The 10 Best Deals of October 29, 2019

#1: JACH’s

Fall Sitewide Flash Sale FLASH60 Photo : Jachs

If you’re trying to get ready for the impending cold weather, you’ll want to shop the Fall Sitewide Flash Sale at Jachs. When you use promo code FLASH60, you can save on a wide variety of favorite styles at Jachs.



Ultra Soft Sueded Cotton Tees are down to $11, while a Heavyweight Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket is $90 off during this flash sale. You can save on everything sitewide now through midnight on October 31st.

#2: BUY THREE GET ONE FREE

Buy 3, Get One Free Video Games Screenshot : Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s offering a buy-three-get-one-free offer on video games. Here’s what they’re saying, “Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the ‘Add to Basket’. When you’re done shopping, click the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.” So, um, I see an “Add to Cart” button, but whatever.



It’s a solid deal especially considering there are a lot of recently released titles here, including The Outer Worlds. Unfortunately, it would not let me buy three copies of Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.

#3: Dr. Bronner’s Soap

Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a new soap, you’re going to want to get Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set while it’s back on sale for $22 on Amazon. It is a cult-favorite, and this sampler is cheaper than ever before on Amazon. You can find your preferred scent from this sampler, as it includes almond, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, and the famously tingly peppermint.



Zach Custer from The Inventory had to say about Dr. Bronner’s:

Dr. Bronner’s is now my default for a handful of cleaning needs, and a trusted fail safe when another bottle runs dry. Dr. Bronner’s hasn’t replaced all my cleaning supplies, but it’s definitely reduced the excess. And since it’s all natural, I don’t have to think twice about using it, it’s basically always safe. Just remember to Dilute! Dilute! Ok!



#4: SOUND BAR

Yamaha YAS-207BL Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.



If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $170, the biggest discount we’ve ever seen from its usual $230. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Yamaha YAS-207BL will only stick around for the day, or until sold out.

#5: FLASHLIGHT

With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, an extended rechargeable battery that lasts up to 13 hours on the medium setting, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $28, down from the usual $36, with promo code KINJALITE.



If you don’t need that sort of military grade brightness, you can also get a 2-pack of the 400 lumen LC40 flashlight for $18, with the same KINJALITE promo code. Just note that they run off of AAA batteries, rather than a built-in rechargeable.

To give you a little context about the brightness here, your smartphone’s flashlight probably puts out about 40-60 lumens. Again, these have 900 and 400, respectively. Don’t look directly at them.

#6: SWEATER STONE

The Laundress - Sweater Stone Photo : Amazon

Made from natural volcanic rock, The Laundress’s Sweater Stone is sort of like an all-natural lint roller than can de-pill a sweater. Just lightly brush it along the fabric, and the tiny holes in the rock will collect any stray pills and threads.



And unlike a lint roller, the Sweater Stone can last for up to 10 years of use. Not a bad ROI for $14.

#7: Squatty Potty

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $17 today, from its usual $25. That deal is on the higher 9" model, but you can get a 7" version for $20 as well after clipping the $5 coupon.



Advertisement

You've Been Pooping All Wrong You're supposed to squat when you poop. Did you hear me? Squatting. While pooping. Is the way to do

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

#8: CHEF’S KNIFE

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at to boot.



Now, you can get the blade for $70 with promo code KYOKULUP plus a 10% clippable coupon on the product page. If you’re still hacking away at onions with the dull, chipped knife you bought back in college, this will completely change the way you cook. And since sharp knives are less prone to slipping, it’ll be safer to use too. You don’t want to cut your finger off, do you? No? Buy this knife.

#9: Frye Flash Event

Frye Flash Event Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Fall weather has arrived, and cooler temperatures call for footwear that covers as much of your leg as possible. Luckily, HauteLook is here for your calves’ warmth with a major Frye Flash Event. Women’s shoes—including those classic Frye boots—are on sale. Rest assured, these items can all stand up to winter weather, but they won’t stick around long, so shop soon.



#10: PUMA

Now’s the perfect time of year to catch up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on orders $35 or more. Thus, trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code SPOOK30 and stock up for a new season now.

