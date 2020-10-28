The 10 Best Deals of October 28, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 28, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Pretend you’re in a Nancy Meyers film with Le Creuset k itchenware. Find your inner Zen with the Levo II herbal infuser. And emerge from this pandemic cleansed, toned, and moisturized with Ole Henriksen’s Balance It All s et.

#1: EiGht sleep pod pro Cover



Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover KINJA175 Image : Eight Sleep

For a short time, you can grab an Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover for $1359+. Here’s the deets from one of our wonderful writers, Chaya:



Ranging from $1,445 to $1,745 depending on the size of your bed (or $175 off using our exclusive promo code KINJA175), the Pod Pro Cover from popular mattress brand Eight Sleep turns ANY mattress into a five-star sleeping experience. In short, Eight Sleep took the very best technology from their mattress and turned it into what is essentially a cover that transforms any bed into a smart bed. The encasement is placed on top of your current mattress and appends bed cooling and heating technology, a virtually silent vibration alarm system, sleep tracking, and a whole lot more. The cover is a two-part system: the encasement, which retrofits your mattress for a “PerfectFit TM” and the Active Grid cover, which adheres securely to the encasement to make your new smart bed manageable by app. A water hose and small hub connected to the Active Grid make the whole thing possible so that you can keep the rest of the bedding you’ve already got—no unnecessary spending or excess waste required.

G/O Media may get a commission Eight Sleep Pod Cover $1359 Use the promo code KINJA175

Grab it before it’s gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#2: lG cx 55" OLED TV

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its all-time low price of $1,397 on Amazon and at BuyDig, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX 55" on Twitter. Buy it now and prepare yourself properly for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: Le creuset kitchenware



30% off Le Creuset Kitchenware Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#4: Levo herbal infuser



Levo II LEVO20 Image : Levo

If you’ve felt the stress of the pandemic sinking in, or you’ve found cannabis to be a good treatment for your ailments, it’s worth considering switching to edibles and oils. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so we should be taking care of our lungs. Edibles are a great alternative to smoking that can still get THC and CBD into your system without the concerns smoking and vaping bring. They might be in short supply, though, depending on your dispensary. If you can’t get your hand on your favorite gummies, or you’d like to start experimenting with making your own after-work treats, Levo is offering 20% off its products using the promo code LEVO20. I reviewed the Levo II several months back, and its ease of use makes it easy to get your flower-infused into oils for use in baking, candy, or even making infused butter.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#5: Speks magnet toys



20% off Speks SPOOKYSPEKS Gif : Speks

For longer than I’ve been employed here at Kinja Deals, Speks have been a smash-hit with our readers, and it’s not hard to see why. Available in single- and multi-toned colorways, the toys are comprised of either 512 or 1,000 tiny earth magnets perfect for those times you’re tempted to bite your nails or take up smoking again. Which, in the midst of a strenuous pandemic, is most of the time for me. As someone who’s tried Speks for myself, I can attest to the satisfaction of playing with them at your desk during those times when writer’s block kicks in and it’s not 2017 enough to own a fidget spinner.



Unlike other fidget toys, Speks allow you to tap into your creative side. On the company’s Instagram, for example, you’ll find a thorough demonstration on how to make your very own jack-o’-lantern out of Speks—a seasonally appropriate activity that takes way less space and effort (not to mention clean-up) than, say, carving an actual pumpkin. Add this adorbs trinket on your work-from-home setup and get a late start to your Halloween decorations while Speks are 20% off using the promo code SPOOKYSPEKS. Before long, you’ll be mashing, smashing, and building away in lieu of swearing at your computer screen when your boss starts getting on your nerves.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Speks Buy for $20 from Speks Use the promo code SPOOKYSPEKS

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#6: Nintendo switch games



So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale. Not so right now, luckily. Best Buy has a bunch of big bargains right now, and at least as of this writing, games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Splatoon 2 are all down to $40. Super Mario Party, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Splatoon 2, specifically, are available for the same price on Amazon.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: caphalon 2-liter blender



Caphalon Active Sense 2 Liter Blender Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been in the market for a heavy-duty blender, look no further than the Caphalon Active Sense 2 Blender, only $100 because of a price drop. With five settings ranging from smoothies to salsa, you’ll be able to have the power of 1200 watts of power at your fingertips. It even comes with an added smoothie cup to make sure you get your daily dose of fruit and whey protein. Grab it before it’s gone.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: ole henriksen balance it all set



Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is the only system I swear by to keep my fairly oily forehead in check. If you like me have a T-zone that runneth over you have to put up barriers and this Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set is the protection we need. Anytime this goes on sale I snatch it up. It’s 30% off right now and is worth every penny.

Cleanse, tone, and moisturize. These steps help get all skin types in order but if you’re someone with a few issues top quality products are needed. This set from Ole Henriksen really does help your face find its balance again. The cleanser deep cleans pores and has a great lather to it because it contains green tea. The toner removes the extra oil and grim, which is our goal here. I really only need this on my forehead but somedays a swipe all around really does that trick. Refining those pores is key. The hydrator is the perfect final step as it’s super lightweight and gives just the right amount of moisture to replenish the face. If you wear foundation it blends extremely well with your chosen brand. Each of these has a refreshing feeling as well as a soothing eucalyptus/peppermint scent. This is a clean beauty item and is a best seller for a reason. It works.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: hasbro board games



30% off Select Hasbro Games Graphic : Sheilah Villari

For the rest of the day take 30% off select Hasbro Games and spice up your next game night. As it looks like we will be back indoors more soon and things are shutting down early in my neighborhood again so small game gatherings have begun to pop up. This Hasbro deal today has several old favorites, twists on classics, and even a retro version or two for the best night in.

I’m extremely intrigued by the Chilling Aventures of Sabrina version of Clue. As they just announced season 4 will drop on New Year’s Eve this would be a nice addition to your party. Old favorites like Operation and Mouse Trap are in this sale and honestly what could be a better combo than a night of wine and digging around in Cavity Sam. I was pleasantly surprised to see Tiger Electronics handheld games in the mix. Boy did I love all the Disney ones I had as a kid so the X-Men one made me pretty nostalgic. This is a great gift for a pal who loves retro gaming. There are 45 games to pick from so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect fit for your home for a night of good clean fun.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: playstation plus



PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership XBOXFINALE Image : PlayStation

Greatness may be awaiting the PS5 launch targeting late 2020, but you can get a head start on your PlayStation Plus subscription renewal (still required for online multiplayer and monthly freebies) at Eneba. $28 nets a whole year using the promo code XBOXFINALE, over half the price you’d otherwise spend on Amazon. Simply redeem the code at checkout and you’re set for 365 days.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.