The 10 Best Deals of October 3, 2019

#1 fire safety

One-Day Fire Safety Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

Fire. It’s bad! And while nobody wants to think about house fires, you absolutely need to be prepared for them. Today only, Home Depot’s making it easier with a big sale on smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.



The absolute highlight of the sale is the 2-pack of Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for $190 (battery-powered and wired are both available), down from the usual price of $129 each. Even by Nest’s standards, the Protects basically never go on sale (I know, I’ve been waiting on a good deal on them for months), and they’re worth it just for the fact that they warn you with a voice if your kitchen is a little bit smoky, rather than going straight to the ear-piercing alarm.

#2 dell monitor

Right now you can pick up this Dell 32" monitor for just $180. That’s a terrific deal when you consider everything it offers.



This 2560 X 1440 monitor refreshes at 60hz and 99% sRGB, which is awesome for editing photos and videos. And while it’s not necessarily a gaming monitor, it has AMD FreeSync which can help minimizes lag and prevent image tearing.

(Also, it’d be perfect to pair with a cheap Nintendo Switch dock for some desktop gaming. Especially since we now know Overwatch tops out at 30 frames-per-second.)

This type of monitor enables you to have a ton of windows open at the same time without the unsightly gap in between like you’d find in dual monitor setups.

Make sure to pick yours up early, I doubt this deal will stay discounted for long.

#3 athletic shorts

2-Pack Amazon Essentials Athletic Shorts Graphic : Shep McAllister

Amazon makes athletic shorts now, apparently, and you can get two pairs of them for $14 right now, an all-time low. You even get to choose your favorite color combination, if two pairs of black shorts don’t appeal to you. I know it’s getting cold out soon, but you could always layer the shorts with leggings, wear them around the house when you want to be comfortable, or stash them behind your bed (apparently!)



#4 ghost paper notebooks

We’ve long been fans of Ghost Paper’s notebooks, which feature subtly embossed lines that you can actually feel as you write, and now you can save 20% on the company’s notebooks (including a new model!) with promo code KINJA1019.

From our Inventory write-up:

Ghost Paper uses texture, rather than ink, to create the alternating embossed and debossed lines on its pages. The effect is subtle, even invisible at certain angles, and straddles the line of offering tactile feedback without interrupting pen and pencil marks.

Since then, our readers have bought thousands of the company’s 96-page faux leather-bound notebook, which is back on sale for $20 with code KINJA1019 today. That code will also save you 20% on the brand new, 200-page spiral-bound version, which is actually cheaper despite having more than twice as many pages. The cover and binding aren’t as premium, but Ghost Paper sent me a few spiral bounds to check out, and the embossed lined paper is just as good, which is what really matters.

#5 butcher box

2 Pounds of Wild Alaskan Salmon + Four 6 oz. Top Sirloin Steaks With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

It’s not as flashy as some of Butcher Box’s lifetime offers, which add extra meat to every box as long as you’re a customer, but their latest deal gets you a ton of extras in your first delivery.



If you sign up for a new membership right now, your first box will include two pounds of wild Alaskan salmon fillets, and four 6 oz. top sirloin steaks, in addition to whatever else would have been in the box anyway. That’s several nights’ worth of free meals...or one epic surf & turf party.

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

#6 eufy smart scale

If you want to watch your weight as we enter the food-packed holiday season, a smart scale can keep you honest by tracking your progress over time, and syncing to your other fitness and diet apps via Apple HomeKit and Google Fit.



Anker’s newest Eufy Smart Scale promises to be more accurate than previous models, and can track other vitals beyond just weight, like BMI, body fat, and more, and you can add it to your bathroom for just $30 today, down from the usual $45.

#7 gloomhaven

Gloomhaven Graphic : Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $99 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The days of the game being consistently out of stock online seem to be over (knock on wood), but even so, $99 is a really solid price and $4 off what’s currently on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a winter-long tabletop campaign, it’s time to pull the trigger.

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

#8 burrow fall sale

Save Up to $500 During the Fall Sale Photo : Burrow

Here’s a deal you can get comfortable with: sofa-in-a-box purveyors at Burrow at offering up to $500 in savings on their easy-to-assemble seats, pillows, and throws now that it is officially fal. The more you spend, the more you save (as these things usually go). Here’s how it works:



10% off up to $1,499 (or sitewide) with FALL10



$200 off $1,500+ with FALL200



$250 off $1,800+ with FALL250



$300 off $2,200+ with FALL300



$400 off $2,600+ with FALL400



$500 off $3,000+ with FALL300



If you need a small-ish purchase to reach a higher tier of the sale, check out Burrow’s brand new Sleep Kit, which turns their couch into a bed that couch crashers will actually want to sleep on. Or, you could just upgrade your couch of choice to leather. To each their own.

If you need to sit down for a minute and take that in, we get it. Just don’t take too long; this offer is only valid through October 20.

#9 huckberry

The weather has been fairly temperamental during Second Summer. One day it is 90 degrees and then it is 60 the next. It is technically fall right now, but who knows when the heat waves will end. You can give yourself some options for the everchanging weather. Huckberry is having a Tee Clearance Sale, with t-shirts starting as low as $10. If the temps by you are finally cooling off, get a Wellen Hemp Crewneck for a little over $20 off.



#10 target Halloween

It is Halloween season! While the holiday is still a few weeks ago, it is time to start preparing. Whether you need decor for your home or your entire family needs costumes, Target has you covered. Right now, you can save $5 off of online orders of $30 or more, or $10 off of orders of $50 or more on Halloween decor and costumes. You’re going to buy all of this stuff for Halloween anyway, why not save $10?

