We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 Google router

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Amazon and Walmart are marking down the system to just $250, within $1 of the best price they’ve ever listed.



#2 External hard drive

If your external storage needs extend beyond a handful of photos and a modest music collection, this 8TB external drive should have enough space for just about anyone. And at $139, it’s also never been cheaper.



#3 vitamix

If you use your blender twice a year to make margaritas, this deal isn’t for you. If you mix smoothies and blend soups multiple times per week though, it might be worth investing in a powerful Vitamix, and this refurbished model is down to $300 on Amazon today, or $200 less than buying it new.

The Vitamix Ascent has the powerful motor and clean design you’d expect from a Vitamix, plus wireless connectivity that allows it to detect what kind of jar you’re using, and connect to an app that can enable 17 different blending programs for over 500 recipes. Even if you never use the smart features though, it’s still a really, really good blender, and it even comes with a five year warranty.

#4 morphe cosmetics

Eyeshadow palettes are pretty much always a worthwhile buy—who wants to mess around with individual eyeshadows anyway?—but this Morphe blowout is a particularly rare find. The Morphe Cosmetics 35-Color Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette (35OM) is currently up for grabs on Groupon for $19. (The palette normally goes for $24.) And not only are you getting a plethora of shadow options, but you’ll get a ton of use out of each and every one of them. All the shades are ultra wearable warm-toned neutrals in either a matte or shimmer finish, perfect for every day makeup artistry.

And that’s not all: Groupon is also offering up six other palettes, including the more glittery Fall Into Frost Eyeshadow Palette (35F) and the aubergine-themed Plum Eyeshadow Palette (35P), both of which have strong potential as this year’s holiday party go-tos.

#5 surround sound system

Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bars changed the game by bringing surround sound to people who didn’t want to buy a receiver or run a ton of wires around their living room, and now, you can get your own setup for just $148.



That includes a 32" sound bar with your three front channels, a wireless subwoofer that you put in the back of the room, and two wired satellite speakers that plug into the subwoofer, and serve as your rear channels. I’ve had a very similar setup from Vizio for years, and absolutely love that I can just plug it straight into my TV, with no fuss.

#6 Rice cooker

If you cook rice regularly, a great rice cooker will save you so much time and stress over the years. This top of the line Zojirushi model is down to the best price we’ve ever seen, and includes an induction heating pressure system, which cooks rice more evenly than traditional methods.



You may be thinking that $339 is a big chunk of change to spend on a rice cooker, and it is. But, when you learn more about how this machine uses fuzzy logic to cook your rice precisely and perfectly every time, it makes more sense.



“Fuzzy logic” is a way of describing situations that cannot be described in absolutes: yes or no, true or false, white rice or brown. Fuzzy logic is used in automated technology that must sense and adjust for various factors, like mixing cement (depends on humidity) and changing traffic lights (depends on traffic). In rice cookers, fuzzy logic can take into account the type of grain, its age and hardness and its desired consistency. Frequent rice cooks who work with a variety of grains and have room on the countertop will not be disappointed by the performance of these machines.

This larger model can cook up to 1.8 liters of rice at a time and has killer reviews, so treat yourself before the price goes back up.

#7 fossil

If you’re looking to up your watch look, you can do it on the cheap with Fossil’s semi-annual sale, happening now. Over 1,000 watches, hand bags, belts, wallets, and other accessories are loaded up in Fossil’s sale section, and you can get them all for an extra 20% off at checkout with promo code BOO20. So what are you waiting for?

#8 tide

You can’t keep buying new pairs of socks and underwear forever; at some point, we all have to buckle down and do our laundry. Make the process slightly less painful by taking advantage of this detergent deal: Amazon is offering a $3 coupon on 100 oz bottles of Tide today. At just $9 after the coupon (that’s about $.14 per load), now’s as good a time as ever to clean up.



#9 Adidas

Adidas has been going all in on the discounts this month. But while their previous promo was limited to running shoes only, today’s sale is a sitewide ordeal. Sprint to take advantage of 20% off everything online, from shoes to shirts to sweats, with code OCTSALE.



#10 LED Strip lights

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and you can save on two different lengths today.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, these Minger strips include app control and a built-in microphone that allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed a similar strip—without the app support—above my kitchen cabinets (pictured here), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.