#1: $265 Nintendo Switch

If you haven’t gotten yourself a Nintendo Switch deal yet, MassGenie (a group-buying site similar to MassDrop) has them marked down to $265, which is about as low as we’ve ever seen them go.

The site has offered Switch deals in the past, and it seems that buyers had positive experiences.

#2: Big, Cheap TVs

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, here’s as good a deal as you’ll see.



This 75" RCA is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug in a 4K-compatible streaming dongle for the same effect, and at just $900 (including the mandatory $50 freight shipping charge), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Don’t need to go quite that big? The 55" version of the same set is down to $260, and a 65" RCA is also down to $420.

#3: Zippo Hand Warmer

Winter is coming, but you can be prepared with these Zippo hand warmers. Unlike those disposable chemical hand warmers, Zippos lasts for either six or 12 hours depending on the model, and can be re-used by filling it with a small amount of lighter fluid. Plus, they just look really cool.



#4: New TRTL Pillow

TRTL took a stale concept, the travel pillow, and completely reinvented it with the original TRTL, a unique neck wrap with interior ribs on one side to support the weight of your head. Thousands of our readers bought the thing, and now, the company’s back with a new and improved version.



The TRTL Pillow Plus is clearly a sibling of the original TRTL, just a stronger, smarter, better looking, and more successful sibling. Everything about it has been improved - the fabric is softer and more breathable, additional padding makes the structured ribs more comfortable, and dual velcro clasps make it less likely to slip off while you’re asleep.

But the biggest change is a brand new, and completely unique, adjustable height mechanism. Seriously, I’ve never seen anything even close to this in a travel pillow. Just twist the knobs on the side to increase or decrease the height of the ribs to find your ideal fit. That makes it great for sharing with a partner of a different height, or you can adjust on the fly if you want to switch between tilting your head to the side or letting it fall forward. I’m completely comfortable calling it the best travel pillow I’ve ever used, and it’s not particularly close.

The TRTL Pillow Plus just launched on Kickstarter, with early bird pricing available, as well as bundles with extra TRTL-branded travel accessories. The first batch should ship out before the end of the year, but most of you are probably looking at early 2019.

#5: Heated Shirt

What if your clothes could do more during the winter than just keeping body hit in. What if they actually generated heat of their own? That’s the promise of Flare, a new smart shirt from Blanc.



Flare is a stretchy, long sleeved shirt/pullover with three integrated carbon fiber heating pads - one on your belly, and two on your back. A zippered pocket features a USB port to power them; just plug in a USB power bank (one is included), and hold down the power button on the bottom of the shirt to fire it up.

About those heating pads. You can definitely tell that there’s something sewn into the fabric, but they’re remarkably thin and flexible. Wearing Flare is like wearing a shirt, not like wearing a tech product. You can even throw it in the washing machine like the rest of your clothes, as long as you take out the power bank first. You are encouraged to air dry it, however.

Unfortunately, Flare won’t be out until the end of the winter, but you still stand to save by preordering it on Kickstarter.

#6: Superfood

Organifi’s superfood powders are awfully popular (especially their Green Juice formula), and you can get a 30 serving tub for about $20 less than usual, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box. Mix them into a glass of water, or use the included recipe ideas to mix them into meals. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#7: Hawaii Vacation

Simply put, Hawaii is the freakin’ best. And it’s cheaper than you might expect with this vacation package from Apple Vacations, in partnership with Travelzoo. The cheapest deal starts at $869 with a five-night stay at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort with airfare out of Seattle.



Prices vary by date and departure airport, but start at just $869 and include roundtrip airfare and your hotel stay. With some patience and flexibility with the dates there’s a strong deal out of most major airports. And while Waikiki is a good place to stay close to the action, it’s worth remembering that you’re just a 20-minute car ride away from bigger and better beaches.

#8: Modem

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $50. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.



#9: RAVPower Battery Pack

You probably already have a pocket-sized battery pack that you can take with you anywhere, but it’s also worth owning a massive one for long plane rides, camping trips, and extended power outages. This one from RAVPower has 26,800mAh of power, enough for nearly six iPhone X charges, and it’s just $36 today with promo code 2HNSLWQX.



#10: thermoWorks Trivet

ThermoWorks is best known for its industry-leading kitchen thermometers, but did you know they also make silicone trivets? They’re dishwasher safe, can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees, and can double as makeshift pot holders. Normally priced at $6, they’re marked down to under $4 today. There is $4 flat rate shipping through, so maybe buy several.