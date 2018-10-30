Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1 Osprey

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Osprey makes some of the most popular camping gear around, and over 50 of its products are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The sale is dominated by day packs of various shapes and sizes, including dry bags, backpacks, duffel bags, and affordable Stuff Sacks.

There are a lot of packing accessories in here as well enhance your existing luggage, like a shoe cube, a toiletry kit, and even a full set of packing cubes.

For the rest of the deals (and trust me, there are a lot more), be sure to head over to Amazon.

#2 gaming mouse

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you take PC gaming seriously, or just want to use the precision and extra buttons of gaming peripherals to get more work done, this HyperX Pulsefire mouse is an absolute steal at $25, an all-time low.

That gets you six buttons, four DPI levels up to 3200, a high end Pixart sensor and Omron switches. It’s a wired mouse, which is a bummer, but at least the cable is braided, and it’s tough to complain at this price.

#3 dumbbells

You can workout at home without a bunch of bulky weights taking up space with these PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells. They’re on sale on Amazon today, and they’re basically like buying a whole free weight set with the footprint of just two dumbbells.



Each dumbbell adjusts to 16 different weights, ranging from 2.5 to 50. This set usually sells for around $300, so today’s all-time low $238 is worth checking out, just note that it’s only for Prime members.

#4 apple watch band

Photo: Amazon

You don’t have to shell out for a brand new Nike Apple Watch to get that iconic swiss cheese watch band look. You just need $5 and promo code 8SJX587Z. There are a bunch of colors available, just be sure you’re choosing BRG Tech as the seller, or else the code won’t work.

Note: It also comes with a protective watch case, but you don’t have to use it.

#5 canon printer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Life’s too short for slow, unreliable, and expensive-to-maintain inkjet printers. Monochrome laser printers are fast, their toner is cheap, and this Canon model’s only $40 after clipping the $30 coupon. We normally recommend Brother printers, but this is an inanely good deal, especially considering it has Wi-Fi built in.

#6 milk makeup

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We just found the highlight of your day: A range of Milk Makeup products, from their luminous Holographic Highlighter Sticks to their super saturated Eye Pigments, are up to 57% off at HauteLook. While the brand is known for taking the hip, minimalist approach (and using fingers instead of makeup brushes), they certainly don’t skimp when it comes to delivering pops of color, high shine, or an ethereal glow. You’ll want to milk this deal for all its worth.



#7 coleman

Graphic: Coleman

Just because the mercury is dropping doesn’t mean you can’t go camping (or perhaps more realistically, tailgating) this time of year. Today and tomorrow only, Coleman’s taking an extra 30% off their already discounted best sellers with promo code BOO30. Everything on this page is eligible, including tents, sleeping bags, grills, coolers, and more.



#8 kitchenaid

Graphic: Shep McAllister

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 4.5-quart Classic stand mixer for $189 today from Walmart. It’ll really come in handy for holiday baking, and with accessories like a food grinder, a spiralizer, and a pasta roller, you can use it for tons of different cooking tasks.



#9 vacuum container

Graphic: Shep McAllister

How many times have you started working on a recipe, only to realize that you were supposed to have been marinating something for the last two hours? At that point, you’ve probably either ordered takeout, or “marinated” your meat in the fridge for 15 minutes and hoped for the best.

Enter Tomorrow’s Kitchen’s Instant Marinator, which uses the power of a vacuum to open up the pores in the meat, and achieve full marinade saturation in just in 20 minutes. Just add your meat and marinade to the container, use the included hand pump to draw out all of the air, and pop it in the fridge while you chop vegetables. It’s even dishwasher safe, and can double as a leftover container, so you’ll get plenty of use out of it.

It typically sells for $25-$30, and is a steal even at full price, but you can grab one (or more!) for just $20 today, truly a juicy deal.

#10 horror movies

Screenshot: The Cabin In the Woods

Tomorrow night, while you wait for trick or treaters, you have to stay in and watch a scary movie. Sorry, I don’t make the rules here. Luckily, Amazon’s discounting digital rentals of a bunch of spooky classics (as well as some, uh, not classics) to just $2 each today. Just note that you won’t see the discount until you go to the individual movie page, and that this deal is only available for Prime members.

If you haven’t seen it yet, Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon’s The Cabin In the Woods is somehow a perfect parody of horror tropes, and an excellent horror movie in its own right.