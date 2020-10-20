The 10 Best Deals of October 20, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 20, and we at Kinja Deals are here to make sure you are ready for the upcoming Halloween holiday! Bring back the ghost of My Little Pony with an i nflatable s keleton u nicorn. Countdown the days until Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz take over the Batman franchise with screenings of Batman Beyond: The Complete Series. And get ready for those international borders to reopen by practicing with Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack bundles.

Advertisement

If you’re still looking to score more deals, take a look at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Biobidet bliss

BioBidet Bliss BB2000 Image : BioBidet

Advertisement

When we’re huddled around the fire, telling our grandchildren about the beginnings of the 2020 pandemic, there’s no doubt the Great Toilet Paper Shortage will get at least a nod. Once people got wind of that, bidets started going out of stock, too. It makes sense; your apartment’s already got water flowing, toilet paper stock is one less thing to worry about having to trek into the store for, and you’re saving a bit of paper along the way. Right now, the BioBidet Bliss BB2000 is down from $1,500 to $640. Still a big ol’ yikes from me, but if you want a bidet with an on-demand heating system, stainless steel nozzle, wireless controls, and motors, go for it.

Not all bidets are this pricey, and a quick search on Amazon shows there’s plenty of good ones you can get for a lower price. Here’s one for $43, another for $29, and a flashy one for $90; take your pick.

G/O Media may get a commission 10mg CBD Gummies (22-Count) $22 Use the promo code ESINV25

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#2: Wayfair 2-day sale



2-Day Blanket And Throw Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The season of being wrapped up in a cozy blanket watching football or a Hallmark movie is upon us. Blankets and throws are the cornerstones of a perfectly lazy and comfy weekend. Wayfair has almost 4,000 on sale for the next two-days to upgrade your snuggly fall to winter experience.

Take 35% off this Nader Blanket ($37) and it’s still available in sixteen vibrant colors. This is your classic knitted throw that is at the foot of every bed in every guest room or hangs on the back of the sofa. The fringe gives it that timeless and retro feel because your grandparents’ house always had one or ten. You can practically smell the pie cooling and envision the hot chocolate on its way to you as you sink into the fluffy texture.

Advertisement

The perfect faux fur blanket is the ultimate in cold weather. This massive Snow Leopard throw (52%) is 100% polyester but has an extra layer for chilly nights. If you’re ready to do your holiday shopping this is a great gift as it’s packed up as a pristine present. And it’s from Christian Siriano so luxury is written all over it. Oh, it’s almost 60% off in this sale too.

Advertisement

Plush and lush. This is the ultimate blanket for curling up with a pet and good book. Another animal-friendly selection as the fur is faux, it comes in nine colors to blend in with the decor of any room. This blanket from Caston ($30) is 57% off and machine washable.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#3: Sunday scaries cbd gummies



10mg CBD Gummies (22-Count) ESINV25 Image : Sunday Scaries

Advertisement

Whenever I’ve had a stressful day at work (or, as I call them, a day at work), Sunday Scaries comes through with CBD gummies that don’t just help me chill out, they also double as a multi-vitamin of sorts—serving up that D3 and B12 enrichment our bodies crave. While both nutrients work to prevent fatigue, B12 also helps to stave off megaloblastic anemia. The Vitamin D3 boost is increasingly more important in the winter months, when you’re not absorbing as much from the sun. CBD, on the other hand, is a non-psychoactive cannabis extract and is said to help with everything from anxiety to chronic pain.

These gummies in particular feature 10mg of CBD each, with 22 gummies found in each container. The CBD oil it’s made from is broad spectrum and contain no THC. Whether you want to place a recurring order or purchase a bottle outright, you can save 25% on Sunday Scaries vitamin D3- and B12-enriched gummy bears using the promo code ESINV25 for a limited time. For subscribers, this brings your final price down to $22; one-time buyers, on the other hand, can scoop it up and try it out for $27 with the coupon, automatically applied at checkout. See why PopSugar, Buzzfeed, Forbes, and Cosmopolitan are all raving about Sunday Scaries CBD and secure a batch at a generous discount today.

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: pet costume gold box



Save up to 25% on Rubie’s Pet Costumes Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

So you’re probably celebrating Halloween at home this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in style. If you’re lucky enough to have a furry best friend this is their time to shine. Take 25% off almost 30 different costumes from the spooky dress up powerhouse Rubie’s. Snag a bag of cookies for your pet pal too so they don’t feel left out on that whole trick-or-treat part.

