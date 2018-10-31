Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 Headphones

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJAV02.



I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

I haven’t tried these neckband ANC headphones, but they’re also available for $33 with promo code KINJA297.

And if you want to go really old school, here’s a set of ANC wired earbuds (yes, people still make those) for $23 with promo code KINJAL69.

#2 micro sd card

Photo: Amazon

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from Silicon Power is incredibly affordable right now at just $18, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on that capacity from a reliable manufacturer.

#3 foam roller

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TriggerPoint’s foam rollers are the most popular on the market, and Amazon’s rolling out deals on a bunch of them, today only. They hurt like hell to use, but you feel so much better when you’re done. Both ground rollers and handheld models are included in the sale, but these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



#4 sheet set

Photo: Amazon

As the temperature drops, it gets harder and harder to get out of bed, and Amazon is about to make it even tougher with this this sheet sale. Choose from regular cotton, pima cotton, even Egyptian cotton, with a queen set for as low as $41. If you’ve been eyeing a new set of sheets, this is the sale for you.

#5 dyson stick vac

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



We haven’t really seen any discounts on the V10 since its release in March, but Amazon’s now offering the entry-level Motorhead configuration for an all-time low $385, down from the original $500 selling price. This model has a smaller bin and fewer accessories than the Animal and Absolute versions, but it uses the same powerful motor.

#6 kettle grill

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Weber’s Kettle charcoal grill is the grill every backyard needs, and Amazon’s running a $23 discount on it today. Discounts of any size on this grill are extremely rare, so today’s the day to grab this.



You can use this for grilling, obviously, but it’s also a surprisingly capable smoker. Just look at the smoke ring on these ribs that my friend made on his Kettle. Now, look at this brisket he smoked. Okay, now grab a wad of napkins, clean all the drool off your face, and go buy this thing.

#7 bonobos

Bonobos is currently taking an extra 40% off all sale items with code GHOULS, so now’s the time to restock your wardrobe. There’s hundreds of items to choose from including flannels, denim, swimsuits, dress pants, chinos, sweaters, tees, and more. It’s basically everything they sell, and your size won’t last forever, so make your move.



#8 hand warmers

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

An excellent wintertime deal is at hand: Three-pair packs of HotHands Hand Warmers are a mere $2 at Walmart right now. And if you’re really looking to get the upper hand on the coldest season, add 18 to your cart to get your hands on free shipping. That’s 54 packs for about $35, compared to 40 pairs for $28 sold elsewhere, so this is basically a handout. It’s probably worth buying in bulk since you’ll want to keep these handy all winter long, anyway.

#9 Levi’s

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way. For today only, Levi’s is taking 30% off their entire site, plus offering free shipping, with the promo code FAM30. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim.



If you’re undecided about which of the iconic jean-maker’s dungarees to choose, take it from our readers: the 511 Commuters are the go-to for men’s styles. As for the ladies, you can’t go wrong with the classic 501.

#10 candy bars

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone knows that the day after Halloween is the best time of the year to save on candy, but you can get a head start today on Jet, which is selling 18 <Chris Nolan brraaaaaam noise> FULL SIZED candy bars for just $7. You get six Hershey’s bars, six Reese’s, and six Kit-Kats, and since they won’t arrive until after Halloween, you’re under no obligation to give them away.

