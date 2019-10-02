The 10 Best Deals of October 2, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 acer gold box

Acer Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Acer computers and peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a number of monitors, keyboards, all-in-one desktops, headphones, gaming mice and other accessories.



Those looking to upgrade their gaming rig have a lot of options from Acer’s gaming line, Predator. The mice are particularly good deals. The Acer Predator Cestus 510 is down to $60, that’s a $20 discount from its average price.

Better still, you’ve got a ton of monitors to choose from, with prices starting at $60. This deal makes your dual monitor dream much more feasible.

Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day. For all the options, be sure to head over to the main post.



#2 Sweetnight Mattresses

If you need a new mattress, whether for your own bed, your kid’s, or just a guest room, today’s the day to buy it. Several Sweetnight-brand mattresses are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, choose from 8", 10" and 12" models that are 100% hybrid foam, just like the Caspers and Leesas of the world.



These prices are only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

#3 repel umbrella

Repel’s travel umbrella might not look like anything special, but with teflon coating to keep the rain off, and an array of nine fiberglass ribs (compared to six or eight aluminum on most umbrellas) to keep the wind from blowing it to bits, it’s truly built to last.



No wonder it’s our readers’ favorite umbrella.

We rarely see significant deals on this model, but it’s down under $20 on Amazon right now, which is only about $3.50 less than usual, but that’s still about as good a deal as you’re likely to get. Plus, promo code ADV10OFF will save you an extra 10% at checkout.

#4 elevated feeder & storage

IRIS Elevated Feeder With Airtight Storage Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever gone to scoop some food into your pet’s dish only to find ants inside the bag? You’re not alone. It’s time to get an airtight storage container. Right now, you can get two things for the price of one from IRIS USA on Amazon: storage and a place for your pet to eat their food. The Elevated Feeder With Airtight Storage is just $17. If bugs aren’t your issue and it’s just a dog or cat that really likes to stick their head in their food bag, this will help keep them out.



#5 lands’ end

Up to 50% Off Full-Price Styles Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Lands’ End makes the kind of apparel that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cardigans and button-downs, as opposed to the ratty sweatshirts you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic look is more attainable than ever with up to 50% off full-price styles from the retailer. Just use promo code HAYRIDE, along with pin 1050, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish wardrobe you all deserve.



#6 toilet paper

Toilet paper, for reasons that should be obvious, is not a purchase you should skimp on. Could you find 24 large rolls of single ply for $19? Sure, of course. But this is Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare, and it’s softer, more absorbent, and can stand up to moisture far better than the cheap stuff.



Clip the coupon on the page to pinch 20% off the price of the 24-pack. When combined with Subscribe & Save, it’ll get flushed down to $19, within a few cents of the best price we’ve ever seen.

#7 bosch drills

If you have any DIY projects on the docket, Amazon just drove the price of this Bosch 12-Volt combo kit down to $99.



That price gets you a PS41 impact driver and a PS31 drill-driver, plus a carrying case to keep them organized. We love Bosch’s 12V tools for their slimline battery design, which makes the drills much more maneuverable than the competition. I actually recently bought this exact set, and while I haven’t driven too many screws with them yet, they’re definitely more ergonomic than my old Black & Decker.

#8 backcountry travel

20% Off Travel Gear Image : Backcountry

No matter where you want to go, Backcountry wants to help get you there for less. Right now, you can take 20% off full-price travel gear from the outdoor retailer using promo code TRAVEL20. You’ll want to use this opportunity to score some bags and packs from brands like Ospery, Herschel Supply Co., Topop Designs, and more, plus reader favorite Hydro Flask water bottles, Pelican coolers, and even a few hats. Just be sure to shop before these low prices leave town for good.



#9 neo geo mini

SNK NEOGEO Mini Samurai Shodown Limited Edition Bundle: Ukyo Tachibana Photo : Amazon

Released last year, the Neo Geo Mini was a good, if imperfect nostalgia trip that especially appealed to fighting game fans. But if the console’s original $109 price tag scared you off, it’s time to give it a second look.



Right now, you can get the Ukyo Tachibana Samurai Shodown Limited Edition Bundle with two matching translucent blue controllers and a mini HDMI cable (required if you want to output the console to your TV) for a low $112. That’s only $3 more than the standard version of the console by itself used to cost.

You can technically play the thing without the controllers using the tiny joystick and buttons on the unit itself, but come on, we know you’re going to do that once when you open the thing, and then never again.

#10 arcade 1up

Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up Arcade Cabinet + Riser Graphic : Shep McAllister

Need a fresh Marvel fix? Arcade1Up’s latest 3/4-sized arcade cabinet features two Marvel-licensed fighting games (1995's Marvel Super Heroes and X-Men: Children of the Atom) as well as 1993's The Punisher beat ‘em up game which features Nick Fury as Player 2's character.



Walmart’s got the cabinet bundled with a matching riser on sale for $380 right now, or $20-$70 less than you’d find it elsewhere. Best of all? No quarter required.