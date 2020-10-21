The 10 Best Deals of October 21, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 21, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Take a break from the election season chaos with a pair of Beats Solo Pro wireless ANC headphones. Spruce up your collection of kicks with a virtual trip to Huckberry’s sneaker s ale. And alleviate your Zoom fatigue with a cup of coffee from a Keurig K-Mini Plus s ingle s erve c offee m aker.

Advertisement

If you’re still looking to score more deals, take a look at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Niosh cdc-certified n95 masks

30% off N95 Masks KINJA30 Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 30% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA30 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $35, and a 20-pack for $69! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#2: Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Advertisement

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about vibing out and literally minding your business, so why not hop on a themed Nintendo Switch for $299? You’ll get the Joy-Cons in those calming colors which just set up a mood of relaxation. And while you’re at it, if you still haven’t bought it, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only $50, $10 off its original list price. What are you waiting for? That weird owl thing is waiting for you.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#3: Beats solo pro anc headphones

Beats Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options at Best Buy for only $200. Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail at around the $230 price mark for the past 30 days. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Liz Lanier.



#4: anKer roav jump starter



Anker Roav Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Because of a price drop, you can get your hands on an Anker Roav Jump Starter for a low $66. It’s 12V and can recharge gas engines up to 6.0L and diesel engines up to 4.0L. What are you waiting for? It’ll get you out of a pinch, and when you don’t need to get your car running, you can use it as a charger for your phones and chargers. Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#5: Keurig k-mini plus

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of these single-serve K-cup machines because I often make too much coffee and waste good grounds. As a coffee lover, something easy to get me going in the morning is welcome, especially when I’m already sleepy the easier to operate the better. This Keurig K-Mini Plus is just $70, which is a savings of $40 off the usual price.

This sleek black color is great if you’re trying to match it with other appliances or get it to blend in with whatever is already on your counter. It’s slim so it won’t take up much space and it has it’s own K-pod storage of up to nine of the little java units. You can use any K-pods in this machine as long as they are the same size. Most travel mugs fit snug right up to the drip so if you’re on the move you’ll have fresh hot joe too.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Dash 3.5-quart stand mixer

Dash 3.5qt Stand Mixer Photo : Dash

Advertisement

When it’s time to whip it real good, a Dash stand mixer is a good bet to get the job done. These colorful mixers give you an old school vibe that can slot into both retro and modern kitchen themes. Available in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, and Red, this 3.5-quart unit isn’t the most spacious, but at just $50 ($30 off), it’s hard to ask for much more. You’ll get two beaters, two dough hooks, and a stainless steel mixing bowl to go along with the tilting head unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: LG 75" 8k tV

LG 75" 8K TV ASL250 Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

You don’t have to drop a huge stack of cash to get a decent TV, and you probably shouldn’t when there are plenty of affordable options that offer great picture quality. That said, if you absolutely must have the latest and greatest specs, and you’re lucky enough to not worry too much about money, you can save almost two grand on an 8K TV from LG right now. This 75" 8K TV is 46% off right now, bringing the price down to $2,149 using the promo code ASL250. That’s still a lot of money for a TV, and unless you absolutely need the best picture quality, you really could find a great TV for much less, but if you must hit that buy button, at least do so while you can save a little bit of money.

G/O Media may get a commission LG 75" 8K TV Buy for $2149 from BuyDig Use the promo code ASL250

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#8: roborock robot vacuum

Save up to 44% on Roborock Vacuums Image : Roborock

Advertisement

Not everyone has the cash to splurge out on a Roomba, but there are affordable alternatives, such as these Roborock vacuums that are up to 44% off for Amazon’s daily Holiday Dash deals. The biggest discount you’ll find is on the Roborock E35, which has 2000pa and a larger battery than most competitors. It’s rated to last up to 2.5 hours, and the dust bin is roomy enough to go that long on a single job. The Roborock E35 is usually $400, but a 44% discount drops it to $224.

Advertisement

The cheapest one you can snap up is the Roborock E4 at $189, normally $300, while the top-line Roborock S6 gets a significant 35% chop down to $420. Blaze it, brah. These deals will be gone by the end of the day.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#9: honey play box



40% off Any Vibrator FALL2020 Photo : Honey Play Box

Advertisement

New name. Same great toys. Now that’s squared away I’ll have to get used to saying Honey Play Box. In the meantime, you get 40% off any vibrator today to celebrate. Use the code FALL2020 at check out and try something different or replace an old favorite.

Every time I see Honey’s classic wand I just marvel at how pretty it is. It’s gorgeous and powerful like we all dream to be. The sophisticated rose gold color shines just as much as it vibes. With 3 speeds and 7 different patterns the soft head and flexible neck will groove right with...well your grooves. This will definitely be at the top of your list in no time. Play with yourself or a friend in style with this wireless toy. Just promise to clean it before and after.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission The Honey Wand Buy for $47 from Honey Play Box Use the promo code FALL2020

Free shipping on all orders over $59.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: Huckberry shoe sale

Up to 40% Off Select Shoes Graphic : Huckberry

Advertisement

If you’ve been staying in most of the last several months, you might not have noticed your shoes were in need of replacing. I recently replaced an old pair of Allbirds with a pair of Birkenstock Bostons, and reader, I should have done it sooner. Birkenstocks are expensive, though! Also, not for everyone. If you’re not into the open-back aesthetic of the Bostons, there’s plenty of sneakers on sale at Huckberry right now, with discounts up to 50%.

If I hadn’t spend my semi-annual shoe budget on those Birks, I’d probably take a look at the Royales from Great, which look sleek enough to fit most outfits without making too much of a statement, and are down from $180 to $125. On the other end of the spectrum are Saucony’s Jazz and Golden Era Azura shoes, which will turn a few more heads than the Royales. The Jazz shoes are down from $80 to $40, and the Azura’s are down from $100 to $50. If you’d rather go for high tops, the Novesta Star Dribble Classics are down from $125 to $60.

Advertisement

Fair warning: people love a good deal, so stock seems to be going quickly and you may not be able to find your size.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.