of your stove. It is time to get your life in order and reorganize your kitchen situation. You can get a SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan Organizer for only $14 on Amazon.



#4 exofficio boxers

ExOfficio 3-Pack Boxer Briefs Graphic : Shep McAllister

ExOfficio boxer briefs are kind of legendary, around these parts. They’re some of our readers’ favorite underwear, and you guys have bought tens of thousands of pairs from our posts over the years. Here’s what our deal researcher Corey had to say about them:



These are completely comfortable in any situation I’ve thrown at them - desk-sitting, hiking, yard work, running, sleeping, sweaty activities, whatever. They are durable and stay “new” longer than other other undies I’ve worn. -Corey Foster

Normally priced at around $20 per pair, or $15 if you’re lucky, you can get three pairs for $20-$21 right now, if you can fit into smalls, larges, or XLs . You’ll just want to click Quantity: 3 on this page, and choose Charcoal as the color (the deal also applies to Black, in small only). Medium 3-packs are priced at $30, which is still an incredible deal, historically...just not as good as $20. If you can fit into these, you’d be crazy not to buy them right now.

#5 apple watch series 4

With the exception of the always-on screen (cool, but a battery killer) and the compass (useless, if we’re being honest), the new Apple Watch Series 5 is basically just the Apple Watch Series 4. They even have the same processor.



Which is why you should take advantage of the remaining Series 4 stock while it’s on sale, before they all sell out. Right now, Amazon has a 44mm cellular model marked down by $129, and a GPS-only model marked down by $79, both all-time lows. Different colors and configurations are on sale as well, but these are the largest discounts we saw.

#6 Defense of crait lego

LEGO Star Wars The Last Jedi Defense of Crait Graphic : Shep McAllister

The battle of Crait was one of the most visually striking scenes in Star Wars history, and while the matching LEGO set doesn’t feature any red salt plumes or anime-inspired fighting moves, it’s still a really cool kit, and at $50, it’s cheaper than ever.



That gets you a Ski Speeder, a command tower, and a rotating cannon, along with Poe Dameron, Admiral Ematt, a Resistance Trooper and two First Order Snowtroopers mini-figs. Just be sure to grab the deal before it turns into a force ghost.

#7 joy-con duo

Nintendo Neon Purple/Neon Orange Joy-Con Pair Graphic : Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s latest Joy-Con pairing is an eye catching duo of purple and orange, and you can grab the set for $69 on Amazon right now, down from the usual $80. That’s fairly standard pricing for boring Joy-Con, but it’s a good deal for a new color combination like this, if you’re into it.



#8 harry potter film collection

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection 4K Photo : Warner Bros. Pictures

Ever since Freeform (A.K.A. ABC Family) got rid of their Harry Potter Weekends, life has held little meeting. Too much? Well, if your Harry Potter DVDs are too scratched up to play anymore, or you never got around to buying them, you’re in luck. You can get the entire Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K UHD for only $50 on Vudu.



As mentioned in our other Hudu 4K movie deal this week, this deal is compatible with Movies Anywhere. So, you can link to your iTunes, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounts, and download your purchased films through the service of your choice.

#9 topo designs backpack

Topo Designs Light Pack Backpack Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Who doesn’t need a new backpack? If you’re always on the lookout for a good bag, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, the Topo Designs Light Pack Backpack is marked down to $20 at Urban Outfitters. That’s $40 off! It looks like the discount applies to all four colors sold at UO: black, red multi, green multi, and clay + black.



#10 screwdriver set

TEKTON 2830 Everybit (TM) Precision Bit and Driver Kit Graphic : Shep McAllister

TEKTON 2830 Everybit (TM) Precision Bit and Driver Kit | $7 | Amazon

Tiny devices require tiny tools, and this $7 Tekton screwdriver set includes all of the itty-bitty bits you need to get into modern electronics. You can even store some of your most-used bits inside the handle, so you don’t have to go rummaging through the storage case every time you encounter a different type of screw.

