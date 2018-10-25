Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 Red Dead Redemption 2

Screenshot: Kotaku

Amazon never ran a Prime preorder promotion for Red Dead Redemption 2, but if you have an Xbox One and still want to save, MassGenie is marking it down to $48 right now. You won’t get it on release day, but they should ship out tomorrow.

#2 Samsung gear 360

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those cool 360 videos you’ve seen on YouTube, or even in a VR headset? All you need to make your own is the Samsung Gear 360, and the 2017 4K version can be yours for an all-time low $85 today on Amazon.



Even if you don’t have access to like, a helicopter or speed boat to capture truly jaw-dropping video, you could easily plop this thing into the middle of a party or get-together, and relive the whole thing in 360 degrees later. I wish I’d had one for my wedding.

Here’s a sample of what you can capture from the Gear 360. On desktop (Chrome only), you should be able to click and drag around, and on mobile, your phone’s accelerometer should be able to rotate the video within the YouTube app.

#3 Sunglasses

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you don’t need some shades. Today at MassDrop, you can grab a pair of polarized Carreras for just $42, compared to $80-$100 elsewhere around the web. Or, if you’re more of an Oakley person, these ruby-tinted aviators are down to $70 (from $100+) at Daily Steals with promo code KINJAOAK.



#4 air fryer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fact: Fried food is good. Fact, part two: Fried food is generally not good for you. But if you just can’t kick the craving for a crisp french fry, give this $60 FrenchMay Touch Control Air Fryer, available on Amazon, a go. The contraption works by cooking your food with rapidly circulating hot air, as opposed to oil, and this specific, dishwasher-safe model features seven presets so you can quickly air fry up anything from a steak to a cake.



#5 Marmot

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up to go outside outside for less. Right now, they’re is taking an extra 25% off sitewide during the company’s Friends & Family sale. Just use promo code FRIENDS, then start planning your fall outdoor excursions while you wait for the gear to arrive.

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip and Minimalist were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats.

#6 grooming kit

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nailing that grooming routine can be a challenge for anyone, but this You Dirty Dog Men’s Premium Grooming Set takes all the guesswork out of the process. The kit includes a sleek navy dopp kit, in which you’ll store your new face wash, shave cream, aftershave, and a comb, plus some very helpful operating instruction for the truly clueless. The best part: The whole shebang will only set you back $20, but the convenience of the thing is basically priceless.

#7 screen mount

Graphic: Shep McAllister

North Bayou seemingly came out of nowhere this year to offer a bunch of highly rated monitor and TV mounts at absurdly low prices, and today, they have their first ever Amazon Gold Box sale.



Everything in the sale is under $40, including single and dual arm monitor mounts, a TV mount that can hold up to a 70" TV, and more. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#8 dyson

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal Complete are down to $230 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, and seven (!!) hose tools to clean everything from your mattress to your stairs to the tops of your ceiling blade fans. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get yours before they’re all sucked up.

Alternatively, you could take advantage of eBay’s 10% sitewide sale to get the vacuum from Overstock for $5 less, with promo code PICKUPTEN. The catch is that shipping will take longer.

#9 duffle bag

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A big-ass duffel bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get one for $19 today in the color of your choice. Just be sure to use promo code 7YCOEOH9 at checkout.

Or, grab a more reasonably sized 60L bag for a few cents less with the code Q98HLP4B.

#10 slippers

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This is enough to put a spring in anyone’s step. ThinkGeek is taking 30% off all slippers with promo code BEATFEET, just in time for Halloween festivities — though you certainly don’t need a holiday to enjoy this wide range of slipper themes. Encase your feet in anything from plush astronaut boots to zombie heads to a pair of light-up anglerfish, and bask in all the wacky comfort year round.

