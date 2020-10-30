The 10 Best Deals of October 30, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 30, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the greatest hits from our top 10 deals of the day posts. Prep for your Halloween screening of Hocus Pocus on a brand-spanking-new LG CX 55" OLED TV. Perfect your best pop star costume with Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème l ipstick. And live your best millennial life with a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.

If you’re still looking for more savings, take a look at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Nordvpn



2 Years + One Free Plan Image : NordVPN

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods. Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsized. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: Eight Sleep Pod pro Cover



Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover KINJA175 Image : Eight Sleep

When I upgraded my mattress two years ago to a Big Fig Mattress, specifically for large-bodied people like me, I thought that I was getting the best, most luxurious sleep of my life. It was the perfect firm bed, didn’t dip or sag and I slept like a baby. And I really was getting the best sleep of my life. Until now. After sleeping for a week on the Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover, it turns out I was wrong. My sleep could totally get better. And get better without having to give up my beloved Big Fig Mattress.

Ranging from $1,445 to $1,745 depending on the size of your bed (or $175 off using our exclusive promo code KINJA175), the Pod Pro Cover from popular mattress brand Eight Sleep turns ANY mattress into a five-star sleeping experience, and I got to test it out! In a recent edition of our weekly Co-op questionnaire, readers of The Inventory rated the original voted in the original Eight Sleep Pod mattress as one of the best mattresses you can buy. And the brand new, just launched Pod Pro Cover can fit right over that, or your existing mattress, for a truly game-changing slumber. Thanks to its Pod Pro technology, also present in its cooling smart mattresses, Eight Sleep claims 96% of users have noted improved sleep quality.

This deal was originally published by Chaya M Milchtein.

#3: TCL 55" 4k tcl smart tv



TCL 55" S434 4K Smart TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Best Buy has an insane deal going for a brand new 55" 4K TCL smart TV. It’s the S434, which is pretty baseline for TCL’s lineup, but at just $200, there’s little to complain about. TCL’s panels are plenty sharp and accurate, and with this set, you’ll get HDR10 compliance for enhanced color and brightness in supported games and video content. This model has Android TV onboard for all your app needs, and with an included voice remote, all your favorite content is just a shout away with the help of Google Assistant.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#4: LG cx 55" 4k oled tv



If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its all-time low price of $1,397 on Amazon and at BuyDig, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX 55" on Twitter. Buy it now and prepare yourself properly for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#5: airpods pro





Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality. They’re a bit expensive and the price has dropped bit by bit over time, leading up to today’s opportunity to save $50 on a pair of your own, complete with a wireless charging case. With active noise canceling, automatic pairing on iPhones and iPads, and water/sweat resistance, picking ‘em now is a no-brainer if you were already in the market for them.

We saw these drop just before Amazon Prime Day, and the price has held steady since. However, B&H Photo had a similar offer that was originally set to expire after today, which may be a signal that the opportunity is about to pass. Be sure to get your order in while there’s still time!

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: iPad air



Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB Green) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You can get the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $40 in savings, bringing your total down to $560 for the base 64GB model in green. Early reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates.



It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz). But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. It also comes in five fun colors: Green, Silver Gold, Space Grey, and Sky Blue.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: apple watch se



Think of the Watch SE as the low-cost equivalent to the Series 5. It features the same screen, the same processor, fall-detection, cellular, and lots more, except for the ECG and always-on display. It’s meant to be in the middle of the Series 6 and the Series 3, as a way of introducing new customers to the Apple Watch as a whole, while taking full advantage of what watchOS 7 offers.

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter.

#8: 3-piece milwaukee tool box set



3-Piece Milwaukee Packout Sytstem Graphic : Gabe Carey

Known for its high-quality power tools and storage, Milwaukee Electric Tool has made a name for itself since its founding almost 100 years ago, and for good reason. And for a limited time, you can save $190 on three pieces of its high-capacity Packout kit, including a large standard tool box, a rolling tool box, and an 18.6" crate bin, at The Home Depot. While both tool boxes are IP65 water resistance, the storage crate is hardy too, with Milwaukee claiming it can withstand drops and scuffs, no questions asked.

To claim the discount, all you have to do is add all three items to your cart, and voila! It’s time to get down to business, on a budget. Seeing how our last deal this sweet from Home Depot sold out in a day, this offer won’t last long—so jump on it while you can. Otherwise, the FOMO will set in and you’ll wind up buying it anyway if you’re anything like myself. So why not grab it at a steep Black Friday-esque discount instead?

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#9: iteknic water flosser



iTeknic Water Flosser Kit KINJAPIK + clipped coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

You should floss your teeth every day if you want a healthy mouth. That’s not advice from me, but from dentists all around the world. Well, the iTeknic Water Flosser Kit makes it ten times easier. With six different attachments to really get into the crevices, you’ll be able to get all the food between your teeth. It’s only $24 with the promo code KINJAPIK. Grab it before it’s gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#10: marc jacobs crÈme lipstick



Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipstick Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a long-wear lipstick with good color that won’t smudge Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipsticks are some of the best. I was gifted the color Boy Gorgeous, a berry rouge, for my birthday last year and I wore it to death. I’ve since gone on to purchase the color Vinyl Dreams and haven’t been disappointed. Take 50% off all 13 cream colors right now at Sephora.

These lipsticks are rich in pigment and glide on smoothly. They will absolutely get you through the bulk of the day. The suggested time is about 10 hours for one application and that seems about right. Marc Jacobs is synonymous with luxury and these lipsticks have that vibe for sure. The tube is even chic with each lipstick encased in a slick black home. My lips have never felt dry post wear. This is probably due to the antioxidant-rich seaberry and cocoa butter in each stick. There’s a subtle vanilla scent to each too. This is an awesome deal if you are looking to try this brand or make a few shade upgrades to your collection.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.