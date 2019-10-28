The 10 Best Deals of October 28, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: COLE HAAN

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to women’s coats, men’s outerwear, and women’s accessories. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



#2: CONTROL

Control is one of the best (and certainly one of the creepiest) games of the year, and you can grab a copy on PS4 or Xbox One for an all-time low $34 right now, after applying the $11.25 coupon on the page.



The latest from the folks behind Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break, Control features the excellent writing and world building that you’d expect, paired with unique physics and some seriously creative fighting mechanics.

#3: POWERBEATS PRO

We haven’t seen many deals yet on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones, but for a limited time, Walmart is taking $50 off all four available colors.



If you want a solid pair of great-sounding headphones with the ease of AirPods, these are the ones to get.

With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

#4: MENLO CLub

If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And today only, you can get $30 off your first order, plus a Kinja Deals-exclusive bundle consisting of a jacket, a t-shirt (or hoodie) and one accessory (socks or sunglasses). To get the deal, you’ll need to use promo code KINJABUNDLE at checkout.



Note: The promo code field may already have something else populated, so just replace it with KINJABUNDLE and press enter to apply the code.

When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.



You can cancel whenever you want, so there’s no risk. Just remember to use code KINJABUNDLE at checkout to get the deal.

#5: INDOCHINO

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



You can grab any of these suits for just $299 with promo code KINJA19. Or, if you want your suit to blend in some ultra-premium fabrics like cashmere or ultra-soft super 150s wool, you can get any of these eight Luxury Collection suits for $399 with the same code.

Whatever suit you buy, all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

#6: CABLES

MicroUSB is the cockroach of the tech world: it’ll never truly die. Even now, as we round the corner into a new decade, a depressing number of electronics still use the archaic plug instead of a modern USB-C connector.



So what can you, the average consumer, do to make this frustratingly slow transition suck a little bit less? Buy two of these 2-in-1 cables for under $8, that’s what. The Cable Matters microUSB cables include USB-C tips on the end that you can attach when needed, and while they won’t support USB-C PD fast charging, they’ll let you charge just about every device not made by Apple.

#7: INSTANT POT

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Amazon’s dropping the price of an Instant Pot Ultra to a low $100. This is $80 off its regular price and the absolute lowest price it’s ever been. This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home and can act as a rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, and a whole lot more.



There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming feast prep go by quickly, and with terrific results.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Instant Pot Ultra will only stick around for the day, or until sold out. For what it’s worth, this is likely the last chance you’ll have to get a proper discount before Thanksgiving/Black Friday. So act fast.

#8: Kiehl’s

Cult-favorite Kiehl’s products rarely go on sale, but for today only, you can take 20% off your entire order from the skincare brand with promo code FESTIVE. Not to mention, orders over $120 will receive a free 10-piece gift. Need help deciding what to get? We love their Magic Elixer Scalp Treatment, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Age Defender Eye Repair, and Original Musk Eau De Toilette, just to name a few of our favorites. Just be sure to buy soon; this deal ends today.



#9: Astorflex Boot

Astorflex’s Greenflex chukka boots are the perfect mix of sharp looks and instant comfort, owing to their memory foam footbeds and soft European leather that “is processed slowly for 30 days in a mixture of water, oak bark, and powdered mimosa, then softened in barrels with animal fats and aniline dyes.” If that sounds fancy, it’s because it is.



For the amount of work put in and the quality of materials you’re getting, the Greenflexes are a pretty great value at $150+, but for a limited time, Huckberry’s taking up to 25% off. We wrote more about the shoes here, if you want to learn more before strolling over to Huckberry to order a pair. This sale is for 48 hours only, so don’t sleep on this deal because it will be gone by the 29th.

#10: SONICare

Philips Sonicare Essence+ Photo : Amazon

Philips’ entry-level Sonicare Essence electric toothbrush has long been a reader favorite, and now Amazon’s running the best deal we’ve seen in months on the sequel, the Essence+.



The big improvement here is the brush head: Rather than the screw-on E-series heads (which have a tendency to collect sludge along the seam), the Essence+ uses standard Sonicare snap-on heads. The upshot is that you get a lot more choices: Philips sells seven different options for different budgets and brushing styles.