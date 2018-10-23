Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 EXTERNAL HARD DRIVE

Who couldn’t use an extra terabyte? This Seagate Expansion drive doesn’t require an extra power cord, and is down to an all-time low $45 on Amazon today. Plug it into your PS4, plug it into your Xbox, plug it into your parents’ computer that hasn’t been backed up since the Bush administration. Just plug it in somewhere, damn!



#2 Shark ninja

Shark Ninja produces an interesting mix of kitchen appliances and vacuum cleaners, and a bunch of their greatest hits are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The star of the show has to the the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional for $120. The non-professional model of this (which has a smaller dustbin) is our readers’ favorite affordable vacuum, and the actual guts of the vacuum can actually lift away from the wheeled base for easier maneuverability on stairs, in your car, and in tight spaces.

Elsewhere on the vacuum front, a Dyson-style cordless stick vac and a robotic vacuum are also on sale, for people who can’t stand cords and chores, respectively.

Moving into the kitchen, my favorite discount is the Ninja countertop blender. I own this thing, and its 1500W motor is no joke. It also has a variety of automatic blending programs that pulse and change speeds automatically, and even suction cups on the base to keep it steady on your counter. At $100, a whopping $60-$80 less than usual, it’s an absolute steal.

Ninja’s intelligent Auto-IQ coffee maker is also a great deal at $100. My mother in law owns a version of this, and it makes excellent iced coffee, among other drinks.

There’s also a smart slow cooker on sale, but that’s harder to recommend in the age of the Instant Pot.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#3 tumi

Headed home for the holidays? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and that big bag of gifts you’re planning to haul with you. Prep for your trek and impress your extended family when you roll up to your parents’ house with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, up to 40% off on Nordstrom Rack for the next two days.



If you’re in the market for something more compact, though, don’t forget: Tumi is the maker of one of our favorite toiletry bags, a few versions of which are included in the sale.

#4 Klipsch speakers

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair in either ebony or walnut for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJABGA. Just be sure you see Roberts LP as the seller.

#5 Adidas

If you wore out the treads of your running shoes when the weather was warmer, you can slip on a new pair today from Adidas for 30% off with promo code RUNNING. That code should work on over 60 pairs listed on this page, including both serious running shoes as well as shoes that look more like casual sneakers.

#6 casper mattress

If you still have any mattresses with metal springs in them, today’s a great day to fix that. For one day only in Amazon’s Gold Box, Casper’s entry-level Essential mattresses are 20% off, in every size.



That brings the queen down to $480, and the king down to $580, and unlike some other mattresses you can buy on Amazon, these come with a 100 night risk free trial. If you don’t like it, just let Casper know, and they’ll send someone to come grab it.

Compared to the standard Casper mattress, the Essential is slightly thinner, doesn’t include a memory foam layer, and doesn’t have additional support near the hips. All that being said, it’s still a good mattress, and as we mentioned earlier, there’s no real risk in trying it out.

#7 Amazon furniture

Looking to get some trendy mid-century modern look without spending a fortune? Amazon is looking out for you by discounting a ton of their Rivet and Stone and Beam furniture, for a limited time.



Note: There are actually two sale links with two different groups of products. Why? I couldn’t tell you, but be sure to check out both: Link 1 | Link 2

Over 70 products are included in this sale (between the two links), ranging from mirrors and lamps all the way to a full sized couch.

#8 REI

It’s the best time of year to go outside, and with REI Outlet’s 25% off sale, it’s a great time to update your fall hiking wardrobe. The sale is limited to five brands, but they’re good ones: Merrell, Columbia, prAna, Black Diamond & Dakine. All told, there are over 700 discounts available, so dive in. These sales end tomorrow.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

#9 lightning cable

Extra-long charging cables are perfect for running behind your couch or stretching to your nightstand from an inconvenient power outlet, and this reader-favorite Anker PowerLine cable is about $3 off its usual price today when you use promo code ANKER392. That should work on all five colors.



#10 silicone bags

If you read that UN climate report and felt like doing something, well, replacing Ziploc bags with washable silicone bags probably won’t save our future, sorry. But it certainly doesn’t hurt! And they can actually pay for themselves over time, since you won’t have to keep buying disposable bags at the store.



This company sent me a set of of these bags to test out, and they work great. I’ve washed them in the dishwasher without issue, and even used them as sous-vide bags to cook some steaks. I even fully submerged them to make sure the tops wouldn’t let any water in, and indeed they didn’t.