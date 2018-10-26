Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 humidifier

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dry winter air is knocking at the door, but you can fight back with this highly rated Levoit humidifier, on sale for an all-time low $67, today only.



The humidifier’s 6L tank can run for up to 36 hours before refilling, depending on the humidity level you desire, an an easy-to-read display lets you know how humid your surroundings already are. It even has both warm and cool mist modes; warm for faster humidifying in the winter, and cool for use in air conditioned rooms during the summer.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so don’t let the special pricing run dry.

#2 stream deck mini

Photo: Amazon

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is down to an all-time low $79 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

#3 travel mug

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, but the similar SnapSeal Byron is marked down to just $7 today on Amazon, after you clip the $2 coupon.



When we post deals on these mugs, it’s usually the West Loop model, but the Byron’s a little bit different. Unlike the West Loop, the Byron’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. The Byron also includes a rubberized non-slip sleeve, which is a nice touch, especially at these prices.

#4 banila co

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Korean beauty brand Banila Co. launched its cult favorite products on Amazon earlier this year, but now is probably the ideal time to take the plunge into this expertly skin-priming line: A few of its most beloved products are up to 22% off today.



Most notably up for grabs is the Sherbet Cleansing Balm Clean It Zero, an oil-based cleanser known for its silky smooth texture that melts away makeup, dirt or any other residue with the greatest of ease—and without over-drying. It’s formulated with all-natural, sensitive skin-safe acerola, rooibos, bamboo, Angelica extracts, plus vitamins C and E for an extra luminous appearance. The cleansing balm is technically step 1 in the two-step cleaning doctrine breached by true K-beauty enthusiasts; this one is meant to be followed with a traditional lathering, water-based cleanser. At just $15 for one delightfully pink tub, your newly squeaky clean pores (and your future shelfies) are in for a major upgrade.

#5 thermapen

Graphic: ThermoWorks

When it comes to measuring food temperature, ThermoWorks, and specifically its Thermapen, has the market pegged. The Classic model has a rare discount down to $59 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen, so grab one for yourself, and a few more as holiday gifts.

There is a newer model of this available, which includes a rotating, backlit display, longer battery life, and better water resistance, but the actual nuts-and-bolts temperature measurement is exactly the same.

#6 micro sd card

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you really need to max out the storage on your Switch, GoPro, or tablet, this massive 400GB microSD card is down to $100 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve ever seen. You’re still paying a premium per-gigabyte price compared to smaller cards, which is typical for bleeding edge flash storage tech. But if you own a lot of Switch games, or capture a lot of 4K footage, it might be worth it.



#7 travelpro

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Travelpro makes some of the best value luggage around (including some reader favorites), and you can prep for the holidays with a two-piece hardside spinner set for just $90. That includes a 20" carry-on, plus a 28" checked bag. They don’t have any fancy features like built-in batteries, but Travelpro stuff is well made, and it comes with a 10 year warranty.

#8 USB Microphone

Photo: Amazon

It won’t turn you into the next Sarah Koenig or David Roth, but this highly rated Samson USB microphone will at least make your voice sound good accurate when you record a podcast, stream on Twitch, or Skype your grandma. It usually costs $55-$70, but right now, you can get it for $49.



#9 dash cam/rear view camera

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to buy a new car to get a life-changing backup camera, you just need $60 (with promo code CJBRVBPM), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.

Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.

#10 bread maker

Image: Amazon

Here’s a deal that’s risen to the top of our wishlists today: This Hamilton Beach Bread Maker is a fully-baked steal on Amazon today at just $48. That’s not much dough, if you ask me, considering it retails elsewhere for $70.

Seriously, though, this carb-producing machine can manifest either 1.5- or 2-pound loaves, and offers three crust settings. Not to mention, the pan is dishwasher safe, and there are 12 cook settings, even one for the gluten-free set. And please, consider taking advantage of the delay timer to ensure you wake up to the smell of your own personal bakery each morning. Trust me, you knead this.