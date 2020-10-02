The 10 Best Deals of October 2, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 2, and we at Kinja Deals have decided that quarantine has been challenging enough. It’s time to treat yourself!

Advertisement

Buy that new pair of headphones to cancel out the sound of your roommates. Light a Yankee Candle, and find your zen. Maybe even pretend you’re as savage (*wink) as Bad Gal Riri for the day.

And if you’re still craving more deals, check out Friday’s best deals of the day.

Advertisement

#1: Dyson v7 fluffy cordless vacuum

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : The Inventory

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Origin myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: Jbl tune 125TWS Wireless earbuds

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

The JBL brand has been associated with quality sound for several decades, and like most other gadget makers, they have their own AirPods-like true wireless earbuds these days.



And at just $70 right now, a discount of $30 from the list price, the new JBL Tune 125TWS earbuds are sure to be a compelling option for fans—or anyone looking for a wallet-friendly alternative to Apple’s ubiquitous buds.

Advertisement

Amazon has them in stock in black, blue, and white right now, each promising heavy bass, 8 hours of battery life for the buds themselves, 32 hours of reserve charging available in the case, and three sizes of included eartips to ensure a snug fit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#3: aukey 1080p webcam

Aukey 1080p Webcam Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with a clipped coupon, the total plummets even further to $36. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built-in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#4: savage x fenty gold box

30% off Select Savage x Fenty Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We love some Rihanna here at Kinja so when this Savage x Fenty Sale appeared we rejoiced. Twenty-six pieces from the multitalented singer are 30% off today only in this Amazon Gold Box deal. Plenty of bras, bralettes, and panties to choose from. Silky, lace, and cotton there are styles for all preferences and shapes as Rihanna intended when she started the company back in 2017. This lingerie brand had been a darling among fans the world over and it’s easy to see why in both design and quality. There are pieces as low as $12 and you can easily make a set with the offerings. Or maybe finally buy that bodysuit ($42) you’ve been thinking about.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all these pieces for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: acer 34" ultrawide gaming monitor

Acer 34" Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve been curious to see whether the noise about the ultrawide revolution is warranted, today’s a good chance to score a quality monitor on the cheap to decide for yourself. Amazon has a 34" Acer Nitro monitor with all the works for $441 ($59 off). Though the size reads massive on paper, the monitor’s ultrawide aspect ratio gives it a height equivalent to a 27" 16:9 monitor.



With WQHD resolution (3440x1440), you’ll have a sharp picture while gaming, and take it from someone with an LG ultrawide: something like this is a must-have for multitasking work. This one features a 1500R curve with VA panels for superior viewing angles, has AMD FreeSync support, 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR400 support, which won’t blow you away compared to 10-bit HDR, but it’s better than nothing. The monitor also has great color reproduction in general, according to reviews. Amazon has a solid return policy, so give it a fair try before the deal expires.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: Micro-pop popcorn popper

Ecolution’s Popcorn Popper Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We’ve all done it, burnt popcorn. Microwaves are all so sensitive when it comes to the movie theater treat. Trying to figure the perfect time to not ruin the bag or fill your house with one of the most awful smells that lingers for hours. Well, Ecolution wants to put your mind at ease and give you the perfect batch every time. Today take 15% off this Popcorn Popper.

Only the red snack-size pot is on sale although a family size in three colors is available just for more money. With this popper, you get to use fresh kernels each time so you avoid the bagged option which is usually packed with chemicals and sodium. The borosilicate glass bowl is dishwasher safe so easy to clean after each use. The lid is even designed to place a pad of butter on top so it will melt through little holes down ontop the popcorn for an even coating of margarine goodness. This little pot will elevate your next film marathon or Netflix binge session.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: boltune noise canceling headphones

Boltune Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Active noise canceling, which helps block out external noise, has long been a feature exclusive to the most premium of headphones. Lately, however, we’re seeing the tech creep down to more affordable options, and these Boltune cans are a key example.

Right now, you can snag Boltune’s hybrid active noise canceling wireless headphones for just $35 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page, shaving $20 off the list price. These cushy-looking Bluetooth 5.0 headphones promise up to 30 hours of battery life per charge and deep bass feedback. And while you might think that the price tag signals so-so quality, the 4.5-star rating from more than 1,600 customer reviews suggests that they’re very stellar for the price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: thikpo Infarred thermometer

Thikpo Infrared Thermometer NINOFT5C Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a way to take your temperature (or anyone else’s) without touching, you should look into Thikpo infrared forehead thermometer. It measures the heat coming off you in about a second for the best possible reading. You can also test objects like water, milk, and has a high-temperature alarm so you’ll definitely know if you have a fever. It’s only $26, which is about 35% off the original list price. I would grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#9: Yankee candle SPICED PUMPKIN

Large Spiced Pumpkin Yankee Candle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I saw this lovingly I good candle for fall is essential at the beginning of the season. Now that the best month of them all is here it’s time to officially break out everything pumpkin. Yankee Candle has basically been the mall standard of giant quality candles for years. Even now seeing one these on sale is pretty great. Take $11 off the scent of the season right now.

Fill your home with the fragrance we wait all year for. The pumpkin spice lattes, pies baking, the pumpkin patch, anything that conjures all those wonderful memories are connected to this wonderful scent. Combined with spices of clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon and sweetened with brown sugar how could you not immediately fall in love with it. These big boy candles burn for about 150 hours and the glass jar is 100% recyclable if you don’t use it again in your own way. This is the autumn home good you were waiting for, be honest.

Advertisement

Prime members enjoy free shipping on this item.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Best smart speakers

Advertisement

If you’re stuck between Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the second-generation Sonos One comes with both built-in so you don’t have to choose right away. On top of that, it also sounds great. In a 2018 showdown, Gizmodo ranked it among the best sounding smart speakers, praising it for its well-balanced sound capable of filling a room. Marry that to the two best voice assistants on the market, and you’ve got a pretty unbeatable combo. Speaking of combos, you can pair a couple of these speakers together for maximum tuneage.



Advertisement

If you need a speaker that’s as good for controlling your lights and answering trivia as it is for shuffling through your favorite playlists, you should buy a Google Home Max. At $300, it’s not cheap, but for you’re money you’re getting the smartest voice assistant available. You can speak to the assistant from any Google device, like an Android phone or a Chromebook. If you want to control your music while you’re strutting about your apartment during your regularly scheduled weekend deep clean, this is the way to do it. And since the Home Max can get pretty loud, it’s good to know you won’t have to shout just to change tracks. Although, this speaker is quite bass-heavy, if that’s a concern.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

