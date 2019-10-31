The 10 Best Deals of October 31, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Advertisement

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: LEGOS

Save $10 When You Spend $50 on LEGO Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I don’t care how old you are, it is always fun of play with LEGOs (sorry, I refuse to refer to them as just LEGO or LEGO bricks, I’m not a robot). If you too enjoy building a LEGO set and promptly knocking it over by accident, you’re in good company.



Right now, you can Save $10 When You Spend $50 on LEGO (qualifying sets only) on Amazon. A bunch of these LEGO sets are actually already on sale, so you’ll be doubling up on the savings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

#2: ROBOVAC

eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 35C Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Our readers have fallen in love with Anker’s RoboVac line, and, right now, you can pick up one of their latest and most powerful models. Today only, Amazon discounting the eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 35C down to a low $180.



Cleaning-wise, it’s one of Anker’s most powerful and you can tell it to start cleaning via Alexa. One neat feature (sorry,) is it includes boundary strips so RoboVac only cleans the areas you want and also has a drop sensor, so it won’t go down a flight of stairs.

Advertisement

This Gold Box price is the lowest we’ve seen on this model on Amazon, or about $100 off its average price. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. Losing out on this deal would definitely... suck. (Sorry!)

Advertisement

#3: WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Advertisement

You might have heard a thing or two about some new Apple headphones last week, but they aren’t the only high profile wireless earbuds to get an upgrade recently.



These new and improved Zolo Liberty headphones are sort of a cross between the original Liberties and the now discontinued Liberty+, which we reviewed last year. They keep the design of the original Liberties, and still don’t have app-based EQ settings, but they did steal Bluetooth 5.0 and improved battery life from the more expensive version. In fact, they now claim to run for up to five hours untethered (the same as AirPods), and for up to 40 hours when combined with the charging case (a lot better than AirPods).

Advertisement

True wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5 and that kind of battery life are no joke at any price, and these ‘buds usually sell for $99. Today though, you can get them for an all-time low $60 with promo code ZL2001HP.

Advertisement

#4: AIR FRYER

Advertisement

If you’re looking for ways to make your junk food a little less... unhealthy, pick up one of these two discounted Cosori Airfryers (a 1500 watt and a 1700 watt model.) As Shep explains it, air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep frying without... well, all that oil.



Advertisement

The result: crispy foods without the guilt. These Cosori models are terrific alternatives to the more expensive Ninja models and today, you can get them for even less. If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a shot.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means these discounts will only stick around for the rest of the day. So, stock up on some Hot Pockets and crinkle-cut fries, and get the party started.

Advertisement

Advertisement

#5: Jachs Sweaters

60% Off Merino Sweaters Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

The weather is finally getting on the cooler side and what better way is there to prepare for a crisp fall day than wrapping yourself up in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year, and is on super sale. You can get 60% Off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs when you use promo code FLASH60.



If Merino sweaters aren’t exactly your thing, that’s okay. Jachs still has their Fall Sitewide Flash Sale going on, where you can get up to 60% off everything.

Advertisement

#6: THE COAT

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Everyone fucking loves this viral Amazon coat (not me, though, because I’m an individual!), and today, you can get one of your very own for much less than usual. Right now, The Coat, aka the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket is available in every color (for beige, black, grey, green, navy, and red) for just $107, down from its usual price of $140. As you can imagine, a coat this popular rarely goes on sale, so if you want to be hip to the trends this fall and winter, you better buy one right this second.



Advertisement

#7: RAY-BANS

Advertisement

Sure, not really an amazing time of year to be hanging out outdoors, but good sunglasses are timeless. And there’s no better time than now to slide on a brand new pair of Ray-Ban shades from Nordstrom Rack, since the iconic eyewear brand is having its day in the sun with half off a wide selection styles. Now don’t be shady; shop this deal now so you can enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.



#8: ADVENT CALENDAR

Advertisement

Of all of the Advent calendars we’ve opened so far, our favorite is finally on sale. It isn’t the biggest deal, but money off is money off. Right now, you can save $5 on the Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar. If you enjoy spoilers as much we do, you can check out our Spoilin’ Santa edition of this calendar to see who is inside.



Advertisement

#9: STRIP LIGHTS

Govee Dreamcolor LED Strip Lights Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Here’s a sweet deal on LED Strip Lights. Use the promo code DQRBITSP to drop the price to a low $23. Whether you want some RGB lighting to go with your gaming rig or just want to add some lights to your kitchen, this is a terrific deal on 16' of smart lighting.



Advertisement

If you’re looking for a bias light for your TV, use the promo code 5U5FPHQF to drop the price on this shorter strip light to just $8.

Advertisement

#10: THERMAPEN

Thermapen Mk4 Image : Thermoworks

Advertisement

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 20% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



Advertisement

You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

Advertisement

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so pick one up in either black, orange, or yellow (spooky!) today.