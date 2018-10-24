Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 SanDisk

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as having too much storage, so stock up on hard drives, flash drives, and SD cards of all types from today’s SanDisk Gold Box.



Advertisement

Just as a warning, I’d skip the 64GB Nintendo-branded microSD card, as it costs almost as much as 128GB cards these days. The Extreme microSD cards are faster than most with 160 MB/s read speeds, and while that could come in handy for 4K videography and the like, it won’t make much of a difference for your Nintendo Switch load times.

Elsewhere in the sale, you’ll find solid deals on external hard drives (including a 6TB G-Drive), SSDs, flash drives, and more. A few favorites are listed below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

#2 philips oneblade pro

Photo: Amazon

The Philips OneBlade is easily our top-selling shaving product ever, partially thanks to two I bought for myself, and whether you’re new to the OneBlade ecosystem, or just want to upgrade, the OneBlade Pro is cheaper than ever today.

Compared to the original OneBlade, which included three separate length combs, the Pro upgrades to a single comb with 14 different length settings, which justifies the price premium on its own, if you ask me. It also upgrades the battery to longer-lasting and faster-charging ithium-ion, and displays the remaining battery percentage on a screen. And like the original, it’s still waterproof, works both with and against the grain, and can be used without shaving cream. I tend to use mine in the shower, with no lubrication.

Advertisement

If you already own a OneBlade, here’s my advice. Move your current OneBlade into a toiletry bag for traveling so you never forget it on a trip, and then buy this to use at home. $60 is a full $20 less than usual, and an absolute steal.

#3 xbox game pass

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, that same $10 will get you three months of the service.

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass grants you access to newer releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.

#4 bean bag chair

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Big Joe “bean bag” is big enough to share, and it’s never been cheaper than it is right now. It probably won’t end up in your living room anytime soon, but it’s a killer addition to a game room/basement/man cave. And in terms of comfort and noise, forget what you think you know about bean bags: this one’s filled with soft and silent shredded memory foam.

#5 Eddie bauer

Image: Zach Custer ((Eddie Bauer)

Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off just about everything (with promo code SPECIAL) during the company’s Friends & Family sale, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all* 50% off.

Note: Excludes sleeping bags, tents, and non Eddie Bauer-brand products.

#6 anker

Photo: Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch or USB-C-powered laptop, a USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is a must. Anker just came out with a brand new one, and you can save $26 today with promo code POWERPD6.

Advertisement

First, the basics. It’s 19,000mAh, includes two PowerIQ USB charging ports, and a 27W USB-C port that can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, or a MacBook Pro a bit slower. And unlike most of Anker’s competitors’ batteries, it also includes a 30W USB-C PD wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery in 3.5 hours, and double as an extra wall charger for your other gadgets.

That’s all well and good, but the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid has one more trick up its sleeve, one we haven’t seen on any other battery pack: It doubles as a USB data transfer hub. Just switch it into hub mode, and those USB-A charging ports become data ports that can transfer data between your PC and any connected USB hard drives and flash drives. That makes it the most comically large USB-C dongle in the world, but even so, that’s a handy skill, and means you’ll have one less thing to pack when you travel.

#7 space heater

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hell yeah, everyone, it’s #SpaceHeaterSZN. This DeLonghi runs completely silent, but is powerful enough to warm up even large rooms. At $84, it’s about $11 less than usual, so you’ll have more money to spend on blankets, slippers, sweatpants, and everything else you need to ride out the winter.

#8 cuisinart

Graphic: Shep McAllister

High-quality cookware sets will set you back a pretty penny, but this copper Cuisinart one has a lot to offer at a good price. Available today on Amazon for $199, it’s $100 cheaper than what it goes for elsewhere.

Advertisement

This 8-piecer includes all the pot and pan fundamentals: a saucepan, a saute pan, a stock pot and two skillets. And while the interiors are stainless steal, the copper exterior does more than just look sharp on your stovetop — the material eliminates hotspots, while the Tri-Ply construction allows for optimal temperature control.

#9 flashlight

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Phone flashlights are fine for finding your way to the bathroom at night, but for any kind of outdoor use, you’ll want a “real” flashlight. Lucky you, several different kinds from Streamlight are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, starting at $16 for a 100 lumen “stylus” light, ranging up to $106 (down from $133) for a blindingly bright 800 lumen rechareable.



There are plenty of options between these two extremes, including a headlamp, and my personal favorite, a 500 lumen water resistant light for $36, so stumble your way over to Amazon before these deals burn out.

#10 retinol

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Retinol is basically a miracle compound that works wonders for your skin, and if you’re curious to try it out, you can save $2 ($1 from Subscribe & Save, and $1 from a clippable coupon) on this face and eye cream from Baebody. With 4.3 stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers, it comes highly rated. Now, you won’t have to steal from your girlfriend.

