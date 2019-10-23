The 10 Best Deals of October 23, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 elgato

Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Are you ready to start streaming in glorious 4K? Pick up this discounted Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.



While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro to stream your gameplay in its full 4K (2160p60) glory.

This current price is about $120 less than usual, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

#2 vpn

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

#3 game stop

2 for $10 T-Shirt Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Wear your nerdom on your sleeve with this buy 2 for $10 t-shirts and Gamestop.

The Office, X-Men, Avengers, Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and Overwatch diehards can make off like the Deadlock Gang with this awesome sale. There’s A LOT to choose from here in a bunch of sizes. So start browsing... it’ll take a while.



#4 marvel advent calendar

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Happy fall, y’all! Do you know what that means? You can already buy Christmas products online. If you love all things Christmas, you’ll be happy to know you can order the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar today.



We’ve seen this calendar for between $32 and $20 on Amazon, so $20 at GameStop is a huge steal. The calendar includes 24 pocket Pops of all your favorite Marvel characters. This is a GameStop Deal of the Day, so don’t hesitate on buying this, as the price won’t last long.

#5 dog paw cleaner

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Image : Amazon

Dogs are great companions, but they are terrible at cleaning up after themselves. If your dog loves to run around in the mud and then immediately wants to play inside, we know your pain. You can get a Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner for $15 on Amazon. Keep it right by the back door or toss it in your bag or car when you take your dog for a walk, and you’ll hopefully never have to clean mud up off your floors again.



#6 puma

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the upcoming new season. Luckily, PUMA is having a Halloween Sale with 30% off over 100 items. This sale is full of athleisure and sneakers, so let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s scary ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.



#7 anker nebula cosmos

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Cosmos Max Photo : Anker

In a very short amount of time, Anker has upended and basically come to dominate the (cool but decidedly niche) portable projector market. It was only a matter of time, but the company is now turning its sights on legitimate, home theater-quality projectors, and preorders just opened.



The new Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Nebula Cosmos Max are fully featured projectors in every sense of the word, featuring sharper, brighter pictures than their portable siblings, while retaining features that made those smaller projectors so appealing, like built-in Android, excellent speakers, and support for screen mirroring.

The Cosmos 1080p spits out 900 ANSI lumens (for comparison, the Nebula Capsule II puts out a surprisingly good picture with 200) and a 1080p picture, while the Cosmos Max ups the brightness to 1500 ANSI lumens and the picture quality to 4K, while adding a couple more Dolby Digital Plus internal speakers. But both support HDR10, 100,000:1 contrast ratios, LED bulbs that are rated to last a whopping 30,000 hours, and built-in streaming service apps (in addition to a couple of HDMI ports) via Android 9.

But the most disruptive aspect of the Cosmos projectors are their price points. The 1080p model starts at just $429 for super earlybird backers on Kickstarter, and the 4K edition starts at $999, both of which drastically undercut the obvious competition. We briefly saw the Max model in action at Anker’s unveiling, and even in a room with a fair amount of ambient light, it looked terrific.

The Kickstarter is live now, and the projectors are expected to start shipping in March.

#8 umbrella

EEZ-Y Double Canopy Umbrella Graphic : Shep McAllister

You could buy a new pharmacy umbrella every time you get caught in the rain, and dispose of it 15 minutes later when it’s torn to shreds, but that’s no way to go through life.



At only $17 with promo code GIZMODOEZ15, the EEZ-Y umbrella can stand up to wind thanks to a vented canopy, should last a long time due to its nine carbon fiber ribs (most cheap umbrellas have 6-8 metal ones), and can even open and close with a single button press. It’s not even expensive! It’s about 2-3x what you’d spend on an emergency umbrella, and is, um, more than 2-3x better.

#9 berry belly fanny pack

Dad Bag Beer Belly Fanny Pack Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Look, do you need a dumb gift for a friend? I’m your girl with many suggestions. Get them the Dad Bag Beer Belly Fanny Pack for $9 on Amazon when you clip the 20% off coupon. It is stupid but funny, and for under $10, it is worth buying as a good gag gift.



#10 wellen crewneck

Wellen Hemp Crewneck Photo : Huckberry

Now that it is almost November, it seems like the Second Summer heatwaves are coming to an end. If the temps by you are finally cooling off, you can get a Wellen Hemp Crewneck for a little over $20 off at Huckberry. The crewneck is made with hemp (duh, based on the name) and sustainable materials that will make you feel good about your purchase.