There is quite a variety and this sale covers lots of fandoms. If your pooch is your number one sidekick Robin is the way to go. Is your pet out of this world? I bet they’d look amazing as the Dark Lord Vader or even an Ewok. Or maybe your pupper is the best darn co-pilot in the skies. Just because things aren’t like they used to be doesn’t mean fun can’t be had with those you love this scary season. Even if it’s just you and your fur baby dress up, snack down, and get ghoulish.

Advertisement

All these ship for free if you’re a Prime member.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: lg cx 55" oled tv



LG CX 55" OLED TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its lowest price ever at $1,497, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

Advertisement

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: rosetta stone gold box



Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle (Spanish) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Quarantine is an ideal time to expand your horizons, try new things, and work on yourself. And after a few months, if you find that you haven’t quite expanded, tried, or worked as much as you’d hoped, here’s an easy way to get started.

Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box is offering 53% off Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack bundles across a handful of languages. Each one—Spanish, French, Italian, German, and English—includes access to the service’s online language-learning software, as well as a Barron’s Dictionary and Grammar Guide.

Advertisement

While the bundle you choose determines which printed books you receive, it ultimately doesn’t limit you in any way. That’s because all of the bundles include lifetime access to Rosetta Stone’s complete language library, which currently spans 24 languages. Want to dabble in Arabic or Japanese later on? Go for it. Make the most of this socially-distanced time.

Each bundle is $149 today only, marked down from $319.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Infared thermometer



No-Contact Forehead Thermometer Image : LPOW

Advertisement

Don’t let anyone get it twisted: a temperature check is not a substitute for a COVID-19 test. Still, times are scary, and it doesn’t hurt to have another tool handy to make sure you’re in good health. A forehead thermometer keeps things a little less gross than one that gets stuffed in your ear or mouth, and you don’t have to dish out stacks of cash to get your hands on one. This one is down to $23 on Amazon right now, keeping your savings (and you!) nice and safe, since it uses infrared lights for a no-contact scan of your temp.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#8: Batman blu-rays



Advertisement

As a fan of Robert Pattinson’s performances in The Lighthouse and the Safdie brothers’ Good Time and definitely NOT Twilight (ok I watched and enjoyed the first one, sue me), watching the trailer for The Batman got me hyped for a brooding heartthrob take on a classic comic book character. And to get you in the right state of mind for yet another superhero movie, Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-ray—Funko Pop included—for $50, back down to the lowest it’s ever been.

Advertisement

What’s more, The Dark Knight Trilogy Blu-ray collection is also down to $14. Don’t miss out on some of the best Batman movies in the franchise’s history.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#9: inflatable skeleton unicorn



Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The dream is to be tough but tender right? This undead My Little Pony knock-off is just that. If you’re still looking for a decoration for the haunting season but want to seem more approachable this 6-foot tall light up Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn is that. With the coupon save a total of $55 on it.

The LED lights on the inside of the mythical beast shine bright even on the darkest night. While yes this is built for the outdoors with its durable material, long power cord, fastened ropes, and built-in sandbags there’s nothing in the rulebook that says you can’t bring this inside if you’ve got the room. Quite the decoration this would be indoors, but hey if you’ve got the space why not? My neighborhood goes ham on Halloween with decorations so I think this eerie equine creature is adorable and in no way is obnoxious. Just because it’s Hallows’ Eve soon doesn’t mean it has to all be blood and gore, maybe a scary sweetie is what we need this year.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: Everlane cashmere



Cashmere Shirts Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

For the rest of the day save 25% on Everlane’s three best-selling cashmere styles. These are each just $75 and 100% Grade-A and top quality. All the styles at this price are for women.

Nothing is more classic than a crew-neck sweater and the perfect weather for it is here. In fourteen different colors or color combos, you’ll definitely find one you love and will match your aesthetic supremely. The Cashmere Crew will definitely be the staple piece of your autumn and winter wardrobe. Dress it up, dress it down, and layer it. This is fall perfection.

Advertisement

Now take all that and make it short. A cashmere crew tee under a suit, with a pair of jeans or even a skirt, is sharp and cozy. In eight colors the quality is all there still it’s just not as bulky.

Advertisement

If a deep V is more your style this is the sweater for you. There are seven colors to pick from, all earthy tones ideal with this season. Each of these you can hand wash cold or dry clean. The cashmere they use is more durable which means less pilling and for the value, you will certainly get your money’s worth.

Advertisement

$5 flat shipping on this order.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.