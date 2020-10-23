The 10 Best Deals of October 23, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s October 23, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cure that backache from sitting in your old desk chair with Naipo Shiatsu Massage. Feel your inner child with a virtual trip to the Funko Loungefly Pixar Collection sale. Maybe even buy yourself a snazzy new Apple Watch Series 6.

If you’re still looking to snag some deals, take a look at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: 8-qt air fryer



Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Air Fryers are such a wild trend and just when I think it’s time has passed a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re in the hunt this Bella Pro Series model is $50 less today only at Best Buy.

This 8-quart touchscreen air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. The heat tech also makes sure you aren’t wasting energy as it preheats much fast than other fryers and convection ovens on the market. Although it might seem small it can handle almost seven pounds of food at a time, so if you’re thinking of making a large friend chicken the Bella Pro can take it. There’s auto-shutoff after an hour so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to program for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once get this appliance in your kitchen.

This item will ship for free.



This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: funko loungefly pixar Collection



30% off Funko Loungefly Pixar Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

These Funko/Loungefly collabs are some of the best and if you’re familiar with the companies you know these pieces are often limited edition and very expensive. For the rest of the day take 30% off this Pixar mini backpack and wallet set ($81).

As someone who has many items from Loungefly, I can tell you they are worth every penny. The quality is impeccable, the material is durable, and they are unique. This set is exclusive to Amazon as well so the fact that it’s on sale for $35 less is pretty awesome. This is the perfect addition to a bag collection if you are any Disney fan. You don’t have to purchase them together but it’s such a great deal. And it always looks sharp to have a matching bag and wallet you really should.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Naipo massager gold box



Naipo Shiatsu Massager Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $30 (down from $50!), you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs. The heat relaxes your muscles while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again. There’s only one day to jump on it as part of a bigger Gold Box sale at Amazon, so I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!



This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#4: ipad air 4th gen Silver



Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB Silver) Graphic : The Inventory

You can get the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $40 in savings, bringing your total down to $560 for the base 64GB model in silver. Early reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates.



It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz). But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. It also comes in five fun colors: Green, Silver Gold, Space Grey, and Sky Blue.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#5: minecraft Nintendo switch



I just bought Minecraft for my five-year-old nephew. Seeing his elated reaction from completing a simple dirt house is rekindling the fire in me that wants to frack the hell out of all the blocky 8-bit biomes I can find. Just keep those damned Endermen away from me! It’s one of the best games to pick up and get shit done in between your boring real life tasks, and with a Nintendo Switch copy down to $24, that can happen anytime, anyplace.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: Ghost paper notebooks



These Ghost Paper (not to be confused with ghost pepper) notebooks are really cool. They’re just like regular notebooks, but the paper features embossed lines and markings to help you stay within the lines and retain a clean look. The lines are almost invisible depending on the angle and lighting, so your words will look nice, neat, and straight. Today, you can save 20% on any of these notebooks with exclusive promo code KINJA20NOW.

That brings this 200-pager with a plastic spiral binder down to $13. If you want something a little more premium, this one has a faux level cover and binding with 96 pages, down to $20. New to the lineup is this dot-embossed spiral notebook—perfect for graphing and drawing, and also down to $13.

The line and dot engravings are so subtle that you won’t feel any weird pen and pencil jerkiness when writing over them. If you haven’t yet forsakened the art of writing by hand, pick one of these up and see if it can’t make you fall in love even more.



This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: 40% off kitchen aid dish rack



KitchenAid Dish Rack Image : Amazon

If you’re in need of a place to dry your pots, pans, and the rest of your dishes, you should check out this KitchenAid dish rack. It’s only $36, which is 43% off its original list price. What are you waiting for?



This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: JBL True wireless headphones



JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Headphones Graphic : The Inventory

Audiophiles rejoice, JBL True Wireless Headphones are $70, which is 30% off the list price. You’ll get bumping bass and four hours of audio playback, increasing to 12 once you charge the case they live in. What else is there to say? Hop on it before it’s gone.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#9: Logitech g533 wireless headset



Logitech G533 Wireless Headset Graphic : The Inventory

This wireless Logitech headset is nearly down to its lowest price ever. Amazon has it for just $1 more than the previous best at $66. Crashing all the way from a $150 MSRP (56% off), the Logitech G533 features 7.1 surround sound with DTS Headphone:X, they work up to 15 meters from the base, and they’ll last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

There’s a ton of padding for comfort in this sleek minimalist design, and with on-ear volume controls and flip-to-mute, there’s not a whole lot getting in your way during intense gaming sessions. WIth the Logitech app, you’ll be able to customize EQ levels and per-channel volume, perfect for amplifying the sounds of those Call of Duty foot soldiers running up behind you.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#10: APple watch series 6



It’s only been out a week since launch and we’re already seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon has some 40mm models down to $375, while the 44mm falls to $415, both about $20 off and shipping anywhere between 1-4 weeks out.

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs laps around the competition as far as technology is confirmed. It features everything you love about the Series 5 watch like an ECG heart rate sensor, and also adds new tricks like a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter, making it more ideal than ever for fitness buffs.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.