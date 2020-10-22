The 10 Best Deals of October 22, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 22, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Live your best pandemic-free digital life with a new Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: Horizons Edition. Enjoy a little quarantine luxury with a set of Turkish towels from Crane & Canopy. And suck up all of the dirt in your apartment once and for all with the Dyson Ball vacuum cleaner.

If you’re still looking for more pandemic essentials, take a look at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Atlas coffee club

$10 off Your First Bag Photo : Atlas Coffee Club

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The average price per shipment is about $14, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and other countries, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#2: Crane & Canopy turkish towels



Luxury Bath Sheets (Various) KINJABATH Graphic : The Inventory

While any old towel will do for drying off, there’s nothing like a nice, soft premium cut of cloth hugging your dangly bits as you take your leave from the steam box. At Crane & Canopy, you can save 25% on premium bath towels in a variety of colors. There are both classic and plush styles available, both being extra soft, latter adding extra thickness and being a wh0le 100 grams lighter. These towels are made from 100% long-staple cotton and stretch 40" x 70" long. All are $48 each, but with exclusive code KINJABATH. The total shows as $36 post-discount.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: caliper cbd powder

Caliper CBD (30-Pack) KINJADEAL Graphic : Caliper CBD

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Even though it’s been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJADEAL. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#4: amazon echo dot



Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) $19 | Best Buy Graphic : The Inventory

By now you know what Amazon’s Alexa is, and the many devices that she lives in. The Echo Dot is one of the most popular of Echo devices from Amazon. You can place it in range of your Wi-Fi network and you can command Alexa to play music, check the weather, and much more. The Echo Dot is a huge 81% off at Best Buy, which throws in a free Sengled Wi-Fi LED light bulb to get you started with a smart home transformation, too. With a price this low, it’s the perfect opportunity to add extras for the bedroom or the bathroom if you’ve been thinking about it.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: Aukey 1080p webcam

Aukey 1080p Webcam KINJAM1E Graphic : The Inventory

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with a clipped coupon and exclusive promo code KINJAM1E, the total plummets even further to $30. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built-in if you don’t fancy a separate one.



This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: amazon crossing nintendo switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about vibing out and literally minding your business, so why not hop on a themed Nintendo Switch for $299? You’ll get the Joy-Cons in those calming colors which just set up a mood of relaxation. And while you’re at it, if you still haven’t bought it, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only $50, $10 off its original list price. What are you waiting for? That weird owl thing is waiting for you.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: Super Mario 3D all-stars

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Graphic : Nintendo

When it comes to Nintendo deals, you take what you can get, since their games hardly ever go on sale. There were some solid deals on Prime Day that, if I’m being honest, I should’ve hopped on. I didn’t, though! If you didn’t either, or you’re still missing a Mario game or two in your collection, $5 off Super Mario 3D All-Stars will have to do. It’s not a great deal, but you’ll get three solid games for less than full price, and you’re getting three solid games to churn through. If you miss the old-school Super Mario 64, wish Nintendo would get it together and make another Super Mario Sunshine, or if you liked hopping around planets in Super Mario Galaxy, this is the deal you’re looking for.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#8: dyson ball vacuum cleaner

Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum (Refurbished) Graphic : The Inventory

Dyson vacuums dominate recommendations for dirt-sucking dust devils, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright vacuum in refurbished condition is down to $140 (22% off) today on Newegg. This is about as low of a price you can hope to find on a Dyson, since they hold their value pretty well! But take advantage of the savings while you can— this deal is only good for today.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#9: simple modern gold box



Up to 30% off Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottles Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’ve been using a 32oz Simple Modern vacuum insulated water bottle for about three years now, tasking it with keeping my nightstand water cold from dusk to the next day’s fiery afternoon sun. It has a modernistic, sleek look with premium, sturdy construction, and even after dozens of washes, it’s just as effective now as the day I bought it. You can grab your own for a bit cheaper with Amazon’s Gold Box sale today, where you’ll get up to 30% off a variety of different styles.

There are tumblers, water bottles, and even wine “glasses”. The amount of designs and size options available for each model is dizzying (I recently grabbed a water bottle in Packers’ Green and Gold myself), and you only have one day to decide, so get over to Amazon and find something that speaks to you.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#10: Anker roav jump starter

Anker Roav Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Because of a price drop, you can get your hands on an Anker Roav Jump Starter for a low $66. It’s 12V and can recharge gas engines up to 6.0L and diesel engines up to 4.0L. What are you waiting for? It’ll get you out of a pinch, and when you don’t need to get your car running, you can use it as a charger for your phones and chargers. Grab it before it’s gone.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.