The 10 Best Deals of October 24, 2019

#1 simplisafe

SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box features an awesome deal on a SimpliSafe Home Security System. Normally selling for about $250, this bundle includes the base, a keypad, an entry sensor, motion sensor, Keyfob (which lets you arm and disarm the security system on-the-go,) yard sign, window security stickers and a month of free monitoring.



This SimpliSafe Security System promises that you won’t need to sign any contracts or use any tools to start using. Plus, it’ll work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which can be super convenient.

Just remember that this will only stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out. So lock this deal down before it disappears.

#2 kitchenaid

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment Graphic : Tercius Bufete

KitchenAid stand mixers are essential to every home, and right now you can pick up KitchenAid Stand Mixer Bundle for a low $260.



This particular mixer has a tilt-head design to make adding and mixing super easy, and it also comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl. These stand mixers typically sell for about $300, and this bundle throws in a food grinder attachment on top of the $40 discount.

Better still, these come in a bunch of different colors to match your kitchen’s decor. Choose from empire red, countour silver, matte white, onyx black and toffee delight (it’s a light copper.)



#3 anker usb-c to lightning

Anker USB-C to Lightning PowerLine II Cable Photo : Amazon

At this point, just about every Lightning cable you buy should be a USB-C version. Not only can both ends of the cable plug into their respective ports in either direction, they can also charge your iPhone faster. A lot faster. Like 50% in 30 minutes faster.



Anker was one of the first third party manufacturers to market with an Apple-certified USB-C to Lightning cable, and their PowerLine II version is also one of the most durable cables you can buy. And if you ever do manage to break it, it’s backed up by a lifetime warranty.

For a limited time, the 3' black version is marked down to $11 from the usual $17, no promo code required.

#4 75" tv

Sceptre 75" 4K TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

If size is the most important consideration in your hierarchy of new TV needs, Walmart’s running a pretty fantastic deal on a really big TV today.



While it does have a 4K panel and support for HDR10, it’s seemingly one of the few TVs you can buy today without built-in smart apps. But that being said, you can always plug a 4K-compatible streaming dongle into one of its four HDMI ports for the same effect. With most TVs seemingly settling on just three HDMI connections, I’ll take an extra one over built-in apps in a heartbeat.

So no, it’s not the best TV, or the smartest, or the one with the deepest blacks. But it’s jaw droppingly big, and one of the cheapest TVs of its size that we’ve ever seen at $750. 75 inches might not seem that much bigger than 65", but it actually represents a 33% increase in screen size. Compared to a 55" set, it’s nearly 86% larger! The Super Bowl party is going to be at your house, is what I’m saying.

#5 govee bias light

Govee TV Backlight 6.56ft RGB Strip Light Photo : Amazon

Look, I have a fairly fancy set of of LED strip lights set up behind my TV. I can control them with an app. They can glow in any color I want. They can even pulse along to music. And that’s all great!



But 99% of the time, they’re just set to glow blue, because I think it looks cool. I think I changed them to red for an hour for the Handmaid’s Tale premiere a few months back. But my point is, this fairly basic bias light is probably all you need behind your TV. It comes with a remote, it can glow in a few different colors, and it’s only $6 with promo code O7VTWQL5 plus a 10% coupon on the page.

#6 toilet paper

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare 24 Family Mega Rolls Graphic : Amazon

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare is one of our readers’ three favorite toilet papers, and Amazon is selling 24 Family Mega rolls for $18 today when you clip the 30% coupon and use Subscribe & Save. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout, and you can cancel the subscription after your first delivery. Your butt will thank you.



#7 jachs pullovers

Layering Pullovers Photo : Jachs

Don’t wait for the weather to become frigid before stocking up on cold-weather essentials. You can keep warm while wearing a Layering Pullover from Jachs. You can take your pick on style, as Jachs has reversible pullovers, sherpa-fleece pullovers, and plaid-fleece pullovers. You can snag one of these layers, starting out at $20, when you use promo code PLVR.



#8 meat claws

Char-Broil Stainless Steel Meat Claw Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you need to tear up some meat, you’re in luck. These Char-Broil Stainless Steel Meat Claws are only $3 on Amazon. You’re about to make some awesome pulled pork with ease when you get these.



#9 columbia

The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 60% off their original price with promo code OCTSAVE. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



#10 pizza stone

Honey-Can-Do Pizza Stone Graphic : Chelsea Stone

The way you make pizza isn’t set in stone. Or is it? If you’re a burgeoning chef with pizzeria aspirations, toss your dough at this 14" by 16" rectangular pizza stone, now on sale for $27. It will ensure that all your homemade crusts are the perfect ratio of crunchy to chewy, and eliminate a pizza’s greatest downfall: the soggy center. Get a slice of the action before this <chef’s kiss> delizioso deal is out of the oven.

