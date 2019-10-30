The 10 Best Deals of October 30, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 sennheiser headphones

Sennheiser RS 175 RF Home Theater Headphones Graphic : Shep McAllister

It’s a problem as old as time: how do you watch TV in bed without disturbing the person next to you? There are a few different options—Bluetooth comes to mind, but latency is often an issue—but the best way we know how is with a pair of Sennheiser’s home theater headphones.



The Sennheiser RS 175s connect to a receiver over lag-free RF, instead of Bluetooth, so the voices you hear will be perfectly synced with the lips moving on your screen. And while there are cheaper versions of these headphones, the 175s include a bass-heavy mode, and even a virtual surround sound option. You’re going to want to watch TV with them on all the time, basically.

$157 is an all-time low price, and they’d make a great holiday gift, if you’re ready to think about such things.

#2 aukey USB-c chargers

Save big on a couple of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plugs with our exclusive coupon. Use the promo code KINJAD546 to drop the price on an Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger down to just $27. This unit offers *two* USB-C plugs to charge from. Here’s what Corey, our deal researcher, had to say about his experience:



I’ve been using the Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger to charge my Switch and Dell Inspiron 13 for a couple of weeks. Both charge at their highest rates through USB-C PD.

But if you want to mix and match USB types, we’ve got you covered. An Aukey PA-D3 60W USB-C Charger with a standard USB port is down to $27 using the code KINJAD339.

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of peak travel season.

#3 apple keyboard case

Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Graphic : Shep McAllister

Let’s not kid ourselves: Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro is outrageously expensive. But it’s also the thinnest, sleekest, and most portable iPad Pro keyboard option by a considerable margin, and is the only one that works with the latest iPads’ Smart Connector, which means you won’t have to charge any batteries or fiddle with Bluetooth settings.



So if only Apple’s keyboard will do, the 12.9" version has a rare discount today down to $180. That’s $20 less than usual, and a match for an all-time low.

#4 backcountry

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off one full-price item of your choosing with promo code TAKE20WINTER.



Exclusions apply, of course; this deal isn’t stackable. Also, the offer is not valid on special orders, package discounts, gift certificates, passes, and lift tickets, nor can you use it on bikes and frames, helmet cams, and digital cameras, any item with GPS technology, personal locator beacons, strollers, ski and snowboard equipment, airbag packs, fly fishing gear, and fly fishing watercraft. I know, it sounds like a lot, but that does still live a good portion of gear and plenty of apparel up for grabs for a steal.

#5 trtl early bird sale

Early Bird Sale Photo : TRTL

We’re not sure what we’re early birds for. Celebrating Christmas before Halloween is over? Shopping Black Friday deals four weeks in advance? Cyber Monday? Whatever we’re early for, TRTL has a good deal for us. You can get 20% off sitewide when you use promo code EARLY20. Get yourself a nice neck pillow or some of TRTL’s brand new packing pods, which we covered over on The Inventory.



The Early Bird Sale goes now through November 3rd. The promo code will take 20% off your entire order, not just one item. However, we should note, if you only want the packing pods, you can use a separate code to get those for 30% off. Enter PACK30 at checkout to get the pods for only $56. Delivery is free on all U.S. orders.

#6 dyson

Save Up to 50% on Select Vacuums and Air Purifiers Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Save Up to 50% on Select Vacuums and Air Purifiers | Home Depot



During today’s Special Buy of the Day, you can get up to 50% on select vacuums and air purifiers at Home Depot. Included in this sale are a Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for 34% off, a Dyson Ball Total Clean Vacuum, and a Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier for 45% off.

#7 rope dog toys

DELOMO Dog Rope Toy Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Give your dog a reason to wag their tail the next time they see you. You can get this 12-pack of DELOMO Dog Rope Toy for $14 when you use the promo code 30817BK3. It includes just about every style of rope toy there is, so your dog will have their pick of the litter.



#8 original penguin

If your wardrobe isn’t looking so hot, it’s time to hit up Original Penguin. Their Trick or Treat is on now, which means select styles including polos, tees, button-downs, and pants are an extra 40% off, with promo code SAVE40. Prices start at just $12 for T-shirts, so it’s a pretty great opportunity to score some classic new looks.



#9 trunk organizer

Drive Auto Products Car Cargo Trunk Organizer Photo : Amazon

What’s that noise your car’s making? Chances are, it’s not something broken; it’s just all the crap rolling around in your trunk. These pop-up organizers will keep everything in its place, from groceries to road trip supplies to tire changing equipment.



This organizer features strong, stiff sidewalls, and can optionally strap into your trunk for extra security. You can even move it into the front seat and attach it around the seatback, say if you’re going on a long solo road trip, and want to keep a snack organizer close at hand.

Just clip the $2 coupon and then use promo code GIZMODODA15 at checkout to get it for $18.

#10 butter london

Butter London is best known for quality nail polish made from clean ingredients, but the brand actually makes a wide range of cosmetics to glam up eyes, lips, and faces. And right now, you can add Butter to your makeup collection for less, with 25% off your entire order. Use promo code SPOOKY to score tons of discounted polish and nail treatments, and maybe some super shimmery Eye Gloss, if you’re looking to expand your Butter horizons.

