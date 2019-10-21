The 10 Best Deals of October 21, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

Advertisement

#1 2tb hard drive

Seagate Expansion 2TB External Hard Drive Graphic : Shep McAllister

You can never have enough external hard drive storage, and this 2TB drive from Seagate as down to an all-time low $55 on Amazon today.



Plug it into your PS4! Hold more Xbox One games! Back up your family photos! Give it to your parents so they back up all of their stuff! Just get it before it gets more expensive!

Advertisement

Advertisement

#2 instant pot

Advertisement

Whether you finally want to get an Instant Pot to help with Thanksgiving dinner, or want to improve your pressure cooking quality of life by adding some accessories to your arsenal, Amazon’s offering a bunch of great deals today.



Advertisement

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi

If you don’t have an Instant Pot at all, this is a good place to start. The Wi-Fi connected smart Instant Pot lets you control your cooking from the couch, and is $50 less than usual today. If you have an Alexa device, you can even control your pressure cooker with your voice.

Advertisement

Extra Pots

Advertisement

Anyone that does a lot of Instant Pot cooking knows that the inner pot is never clean when you need it most. Adding an extra pot (or two or three) to your collection means that you’ll be able to start cooking quickly (which is sort of the point), and both the standard steel and the nonstick inner pots are on sale today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sealing Rings

Advertisement

Sealing rings can wear out over time, and even under the best conditions, they can get smelly. If you have the family-sized 8 quart Instant Pot, $9 is a great price for a pack of two replacement rings.

Advertisement

Slow Cooker Lid

When you don’t need dinner done quickly, the Instant Pot also works perfectly well as a slow cooker. But its opaque metal lid makes it hard to see how your food is coming along, and it can be all too easy to forget to open up the pressure valve when using slow cook mode.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Enter the official Instant Pot tempered glass lid, which is basically just a slow cooker lid that’s designed to fit the standard 6 qt. Instant Pot inner pot. Normally $15, it’s down to $11 on Amazon today. It’s more of a “nice to have” than a “need to have,” but if you find yourself cooking most of your meals in the Instant Pot these days (guilty), it’s a good quality of life addition to your collection.

Advertisement

#3 trtl travel pillow

Trtl Travel Pillow Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



Advertisement

The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Right now, you can get the pillow for an all-time low of $19 today at Woot.

Advertisement

#4 anker powercore

Anker PowerCore Essential USB-C PD 20000mAh Battery Pack Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

The next battery pack you buy should have USB-C Power Delivery. In addition to being able to charge most phones faster (like an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes), a PD port can put out enough juice to charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch on the go, no power outlet required.



Advertisement

Anker’s newest pack packs 20,000mAh of capacity into a surprisingly small package, and while its 18W USB-C port isn’t ideal for large laptops, it should be powerful enough to extend the runtime of smaller laptops and tablets. Get it for $48 today with promo code ANKER4181.

Advertisement

#5 adidas

Advertisement

Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of fall, the retailer is taking 20% off select styles for men, women, and kids with promo code FALLSALE. So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for autumn now, since this sale’s only happening for a few days.



#6 apple watchband

Advertisement

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $6-$7 (depending on the size/color), with promo code SSBZ7IR8.

The code should work on every size and color combination, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Advertisement

#7 jachs hoodie

Cozy Fall Hoodie Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

It seems that the cold weather is actually here to stay. Soon, you’re going to need something thicker than a long-sleeve t-shirt to stay warm. Get a very soft Cozy Fall Hoodie while they’re only $24 at Jachs when you use the promo code HDE. You won’t have to worry about the cold when you’re bundled up in this polar fleece hoodie since it has a lovely sherpa lining.



Advertisement

#8 kindle

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount. Better still, this is one of the best deal we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Oh, and if you want the cheaper, all-new Kindle—that’s also cheaper now, too. It’s selling for $65 which is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

#9 aukey mousepad

Advertisement

$12 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code 69W9OAY7 at checkout to save a few bucks.



Advertisement

#10 yamazaki storage rack

YAMAZAKI Magnetic Kitchen Organization Rack Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you have virtually no counter space in your kitchen, organizing utensils and appliances can be a nightmare. There is only so much you can shove in the drawers before they overflow. If you’re looking for additional ways to organize and create space in a tiny area, a wall rack might just do the trick.



The YAMAZAKI Magnetic Kitchen Organization Rack will solve all of your tiny kitchen problems. It has six hooks you can use to hang spatulas, big spoons, and other cooking supplies. You can also store a dish rag or paper towels right on this. There’s even a small spice rack built on top, so you can easily access your most beloved spices.

Advertisement