The 10 Best Deals of October 25, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals

#1: NINTENDO SWITCH

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch, this the one of the best we’ve seen yet. Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330 (!!). Here’s what you’ll get:



the brand new Nintendo Switch

a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Ematic USB-C Dongle with HDMI, USB and card reader, or Power A Carrying Case



You’re basically getting $52 off a game bundle plus an accessory that you were going to buy anyway. This is an awesome deal, and one that’s unlikely to stay in stock for long.

#2: VIZIO TV

Vizio 55" M-Series QLED 4K TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

Samsung may have popularized quantum dot (QLED) TVs with some of the best color reproduction in the industry, but it’s Vizio that seems poised to take the tech to the masses thanks to its lower price points.



This QLED 55" TV is marked down to an all-time low $398 right now, and includes 10 local dimming zones for blacker blacks, Dolby Vision HDR, and even Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support, no Apple TV required. That’s a very rare feature, especially at this price.

#3: WAYFAIR

Semi-Annual Kitchen Event Image : Wayfair

This Wayfair sale has everything but the kitchen sink—oh wait, it has that too! The Semi-Annual Kitchen Event means deals on all things kitchens, cookware, appliances, tools, dishware, etc. All of it is up to 70% off, so eat up all these delicious discounts while you can.



#4: IPAD

Apple iPad (2018) 128GB Photo : Gizmodo

Apple released a new entry level iPad last month, and while it does have a slightly larger screen and a smart connector that the previous model lacked, it’s otherwise the exact same tablet with the same internals.



So instead of paying $429 for the 128GB version of the new one, get last year’s 9.7" model with the same amount of storage for $299. That’s just being prudent.

#5: REI

It’s that time of year. Time for snow sports, of course! And REI is ensuring you’re prepared to hit the slopes with a blizzard of snow-centric deals at their Ready, Set, Snow Event. Right now, you can take 50% off all ski and board shop services; 20% off one class, day tour or event (with code SNOW4DAYS19); 25% off waxing & tuning products; and much more. So shop now, before all the savings melt away.



#6: CABLE TIES

If you hate seeing a mess of cables behind your desk or home theater, a cheap pack of Velcro-style cable ties might have the best ROI of any product...ever? This pack of 50 from AmazonBasics is on sale for just $5, and will consolidate your rat king of cables into a single, manageable mega-cable.



These aren’t just strips of Velcro either. The loop design means you can easily tighten or loosen them as needed without fully removing them, so the next time you buy a new game console, you can add its power cable to your bundle without having to redo all of your hard work. They’re amazing. They make you feel good about organizing things. They probably saved my marriage. Buy them.

#7: J.CREW

35% Off Full-Price Apparel Graphic : Chelsea Stone

J.Crew has a bunch of new arrivals for fall, and today, you can pick up any of them for less. Right now, the retailer is taking 35% off all full-price apparel with promo code WEARNOW. If there were ever a time to stock up on classic, wardrobe-making styles for men, women, kids, it would be right freaking now.



#8: LEGO CALENDAR

LEGO City Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

While it’s not as popular as LEGO’s licensed Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent calendars, the LEGO City calendar features a ton of great minifigs and tiny builds that you can add to your freeform LEGO creations. At $20, it’s cheaper than ever before, and a full $10 less than its launch price.



#9: CLARISONIC BRUSH

Clarisonic Mia Smart Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $135 in any color—the lowest price we’ve seen. The brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

10: ECHO DOT

Amazon Echo Dot + 1 Month Amazon Music Unlimited Screenshot : Amazon

It’s not uncommon for Amazon to throw in free Echo Dots with certain purchases. It’s just that most of the time, those purchases cost more than <checks notes> nine dollars.



If you pay for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited right now ($8 for Prime customers, $10 for non-Prime), Amazon’s tossing in Echo Dots for just $1 extra, for a limited time. Just remember to cancel the Music Unlimited subscription before the month is up, if you don’t want to keep it.