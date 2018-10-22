Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Instant Pot

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and you can make meal prep easier with the best deal ever on the 8 qt. Instant Pot Ultra. At just $120, it’s actually the same price today as the miniature 3 qt. model, and $30 less than the 6 qt.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. I have the six quart model, and the thing is a freakin’ miracle. Just note that today’s price is only available today, or until sold out.

Beyond ultra-fast pressure cooking, Instant Pot is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

#2: Audible

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you choose is yours to keep, even if you cancel. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Note: After the three month trial ends, you’ll automatically be charged $15 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t like it.

#3: Smart Car Charger

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16 (with promo code BGREXLF6), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

#4: Milanese Loops

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $5, with promo code OE3N9LSH. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

#5: Alice + Whittles

As they say, when it rains, it pours. That sentiment can also be applied to Alice + Whittles rain boots: When they go on sale, they really go on sale. The “Classic Olive + Black” and “Minimalist Navy” iterations of their quintessential, functional-yet-chic ankle boots are available right now for just $65 plus free shipping — that’s 59% off their original price of $160 — through October 26. Now, don’t rain on your own parade; get these limited edition pairs ASAP, or risk being hung out to dry.

#6: NCAA Fleeces

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to rep your alma mater as the weather gets cooler, Woot’s discounting a variety of NCAA-licensed fleece pullovers to just $25 each, today only. You can pick your style from this page (there are four available as of now), then choose the school on the individual product page via a dropdown menu. Dozens of schools are available, and some even have multiple color options.

#7: Squatty Potty

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $12.48 today.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past couple of years, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

#8: FoodSavers

The FoodSaver® FM2000 Vacuum Sealing System- Certified Refurbished | $120

FoodSaver® 4980 2-in-1 Automatic Operation Vacuum Sealing System | $31

I get it, you don’t know me or value my opinion, but everyone knows and trusts Shep McAllister, and he’s stated repeatedly that getting a discounted FoodSaver will pay for itself. I’m here to reiterate that. A FoodSaver vacuum sealer will keep your food safe from freezer burn and double the shelf life of food in the fridge and pantry. Grab the refurbished manually operated FoodSaver for $31 or go big and get the 2-in-1 Automatic Vacuum Sealing System for $119, both 40% off. Say goodbye to moldy cheese, rotten meats, and soggy vegetables.

#9: Magnetic Balls

Speks Magnetic Balls | $19 for 512, $34 for 1,000 | Promo code GETSPOOKY. Black, orange, and matte black only.

Speks’ tiny magnetic balls make for an endlessly adaptable desk toy, and you can save big on a set of black, orange, or matte black (!!) balls for Halloween with promo code GETSPOOKY. That brings the 512-ball packs down to $19, and the 1,000 ball sets down to $34, with free shipping on all orders. Even if your creations are a little (or a lot) more crude than what you see in that video, they’re still a ton of fun to squeeze and form, like putty that never makes your hands gross.

#10: Timbuk2

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Need a new pack for you upcoming journey to Timbuktu? No? How about just a sleek carry-all tote or spacious backpack from Timbuk2, the brand? Right now, these bag brainiacs are offering a 40% off their entire site, which happens to be filled to the brim with sacks of all shapes and sizes, through Tuesday with the promo code FALL. All the junk overflowing out of your ol’ faithful messenger bag will thank you.

And while you’re on your way to FALLing in love with a new fall bag, might we suggest checking out the reader-favorite Copilot, a durable roller with a lifetime guarantee, or the ever practical yet stylish Launch Pack, which clocks in at just over a pound — though it certainly punches far above its weight.